National
Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
Four people are reportedly died due to alcohol drinking and 4,600 others arrested for violating Covid-19 during the Christmas celebrations.
Police reported that four residents of the Kimihurura sector of Gasabo district died on Christmas after over drinking alcohol.
A local brew ‘Muneza and Imberabyose’ was blamed for the fatalities.
Regis Mudaheranwa, the Deputy District Executive Administration, Gasabo District confirmed the passing on of the four men but did not give full information on the results of the autopsy.
Meanwhile, Police Spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera also confirmed that on Christmas, 4,600 were arrested for violating Covid-19 rules.
He said 4,600 people were caught in different for flaunting Covid-19 violations country-wide on Christmas.
“These people were not wearing masks properly, others opened bars during the curfew hours, and others prepared celebrations that do not follow Covid-19 rules,” he said.
He said there are cases of people who violate the rules and regulations but also involve themselves in acts that are contrary to the law.
He said, “In Kicukiro district, Nyarugunga sector, 16 people visited a Covid-19 patient and three of them were found positive. Those who were caught are always found in bars drinking and sharing alcohol without any concern.”
Kabeera also warned the public that the voluntary spreading of the disease is a crime punishable by laws.
“Those who are caught will be taken to hospital but sanctions will follow after their recovery,” he said.
He emphasized on the respect for Covid-19 rules and regulations so as to limit the possibility of heavier measures that would come with the increase of Covid-19 regulations.
On Christmas, many churches tightened the protection measures, where the goers were required to present Covid-19 vaccination certificate at the entrance.
National
Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021
Our country has had to learn fast, and adjust to the new challenges of this health threat as it evolves. However, we have made good progress, and the state of our nation remains strong.
I want to thank all Rwandans for your hard work, and commitment to the development and well-being of each other, and of our country, particularly during these challenging times.
One important way that we have sought to protect Rwandans is through comprehensive nation-wide vaccination against Covid-19. We thank all those who have been involved in this critical exercise, including our partners who have provided vaccines and other support.
Going forward, we must be more self-reliant, and better prepared for future shocks.
As a result of prudent decisions made this year, Rwanda’s economy experienced strong growth, which we expect to sustain.
Rwanda’s early investments in digitisation have proven to be an asset, preventing our society from being crippled by this pandemic, and future ones.
We encourage all Rwandans, especially our young people, to continue to innovate and create solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.
The agriculture sector continues to be key, contributing 25% to the national economy in 2021. Rwanda remains food secure, with sufficient reserves. I would like to thank our farmers, for their resilience in these times.
Regional and continental integration remains at the forefront of our agenda. We are strengthening existing bilateral ties, with countries in our region and beyond, as well as exploring new, mutually beneficial areas of cooperation.
Rwanda is able to pursue these forms of cooperation because the security and stability of our country is assured, and it remains a top priority.
Part of this is ensuring that anyone who threatens the safety and security of Rwandans is brought to justice, and held accountable.
Thank you!
National
South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu Dead
Desmond Tutu aged 90 has passed away this Sunday in South Africa in Cape Town after a long battle with prostate cancer and infections.
He rose to prominence as a churchman who berated minority white rule in South Africa and did not spare criticism for the post-apartheid African National Congress (ANC) rulers for failing to deliver for poor Black people.
Tutu was born in 1931 in a Transvaal gold-mining town, Klerksdorp, to Zachariah, a teacher, and Aletta, a domestic servant. He initially followed his father’s footsteps into teaching but resigned to protest against government restrictions on schooling for Black children.
He was influenced by Bishop Trevor Huddleston and other anti-apartheid white clergymen, becoming a priest in 1961 and the first Black Anglican dean of Johannesburg in 1975.
With Mandela in jail, it was left for Tutu and others to campaign for change. As police brutally oppressed Black student protests in Soweto in 1976, Tutu argued that a white-minority government was racist, doomed and defied God’s will.
His “clear views and fearless stance”, which made him a “unifying symbol for all African freedom fighters”, won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute.
He was elected archbishop of Cape Town in 1986 and continued tackling minority white rule, welcoming President FW de Klerk’s liberalisation efforts upon taking office in 1989, such as the release of Mandela and the lifting of an anti-ANC ban.
In February 1990, Tutu led Mandela, a longtime friend, on to a balcony at Cape Town’s City Hall overlooking a square where the ANC leader made his first public address after 27 years of political imprisonment.
National
UPDF Only Finds Roasted Bananas, 2 Plastic Chairs in ADF Camp
After almost a month of fighting, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have only captured roasted bananas, few rounds of ammunition and plastic chairs from the much revered ADF forest base.
“Early on 24th Dec 2021, UPDF mobile forces together with FARDC assault force, finally captured the much revered ADF/ISCAP camp, Kambi Ya Yua,” said the UPDF Spokesperson.
According to the UPDF, Kambi Ya Yua, is a stronghold of ADF/ISCAP terrorists. This base seats on eight acres of Virunga forest land, and is estimated to have accommodated over 600 ADF/ISCAP terrorists and their families.
“The camp was captured with limited enemy resistance and there was no effect on the joint forces,” said the Defence website.
This camp was a host to military training and Islamic radicalization activities as evidenced by the literature found, bomb making materials, 01 damaged Laptop computer, 129 live rounds of PK machine gun loaded in their chain, 155 live rounds of Sub machine gun ammunition, 03 solar panels and enemy strength registers
The structures in the camp were well built with locally made fences; with many cleared under tree shades as seating areas, suggesting that it was likely to be a Command Post of a high ranking rebel leader.
“We want to put ADF and other bandits on tenterhooks, with no breathing space, always on the run, block their supply chains. They will die of hunger in the forest. Soon you will see many surrendering when the situation gets unbearable,” said Lt Col Mbayo Katuta, the FARDC Assault Brigade Commander, who is commanding the ground forces in the jungles of Virunga forest.
Christmas: Four Succumb To Overdrinking, 4,600 Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Guidelines
Kagame’s Full State Of The Nation Address, Year End 2021
Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism
Russia Withholds Gas Supply To Europe, Troops Complete Training
South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu Dead
UPDF Only Finds Roasted Bananas, 2 Plastic Chairs in ADF Camp
South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu Dead
Christmas Bomb In Beni Kills 6
Russia Withholds Gas Supply To Europe, Troops Complete Training
UPDF, FARDC Capture Two Large ADF Bases
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report3 days ago
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
-
Special Report4 days ago
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
-
Tech4 days ago
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
-
Politics4 days ago
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
-
Special Report3 days ago
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
-
National5 days ago
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
-
National4 days ago
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
-
Religion4 days ago
Christmas With No Peace In Bethlehem