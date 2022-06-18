The ruling party in the Democratic Republic of Congo Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) has denied preparing a list of places and names of Kinyarwanda speaking Congolese nationals with intention to eliminate them.

The M23 liberation movement accuses the ruling party officials for recently announcing detailed names of places and persons via their Youtube channel known as YOKA SON with a plan to target them in revenge. M23 was quick to denounce such a move through a presser.

In the said press release, the UDPS asserts, the M23 falsely alleges that UDPS officials allegedly “during a meeting broadcast (…) on their YouTube channel called YOKA SON, presented a list of well-documented and identified places where would entrench the members of the Tutsi community and would have given the watchword to their militants to put them out of harm’s way”.

“The UDPS denounces the false accusations of the M23. The UDPS, which has always worked for non-violence, will unreservedly oppose and condemn acts of violence or incitement to tribal hatred that would be committed on Congolese soil, wherever they come from. come,” reads the briefing note.

The ruling party further noted that it was concerned to have read, through social networks, a statement signed by M23 group accusing the leaders of the UDPS Party.

Earlier this week, several thousand Congolese in city of Goma rallied protesting against Rwanda, a day after the government reiterated claims Kigali backed the M23 liberation movement.

The M23 rebels resumed fighting last November after accusing the Kinshasa government of failing to respect a 2009 agreement under which the army was to incorporate its fighters.

Clashes intensified in March, causing thousands of people to flee, and on Monday the rebels took the trading town of Bunagana.