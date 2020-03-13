Sophie Grégoire Trudeau the wife of Canadian Prime Minister has developed mild flu-like symptoms and is currently being monitored by doctors.

“Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said.

Sophie added, “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the office said.

Canada has 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including one death.

In a statement on Thursday, the office of the prime minister said that Sophie was tested. “The test came back positive,” it said.

“Sophie will self-isolate for 14 days, along with the prime minister “[as] a precautionary measure” along with the couple’s three children, according to the statement.

The wife of the Prime Minister joins a growing list of prominent government officials and celebrities who have become infected by the virus, which attacks the lungs and has proven highly contagious even though it causes mild or no symptoms in most people.

However, older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are especially vulnerable.

On Thursday, the prime minister spoke by telephone with President Trump and the two leaders discussed efforts to respond to the pandemic, with nearly 135,000 known cases globally and nearly 5,000 deaths from the virus.