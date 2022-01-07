CORONA VIRUS
Confusion Surrounding Full Vaccination Explained
Since the outbreak of Covid-19, many people are wondering how many jabs should one receive to be regarded as a fully vaccinated person due to the fact the vaccinations seem endless.
Nonetheless, it has emerged globally that for a person to be fully vaccinated he or she must get a booster vaccine.
According to the Ministry of Health recent updates, a booster shot is a must for those who received the first and second shot so as to boost their immunity.
As a result, the full protection of Covid-19 is now principle for Rwandans living abroad and all outgoing passengers according to the Rwanda Biomedical Centre.
“For a person to be fully vaccinated is a principle for Rwandans going out,” the Rwanda Biomedical Centre forewarned unvaccinated travelers.
Amidst these, there is a concern of mixing jabs which medical personnel assures has no side effects, which the Ministry of Health cleared airs that boosters are approved by Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Rwanda FDA and the World Health Organization, therefore that mixing vaccines offer greater protection.
The US Food and Drug authority in a press release on Monday, said that “the single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine provides continued protection against COVID-19 and the associated serious consequences that can occur including hospitalization and death.”
In addition, the agency determined that more than 6, 300 individuals 12 through 15 years of age who received a booster dose of the vaccine at least 5 months following completion of the primary two-dose vaccination series were safe.
Globally, a number of countries are advising their citizens to have booster vaccines to strengthen their immunity.
For instance, the government of Singapore has confirmed that beginning with 14 February 2022, any person who didn’t get booster Covid-19 will lose vaccination status.
The Singaporean Ministry of Health warned that individuals should take their booster vaccination from around five months after completing the primary vaccination after 9 months.
The Ministry wrote; “Upon receiving their booster, they will continue to be considered as fully vaccinated beyond 270 days.”
The European countries under the EU have also urged their citizens to get booster Covid-19 as a way of getting fully vaccinated as the only way of protection.
“We urge all EU citizens to get fully vaccinated and follow the recommendations on booster vaccination,” the EU Medicine Agency writes.
Meanwhile, the Israel Government is inoculating the fourth Covid-19 vaccine on health workers as a demonstration to see whether the second round of boosters can help to contain the fast-spreading Omicron variant.
However, some like the US, it’s too early for them to discuss potential booster dose of Coronavirus vaccine for most people
“I think it’s early to be talking about a fourth dose,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told reporters.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Resuces Time For Booster Vaccine Jabs To Three Months
The Ministry of Health has announced that people who received the second dose in the last three months can now get the Covid-19 booster vaccine instead of waiting for six months.
The announcement has opened doors to all recipients who received all doses but were waiting six months to get the booster vaccine.
“The waiting time for the Covid-19 booster dose has been reduced to three months from six months. Rwandans who meet these criteria are encouraged to get a booster shot at their nearest health Centre or vaccinate,” the announcement reads.
The Covid-19 booster vaccines increase the immunity against the new variant.
The covid-19 booster vaccine was introduced last month by the Ministry of Health to people who were given two doses of vaccines.
Meanwhile, medical research has indicated that after six months, the immunity provided by the Covid-19 starts to shrink and it requires a booster vaccine for full immunity.
The Minister of State, in Charge of Primary Health Care, Tharcisse Mpunga, says that the booster Covid-19 will be given starting Thursday.
“The Ministry of Health will start the program of giving booster vaccines in the city of Kigali beginning with the elderly from 50 years and above and 30 to 49-year-old with chronic diseases or those who have diseases that can reduce their immunity as well as the health workers.”
Mpunga said the immunization will take place in health centers, district hospitals and other vaccinations centers. “It will be done in stages, starting with the City of Kigali but other areas will follow soon,” Mpunga added.
Vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm jabs are administered twice while Johnson & Johnson are administered once.
Experts have already shown that booster vaccines are expected to be stronger vaccines than earlier ones.
More than 5.9 million Rwandans have been vaccinated and 3.3 million fully vaccinated while 80% of Rwandans received the second dose according to officials.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine
German has airlifted about 314,730 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine- the German embassy said on Saturday.
“Just flown in 314,730 doses of BioNTech Group and Pfizer via Covax to Rwanda,” the German embassy in Rwanda said.
Rwanda has so far fully vaccinated 4.94million people representing about 38.1% of the total population. The country has 12.3 million covid vaccine doses given so far.
Before the country slid into the festive season, government issued new guidelines aimed at further stemming the spread of covid-19 pandemic especially its new deadlier variant Omnicron originating from.
Commuter public buses began operating requiring passengers to and from Kigali to present vaccination certificates, as a new COVID 19 preventive guideline.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda To Vaccinate Children 5-11 Years’ Old
Following the rise of the new severe Omicron variant, Rwanda will vaccinate the teenage population at the range age of 5-11 years old.
Last month, the Ministry of Health inoculated the Covid-19 vaccine to children of 12 and above in the city of Kigali, but they were required to have the guardian sign the consent form for them to be vaccinated.
The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, in a statement, said, Rwanda has vaccinated a bigger percentage of the adult population but that majority of the younger children are unvaccinated urging “people to get vaccinated because vaccines are available enough to vaccinate all population in Kigali and those in upcountry.”
He lauded that the vaccination rate in Kigali has been high in contrast to other parts of the country but that more engagement is needed so as to reach 70% of the population by next year.
“All the unvaccinated people should get vaccinated so as to reach the target of 70% of the vaccination rate but we can even go higher if we also vaccinate children of 5 to 11 years of age,” he urged.
According to American Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are scientifically proven to meet the safety and efficacy standards for authorization for children aged 5 through 11 years old.
Regarding vaccination campaigns, universities have been imposing a ‘no vaccination, no attendance restriction’ where a number of students were left vaccinated.
As of now, Rwanda has achieved its target of vaccinating 30% of its population before the end of 2021 according to the Ministry of Health, however, the positivity rates have been rising again in this month to 10% of a peak with the highest infections per day as the statistics indicate.
There have been 101, 508 infections and 1, 344 corona virus-related deaths in the country since the pandemic began according to statistics.
Confusion Surrounding Full Vaccination Explained
Munyenyezi Trial Postponed Again Due Absence Of Defense Lawyers
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Chez Lando Hotel, 15 Others Closed For Violating Covid-19 Rules
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Burundi Soldiers Seen In South Kivu
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
-
Business5 days ago
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
-
Environment5 days ago
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
-
Environment1 day ago
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
-
Business3 days ago
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
-
Religion5 days ago
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
-
Politics1 day ago
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year