CODECO Militia Kill 60 civilians in Djugu Ituri

The ruthless group of militiamen organised under the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) conducted a deadly attack on an Internally Displaced Peoples camp killing over 60 civilians.

According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the attack was launched on Tuesday late night at the site of the displaced persons of Plaine Savo, in Djugu, Ituri province in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We currently count more than 60 dead in the shelters for the displaced,” said Ndalo Bise, president of the IDP camp adding that the attackers suddenly appeared on Tuesday night from 9 p.m.

The atatck was also confirmed by local administrative sources, which state that nearly 60 people were killed. According to the head of the chiefdom of Bahema N’adhere, at least 59 people were killed during this bloody attack.

55 bodies have been found so far and 4 others are still in the hospital. This assessment remains provisional because several civilians have not yet been found. Several other civilians were taken to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, the government forces FARDC and MONUSCO have arrived at the site to restore calm.