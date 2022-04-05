Construction works of Burundi’s Jiji and Mulembwe Hydropower Plants Development Project have reached 48% progress according to a source who took part in the site visit on Monday.

This Hydropower Project aims to improve Burundi’s electric power generation. With the combined installed capacity of the two plants, estimated at 48 MW, the national installed power generation capacity (which is now 39 MW) will more than double.

“The steering committee of the Jiji Mulembwe CHs Project (PHJIMU) carried out a field visit on Monday as part of the monitoring of the works. After the field trip, a meeting with the stakeholders was held. The progress rate of the work is 48%,” a source said.

The project concerns the development of two hydropower plants and the construction of infrastructure required for electric power transmission and distribution.

These two development initiatives are located in the south-east of the country in Bururi Province. The two hydropower plants are about 3.75 km apart and are currently the most promising energy projects in this part of the country.

The project will have a positive impact on the sustainability of the energy sector in particular, and Burundi’s economy in general.

It will also enable the supply of electricity to local communities in the project area. As such, it will contribute to reducing the country’s energy shortfall and promoting green and inclusive growth.

The project is structured into three components: Component A comprises the Hydropower Plants and Related Infrastructure, Component B focuses on project technical assistance and Component C deals with electricity sector institutional development support.