The congolese armed forces FARDC and the M23 liberation movement rebels are pounding each other in a fierce battle for control of Rutshuru territory, in North Kivu province.

According to reliable intelligence information reaching Taarifa investigative desk, the rebels on tuesday morning clashed with the FARDC troops in Bweza, territory of Rutshuru.

According to the source, the M23 terrorists were seen trekking from from Ruvumu in Kisigari, around 4 a.m., by locals bypassing the positions of the FARDC, passing through Nyaruhondo village and emerged towards the villages of Bushandaba, Ruseke and the Bikona hill and attacked the army positions.

Heavy and light weapon fire raged out around 8 a.m. around Bikona which is a strategic area after Mbuzi. In Rutsiro, located 11 km south-east of Rutshuru, some civilians were reportedly prevented by the M23 from leaving the village.

Meanwhile, there is reported calm in other strategic villages such as Kabaya / Rumangabo and surroundings.