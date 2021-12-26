Christmas Bomb In Beni Kills 6

President Felix Tshisekedi has ordered the security forces to track down perpetrators of a bomb explosion that killed 6 people and injured 13 others on Christmas day in the Beni city, North Kivu province.

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said he was dismayed by this act which he condemns “with vigor”.

“The President of the Republic learned with dismay the news of the terrorist attack which struck Beni this Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day. The Head of State strongly condemns this heinous act,” the Presidency said via Twitter.

“President Tshisekedi promises that these crimes will not go unpunished and that their perpetrators will be tracked down and annihilated. The Head of State salutes the memory of the victims and offers his condolences to the bereaved families,” he promised.

Beni is a city in north eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, lying immediately west of the Virunga National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains, on the edge of the Ituri Forest.

This part of the country is highly infested with rebel groups including the Allied Democratic Front rebels linked to the ISIS.

At the end of November, President Tshisekedi invited the Uganda Defence Forces to pursue the rebels after they carried out terror attacks in the Ugandan capital Kampala.

With swift artillery and aerial bombardment, UPDF struck four ADF bases in Beni and are currently conducting joint military offensive against the rebels.