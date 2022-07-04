Americans will on Monday July 4 wake up to celebrate the country’s independence annivasary.

In the 18th century a significant part of the north American continent along the Atlantic coast – known as the Thirteen Colonies – was under British rule.

They proposed to become independent of Britain and free from the rule of King George III.

On 2 July 1776, the Congress, made up of representatives from the colonies, voted to approve independence, and two days later the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Now the united states of america is made up of of 50 states covering a vast swath of North America with a total territorial area worth 9.834 million km² and inhabited by 329.5 million people.

However, in January, the country woke up to devastating news of a combat veteran Scott Merryman that attempted to eliminate President Joe Biden refering to him as anti-Christ.

Scott Merryman, a 37-year-old war veteran, was motivated by political hatred when he trekked a thousand miles to the D.C. area, vowing to “slay the Anti-Christ,” as he called President Biden on social media.

The former paratrooper, emotionally troubled for more than a decade, had suddenly become delusional, obsessed with the Bible’s Book of Revelation.

Believing he was a God-anointed prophet of the world’s final days, he set out, in his words, to “lop the head off the serpent in the heart of the nation.” When Secret Service agents intercepted him in January, he was carrying three bullets, though no gun.

Diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder since 2009, and reportedly recovered from the temporary psychosis that led to his arrest, he moved with a weary gait, clad in a jail-issue orange jumpsuit, white socks and floppy shower sandals.

“Are you feeling depressed?” a defense attorney asked.

“Very much so,” Merryman replied, adding, “I tried to hang myself Thursday.”

To those who know him best, especially his loved ones, Merryman is far less a culprit than a casualty of war — a living reminder of the price of America’s long conflict in Afghanistan.

Over the years, in therapy with mental health clinicians in the Department of Veterans Affairs, he has said he is haunted by a firefight in an Afghan village in which he mistakenly machine-gunned a small girl.

His doctors call this fatal tragedy his “target trauma,” or the main traumatic event at the root of his disturbance, a horrifying experience that he must somehow come to grips with if he hopes to ever get well.

Testifying calmly, he said he twisted a bedsheet around his neck and suspended himself from the bunk in his cell — but he couldn’t keep his feet off the floor.

“If there was a way to hang from the ceiling, I would be dead.”

The suicide attempt — “a cry for help,” as he puts it now — was just the latest episode in a history of self-destructive behavior by a veteran afflicted with numerous PTSD-related maladies, including major depression, alcoholism and chronic nightmares, resulting from what the Army says were his “multiple exposures to combat.”

Since returning from deployment in 2008, Merryman, like a lot of people with PTSD, has often been in denial about his illness, refusing to go to hospitals in the throes of mental crises, some of them mortally dangerous.

Facing two federal charges for allegedly threatening Biden’s life, each punishable by up to five years in prison, Merryman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, asserting that because of his transitory psychotic break, he was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct at the time it occurred.

