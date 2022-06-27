The commonwealth member countries have agreed to render timely support to the Mozambican government to root out the deadly terrorism that has ravaged the northern region of the southern Africa country.

Adriano Maleiane the Mozambique Prime Minister, says that the Commonwealth member countries agreed on the need to provide timely support to Mozambique for the fight against terrorism, in order to maximize its effectiveness.

Speaking on Saturday night to Mozambican journalists in Kigali, Rwanda, after the closing of the 26th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Commonwealth, Maleiane said that the organization also underlined the importance of combating this evil on a global scale.

“We have an integrated approach on how to attack terrorism”, Maleiane said.

According to Mozambique government statistics, over 400,000 children are currently displaced due to the terrorist attacks that have been plaguing parts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, since October 2017.

Since October 2017, Cabo Delgado has been the victim of attacks and atrocities committed by terrorists that have already caused the death of more than 3,100 people, as well as displacing more than 850,000 people, causing a humanitarian crisis.

However, over the last year, Mozambique has seen a marked improvement in security conditions in its troubled Cabo Delgado region.

The military intervention of Rwanda and Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states has disrupted an Islamist insurgency that emerged in 2017 and has since inflicted an enormous toll on the region.

Rwanda, a non-SADC member, had sent 1,000 soldiers to Cabo Delgado while 2,000 troops are from eight SADC nations that constitute the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).