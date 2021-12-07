Sports
Coming up: Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
China is scheduled to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing city to take place from February 4 to 20. Some of the games will be held in towns in the neighboring Hebei province.
Beijing was selected as the host city of the 2022 Winter Olympics after beating Almaty by four votes on 31 July 2015 at the 128th IOC Session in Kuala Lumpur.
Olympic Games are the largest sporting celebration in terms of the number of sports on the programme, the number of athletes present and the number of people from different nations gathered together at the same time, in the same place, in the spirit of friendly competition.
The Olympic games are organised every four years, they include a summer and a winter edition.
Meanwhile, the upcoming winter olympics have already taken a new twist as the United States says it wont send a delegation to the games in protest against China’s deteriorating human rights.
“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, and other human rights abuses,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.
This boycott comes before US President Joe Biden’s “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday and Friday, a virtual gathering of leaders and civil society actors from more than 100 countries.
However, the Chinese embassy in Washington described the US boycott as “political manipulation”.
Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told media the US boycott stance, “will accomplish nothing except breeding bad blood between two nations who need to come together to deal with the world’s problems.”
China rejects international criticism and sanctions over the situation in Xinjiang, where the United Nations and rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and members of other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated.
Sports
Former Head of World Athletics, Lamine Diack Dies at 88
Lamine Diack president of the International Association of Athletics Federations (1999 to 2015) has died at 88 according to emerging reports.
His son said Diack died at home in Senegal on Friday
Diack, had been sentenced by a French court to four years in prison, however was allowed to return to Senegal after posting a bond with French justice, sources said early in May.
He was found guilty in September of corruption in covering up Russian doping cases and was sentenced to four years in prison, of which two years were suspended, and fined 500,000 euros (600,000 dollars). But Diack appealed.
At the time, the presiding judge in the court in Paris, Rose-Marie Hunault, said Diack was unlikely to go to jail.
“Given your age you can expect conditional release,” she said.
Diack was being held in France because of his indictment in a second case involving suspected Olympic vote-buying. His passport had been confiscated.
But a judge recently lifted the ban on Diack leaving France, provided he paid a bond and that he continues to respond to summonses, according to the court order.
“He paid the 500,000 euros last week,” one of his lawyers, Simon Ndiaye, told media, adding that Diack still had “administrative formalities to complete” before returning to Senegal.
Sports
Kigali’s New 18-hole Golf Course Hosts Its First Major Tournament – CIMEGOLF 2021
Events are starting to come back on a bigger scale across the country and among them is CIMEGOLF. CIMEGOLF – CIMERWA’s golf tournament will be back for its fourth edition that attracts different golfers including captains of industries, business leaders & entrepreneurs.
Launched back in 2017, the tournament has grown over the years, with the latest edition in 2019 hosting over 130 local and international players.
After a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament is back and it’s shaping up to be bigger and better.
The two-day tournament slated for the 3rd and 4th of December will be the first to be held at Kigali’s newly refurbished 18-hole golf course – The KIGALI GOLF RESORT & VILLAS, managed by U-Golf.
The Kigali Golf Course was closed in 2019 for renovations and it opened its doors earlier this year as a PGA-standard golf course – this ultimately means that it can host international golfing competitions.
The CIMEGOLF week kicked off with a caddies competition in which over 80 caddies participated. Players are sure to experience more than just the game during this year’s CIMEGOLF as it will be a great opportunity to network off course with the 250 players that will be in attendance.
Outstanding golfers in every handicap category and caddies will be awarded with an array of prizes including trophies, trolleys, duffel bags, golf bags, drivers and putters during a glamorous gala that will end this year’s tournament.
‘Golf supporters like myself have been waiting for over a year amidst course renovations and COVID-19 related restrictions to be able to participate in a full-blown tournament.
As CIMERWA we are proud to be the first to bring that experience back. CIMEGOLF ’21 will be a novelty for players, they will get to showcase their skills on a brand-new course with PGA standards and this will take their experience to the next level’ explained Mark Mugarura – CIMERWA Marketing Manager.
Mark also added that CIMERWA is looking forward to supporting the golf sport and the golf fraternity in order to grow the game in Rwanda ‘Rwanda is perfectly positioned to become the next hub for sports tourism in the region.
As CIMERWA, we believe in this vision and we will do what we can to strengthen it and make it a reality’ With Rwanda’s latest COVID-19 regulations requiring social function attendees to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19, CIMERWA has taken the required precautions to ensure the safety of everyone and CIMEGOLF 2021 will be proof that with the right measures in place, events can be held in all safety.
Sports
Horrific Racism Disgusting European Football
Black players, and players from different ethnic backgrounds in general, in the European Championship league are struggling to live with horrific racist attacks against them on a daily basis.
Juventus captain, Giorgio Chiellini has pledged to stand up against discrimination in football.
According to him Italian football faces another challenge; the horrific racism experienced by black players.
“I feel ashamed as an Italian that my teammates and fellow players have to live through this. I have no idea how they do it. Of course, as a footballer I’ve had my fair share of heckling from the stands. Sometimes it was tough to stay focused, to manage my emotions,” says Chiellini.
“However, I have never experienced abuse for something that is part of me, such as my skin colour, gender or sexuality. I can never understand what that feels like, but I know it is unacceptable. And it has to stop,” added Juventus captain.
Giorgio Chiellini says that he has been reflecting on what he can do as someone who has not experienced discrimination but who has a voice, has a platform and has a responsibility. “I realise this is an ongoing process for me, but here is my starting point – five things I can do to join the fight against discrimination”;
Understand this struggle is my struggle
I may not be the target of discriminatory abuse but as captain of Juventus, as captain of my national team, and as a human being, this fight against discrimination is also my struggle and my responsibility.
Educate myself
I do not have all the answers, but I can listen and learn. I acknowledge that I need to put in that work myself rather than put the onus on people facing discrimination to educate me.
Amplify the voice of others
I will not be silent, but I will also not speak on behalf of those who live with discrimination every day. Instead I will amplify the voices of others, and I’ll start here by highlighting what Koulibaly and Osimhen said after Napoli’s game against Fiorentina: Koulibaly posted on Instagram that fans who racially abuse players “need to be identified and kept out of the stadiums – forever.”
Victor took to Twitter after the match to urge people to discuss racism. I ask that you listen to these players and all those who have the courage to speak about their experiences.
Try my best, even if that feels uncomfortable
As a player I have learnt that when we face great challenges, we may make mistakes along the way. But that does not mean we give up or do not try. The most important thing is that when we are wrong, we take responsibility to improve. Being a good ally is like being a good teammate: I may not always get it right, and sometimes it will feel uncomfortable when I’m asked to do something different. But I will own my mistakes, and learn, and do better.
Understand this conversation is not about me
I feel pain when I see my teammates and fellow players abused. And I feel shame as an Italian. I am embarrassed that the world is watching and sees the worst of my country when there is so much to love. But I also acknowledge that I have to manage my feelings myself, because I am not the victim and this conversation is not about me.
This is what we can do as players. Of course our federations, leagues and clubs also need to get together, in consultation with players and player unions, and develop a more effective strategy.
We need officials and governing bodies to take the issue seriously, and to react swiftly and appropriately to any incident on the pitch, in the dressing room or online. And I will continue to raise my voice to encourage others to act.
