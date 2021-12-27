Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Four people are reportedly died due to alcohol drinking and 4,600 others arrested for violating Covid-19 during the Christmas celebrations.

Police reported that four residents of the Kimihurura sector of Gasabo district died on Christmas after over drinking alcohol.

A local brew ‘Muneza and Imberabyose’ was blamed for the fatalities.

Regis Mudaheranwa, the Deputy District Executive Administration, Gasabo District confirmed the passing on of the four men but did not give full information on the results of the autopsy.

Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also confirmed that on Christmas, 4,600 were arrested for violating Covid-19 rules.

He said 4,600 people were caught in different for flaunting Covid-19 violations country-wide on Christmas.

“These people were not wearing masks properly, others opened bars during the curfew hours, and others prepared celebrations that do not follow Covid-19 rules,” he said.

He said there are cases of people who violate the rules and regulations but also involve themselves in acts that are contrary to the law.

He said, “In Kicukiro district, Nyarugunga sector, 16 people visited a Covid-19 patient and three of them were found positive. Those who were caught are always found in bars drinking and sharing alcohol without any concern.”

Kabeera also warned the public that the voluntary spreading of the disease is a crime punishable by laws.

“Those who are caught will be taken to hospital but sanctions will follow after their recovery,” he said.

He emphasized on the respect for Covid-19 rules and regulations so as to limit the possibility of heavier measures that would come with the increase of Covid-19 regulations.

On Christmas, many churches tightened the protection measures, where the goers were required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate at the entrance.