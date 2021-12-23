Religion
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem
The Latin Patriarch Emeritus of Jerusalem, Michel Sabbah, has urged Christians to acknowledge the little town of Bethlehem as it actually is this Christmas, not as it is depicted in song and tradition.
“Amid the nostalgia and ancient memories of the first Christmas in Bethlehem, there is today a long sustained religious romanticism,” he said. He called that Christmas-time romanticism “understandable…but not realistic.”
“When you celebrate Christmas, remember that in Bethlehem, in Jerusalem, life is not a Christmas life. It is not the blessed life of the new redeemed humanity. The song of the Angels is far away.
“Christmas, every year reminds us that there is no peace on the earth, especially in Jerusalem and Bethlehem, and that we have to make [peace] again,” he said in a greeting to a Pax Romana group based in New York.
He said that in the occupied territories, “everywhere justice is lacking.”
“We know the pain. We taste the daily trauma. Sadly, we know that darkness yet hovers over the Holy Night. We must be the light of Christ,” Patriarch Sabbah said.
“With the focus on the Child Jesus, we must ask anew: What about the Children of Bethlehem, of Palestine? What about the required protection and human security for all God’s children?
“In the face of the [Israeli] occupation and insecurity, children suffer,” he said. “Natural innocence is stolen. Random violence and vulnerability robs mothers of peace for their children in Bethlehem and throughout the Holy Land.”
In an apparent reference to U.N. resolutions and the terms of the Oslo accords that once seemed to offer a two-state solution to the conflict in Israel-Palestine, Patriarch Sabbah said that all the hard decisions have already been made, and only the courage to see them through remain lacking.
He called on political leaders in the United States and Israel to find that courage and urged the members of Pax Romana to press them to do so.
Patriarch Sabbah led the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem from 1987 until 2008, the first Palestinian-born patriarch in five centuries.
In 2009, Patriach Sabbah, with other prominent Palestinian Christian leaders, authored the Kairos Palestine Document that described the Israeli occupation of the West Bank territories as a “sin against God and humanity.”
Religion
Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians
Pope Francis arrived in Greece on Saturday morning for a two-and-a-half-day visit to meet Greek Orthodox Christians.
This is the first time in two decades the Pope is visiting this place. The Greek capital placed under high security due to the anti-papist climate there.
The Pontiff is to deliver three speeches in the afternoon, before the civil authorities, the Orthodox Archbishop and then the representatives of the Catholic Church.
He had previously spent two days in Cyprus where he strongly lambasted “the wall of hatred” erected against migrants, fifty of whom will be transferred to Rome, including 10 in an irregular situation, according to Nicosia.
The Orthodox Christians, separated from the Catholic Church since the schism of 1054 between Rome and Constantinople. If the sovereign pontiff visited the Greek island of Lesbos in 2016, it is the first visit of a pope to Athens in twenty years, since the visit of John Paul II in May 2001.
Catholics form a minority of 1.2% in a country with a large religious majority Orthodox, not separated from the state.
Pope Francis will meet on Saturday with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as with the Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church Hieronym II, before meeting the Catholic community.
Religion
Jesus is “Sovereignly free” From Earthly Desire for Fame, Glory
The Pontiff has reminded Christians that Jesus doesn’t seek earthly cheap popularity and that he came not to dominate, but to serve others.
Pope Francis was on Sunday reflecting on the Kingship of Christ on today’s Solemnity of Christ the King.
The Pope observed that Christ says he is a king when the crowds chanted against him, but when the crowds acclaimed him previously, he kept his distance.
“This shows that Jesus is “sovereignly free” from the earthly desire for regal fame and glory,” he noted, something that all Christians need to ask themselves if they too are imitating this mission of service to others, rather than seeking approval, esteem and applause.
Reflecting on the readings for today’s Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Pope Francis pointed out how Jesus said clearly during Pilate’s interrogation, “I am a king”, where previously we read in the Gospels how he did want others to acclaim him as their king.
The reason is the understanding of “kingship” according to worldy standards is very different from what He intended. Jesus came into the world, not to dominate, “but to serve”, the Pope, noted, and he did this not through “signs of power”, but rather, through the “power of signs”.
His kingship signified service to the point of being nailed on a cross, something “truly beyond human parameters” that regard a king as manifesting pride, fame, glory and power over others.
While Jesus fled earthly greatness, he “makes the hearts of those who follow him free and sovereign,” the Pope pointed out, saying Jesus frees us from the slavery of sin.
“His Kingdom is liberating,” where every disciple is treated like a friend and not a subject, he added, even though He is above all sovereign. The Pope emphasized that “we acquire dignity” by following Christ, who wants us all to be free.
The Pope explained the Jesus’ freedom derives from the truth, the reality that Jesus made “the truth within us that free us” from the falsity we have inside. When Jesus reigns in our heart, we are freed from hypocrisy, deceit and duplicity, the Pope said, since “being with Jesus, we become true”.
In conclusion, that Pope prayed that Mary might help us seek every day “the truth of Jesus, King of the Universe” who frees us from the earthly slavery to sin and leads us to discipline in our lives.
Religion
Celebrating Prophet-founder of Baha’i Faith
On November 12, 1817 the prophet founder of the Baha’i Faith was born in Persia the present day Iran.
Mirza Husayn-Ali, who is known to the world by His title, Baha’u’llah, was born in Tehran. Baha’u’llah means “Glory of God” in Arabic.
Two centuries later, the anniversary of the day He was born is celebrated around the world alongside the Birth of the forerunner of His Revelation, the Bab (according to the calendar used in Persian at the time of Their Births, these two anniversaries fell on consecutive days and Baha’is across the planet continue to celebrate these special days one after another).
These Twin Holy Birthdays, or Twin Holy Days, are celebrated annually as one festival where the closely interwoven lives and missions of these two Divine Luminaries are remembered together.
Rwanda hosts about 15,000 members of the Bahá’í faith one of the smallest religious sects in this hilly east African country that is predominantly catholic and with a slightly larger number of Anglicans and moslems.
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem
Nairobi Expressway Nears Completion
Rwanda Joins Global Digital Organisation
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case
How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Paris-Kigali Axis Gains New Momentum
EAC Heads of State Discuss Admission Of DRC
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
Special Report4 days ago
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Business5 days ago
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
-
Tech4 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
-
Business5 days ago
World Bank Gives Rwanda US$170M To Accelerate Implementation Of Human Capital Development Program
-
CORONA VIRUS3 days ago
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
-
CORONA VIRUS5 days ago
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Gets Use Authorisation