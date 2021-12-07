Coming up: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Black players, and players from different ethnic backgrounds in general, in the European Championship league are struggling to live with horrific racist attacks against them on a daily basis.

Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini has pledged to stand up against discrimination in football.

According to him Italian football faces another challenge; the horrific racism experienced by black players.

“I feel ashamed as an Italian that my teammates and fellow players have to live through this. I have no idea how they do it. Of course, as a footballer I’ve had my fair share of heckling from the stands. Sometimes it was tough to stay focused, to manage my emotions,” says Chiellini.

“However, I have never experienced abuse for something that is part of me, such as my skin colour, gender or sexuality. I can never understand what that feels like, but I know it is unacceptable. And it has to stop,” added Juventus captain.

Giorgio Chiellini says that he has been reflecting on what he can do as someone who has not experienced discrimination but who has a voice, has a platform and has a responsibility. “I realise this is an ongoing process for me, but here is my starting point – five things I can do to join the fight against discrimination”;

Understand this struggle is my struggle

I may not be the target of discriminatory abuse but as captain of Juventus, as captain of my national team, and as a human being, this fight against discrimination is also my struggle and my responsibility.

Educate myself

I do not have all the answers, but I can listen and learn. I acknowledge that I need to put in that work myself rather than put the onus on people facing discrimination to educate me.

Amplify the voice of others

I will not be silent, but I will also not speak on behalf of those who live with discrimination every day. Instead I will amplify the voices of others, and I’ll start here by highlighting what Koulibaly and Osimhen said after Napoli’s game against Fiorentina: Koulibaly posted on Instagram that fans who racially abuse players “need to be identified and kept out of the stadiums – forever.”

Victor took to Twitter after the match to urge people to discuss racism. I ask that you listen to these players and all those who have the courage to speak about their experiences.

Try my best, even if that feels uncomfortable

As a player I have learnt that when we face great challenges, we may make mistakes along the way. But that does not mean we give up or do not try. The most important thing is that when we are wrong, we take responsibility to improve. Being a good ally is like being a good teammate: I may not always get it right, and sometimes it will feel uncomfortable when I’m asked to do something different. But I will own my mistakes, and learn, and do better.

Understand this conversation is not about me

I feel pain when I see my teammates and fellow players abused. And I feel shame as an Italian. I am embarrassed that the world is watching and sees the worst of my country when there is so much to love. But I also acknowledge that I have to manage my feelings myself, because I am not the victim and this conversation is not about me.

This is what we can do as players. Of course our federations, leagues and clubs also need to get together, in consultation with players and player unions, and develop a more effective strategy.

We need officials and governing bodies to take the issue seriously, and to react swiftly and appropriately to any incident on the pitch, in the dressing room or online. And I will continue to raise my voice to encourage others to act.