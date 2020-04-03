Troubled Congolese national, Busimwa Mubalama Moise, was full of joy and walked back home smiling after receiving a food package on Friday from Kacyiru sector.

He did not believe what had just happened because all along he thought only Rwandan nationals were eligibel for food packages to take them through the Lockdown period as government pushes to stop spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Busimwa is a hair dresser in Kacyiru, a suburb in Kigali city. He resides at Karukamba, Kamatamu cell.

“I thank the government of Rwanda and especially President Paul Kagame for not discriminating against anyone. I’m grateful to be working in Rwanda a country with no discrimination,” Busimwa said while carrying his essentials to his home.

According to Busimwa, when the lockdown was announced on March 21, he only had Rwf5000 and had since finished it. “I was wondering how I would survive after.”

On Saturday, Rwanda started distributing supplies first to the most vulnerable citizens across the country to take them through the hard times.

Corona virus cases confirmed in Rwanda had reached 84 by Thursday.

Government has since extended the lockdown period until April 19, a decision made on Wednesday during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting via video-conference chaired by President Kagame.

Under the lockdown, unnecessary movements and visits outside the home are still not permitted, except for essential services such as healthcare, food shopping, or banking. Only cargo trucks are allowed to operate in the country.