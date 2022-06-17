Rwanda border security has shot dead a DRC soldier who had crossed into the country armed with an AK 47 rifle and began firing at Rwandan security personnel and civilians crossing the border.

“A Rwanda National Police Officer on duty shot back in self defence, to protect civilians crossing the border and border agents,” reads in part a statement released by the Rwanda Defence Force on Friday.

According to the RDF statement the Congolese soldier had crossed 25 metres inside the Rwandan territory when he was put out of action.

As standard procedure, the Rwandan government has informed DRC authorities and DRC-Rwanda border officials are already visiting the scene.

“The RDF has invited the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM) to investigate the incident,” the statement noted.

Residents in the DRC border city of Goma on Wednesday held demonstrations against Rwanda’s perceived support to the M23 rebels that have taken control of Bunagana border town.

The protest in the largest city in North Kivu province was organised by a local civil society group a day after Kinshasa reiterated claims that Kigali backed M23 rebels, allegations Rwanda denies.

Congolese residents in the DRC have staged marches in several towns across the country. In the capital Kinshasa, protesters chanting anti-Rwanda songs were repeatedly dispersed with teargas as they demanded the expulsion of the Rwandan ambassador.

Later in the day, protesters pillaged Rwandan-owned shops in a commercial district in Goma. Some also stopped and searched vehicles for Rwandans—many of whom made a bid to escape across the border during the chaos.

After years of relative calm, the M23 group took up arms again in late November having accused the Kinshasa government of failing to respect a 2009 agreement that involved incorporating its fighters into the army.