Latest data update from the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) indicates that last week coffee and tea exported fetched a total of U$3,669,473.

In their weekly data reporting, NAEB said Rwandan tea exports for last week were 374.65MTshipped to Pakistan, Egypt, and the United Kingdom.

The board also reported that volume of coffee shipped out of the country was 417.6MT sold at an average Price: U$6.38/Kg. This was shipped out to UK, USA, South Korea, and Australia.

Meanwhile, Rwandan horticultural (fruits, vegetables & flowers) exports for last week fetched a total of U$197,110 from 159.9MT and shipped out to The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, UAE, and DRC.