Religion
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
Christians in Rwanda have this morning joined their colleagues around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday- the entire day will be dotted with Christians waving palm leaves and wishing each other well.
Palm Sunday is an annual feast day in the Christian calendar and marks the first day of Holy Week, a period leading up to Easter.
Holy Week is the last week of lent, before the festival of Easter and the end of fasting. The Holy Week is seven days of religious significance, with masses often held on key days.
Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the week before his death on the cross and subsequent resurrection.
In ancient times, palm branches symbolised goodness and victory and as Jesus arrived into Jerusalem, it is said palms were placed in his path.
On Holy Thursday – also known as Maundy Thursday – Jesus was arrested, before being crucified on Good Friday.
According to the bible, Jesus then rose again on Easter Sunday.
Dates of significance in Holy Week this year are
- Palm Sunday: March 28
- Maundy Thursday: April 1
- Good Friday: April 3
- Holy Saturday: April 3
- Easter Sunday: April 4
Palm Sunday Scripture Verses
Psalm 118:24 – “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”
Corinthians 5:17- “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”
Philippians 2:8 – “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!”
Luke 24:2-3 – “They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.”
John 3:16-17 – “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”
Colossians 3:13 – “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”
Galatians 6:9 – “We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.”
John 14:6 – Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”
Religion
‘Witness To Jesus With Life Given in Service’- Pope Francis
Pope Francis has recalled the great responsibility Christians and communities have in helping people to meet and know Jesus.
The day’s Gospel reading recounts how Jesus responds to the request of the Greeks by saying “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified…. Unless a grain of wheat falls into the earth and dies, it remains just a single grain; but if it dies, it bears much fruit” (Jn 12:23-24).
On Sunday via a live broadcast from the library of the Apostolic Palace the Pope said this answer shows that Jesus is “the hidden seed ready to die in order to bear much fruit” and in order to know and understand Him you look at the cross.
The Cross
The sign of the Cross over the centuries, the Pope said “has become the symbol par excellence of Christians”, and the Crucifix is often where people “see Jesus”, especially those from places where Christianity is not well-known where it is the sign they encounter and come to recognize.
They see them in churches, the homes of Christians or worn by believers. The important thing, the Pope says, is that “the sign be consistent with the Gospel”, and the cross expresses “love, service, unreserved self-giving” to be truly the “tree of life”.
Knowing Jesus
Often times people today wish to know more about Jesus, implicitly wanting to “see Jesus”, and Pope Francis says Christians “must respond with the witness of a life that is given in service”.
We are called to sow seeds of love through concrete, simple, and courageous gestures, not just words, the Pope said.
The Lord with his grace “makes us bear fruit” even where misunderstandings, difficulty, or persecution exist.
During these trials while the seed is dying is when “life blossoms, to bear ripe fruit in due time”, he noted, since death and life intertwine and we can “experience the joy and true fruitfulness of love that always, I repeat, is expressed in the style of God: closeness, compassion, tenderness”.
The Pope prayed that the Virgin Mary might help us all follow Jesus on this journey of service so that “the love of Christ may shine” and all can see and know Him.
Religion
Ireland’s Knock Shrine to International Status
Pope Francis on Friday elevated Ireland’s National Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock to the status of an International Shrine of Eucharistic and Marian Devotion.
He described it as an “important moment in the life of the shrine” and “a great responsibility.”
Pope Francis said the designation would mean always having “your arms wide open as a sign of welcome to every pilgrim who may arrive from any part of the world, asking nothing in return but only recognizing him as a brother or a sister who desires to share the same experience of fraternal prayer.”
Paying tribute to the Irish faithful he said: “You have been a missionary people. We cannot forget how many priests left their homeland in order to become missionaries of the Gospel. Nor can we forget the many lay people who immigrated to faraway lands but still kept their devotion to Our Lady.”
The apparition in Knock occurred Aug. 21, 1879, when Mary, St. Joseph and St. John the Evangelist appeared at the south gable of the Knock parish church.
The silent apparition was witnessed by 15 people, ranging from young children to the elderly.
St. John Paul II visited Knock in 1979, the centenary of the apparition, as part of his apostolic pilgrimage to Ireland.
Pope Francis, who visited the shrine in 2018 during the World Meeting of Families, said the message that comes from Knock is that of “the great value of silence for our faith.”
“It is this silence in the face of mystery, which does not mean giving up on understanding, but understanding while aided and supported by the love of Jesus, who offered himself for all of us as the Lamb sacrificed for the salvation of humanity.”
Religion
In History: Church Of England Ordains First Women Priests
On March 12, 1994, the Church of England ordained the first female priests ending centuries of male domination in the conservative religious institution.
“There is a feeling that for this I was born. Now we are walking right into the central structure of the church,” said Christine Clarke one of the Church of England’s first woman priests.
The shift brought an end to years of spiritual torment and theological wrangling. Women were finally admitted to the priesthood for the first time since King Henry VIII created the Church of England in the 16th Century.
Archbishop of Canterbury George Carey said in 1992, “It is the humanity of Christ which is important, not his maleness.”
In making the change at the time, the Church of England joined 12 of the 28 self-governing provinces of the worldwide Anglican Communion.
just like male counterparts, women priests are able to bless the bread and wine at Holy Communion, pronounce absolution and the forgiveness of sin, and give blessings–priestly duties previously forbidden to them.
They are now allowed to wear their clerical stoles “priest-wise,” or across both shoulders, instead of “deacon-wise,” over just one.
At the time, the Anglo-Catholic traditionalist group, Forward in Faith, released a statement signed by eight serving or retired bishops and 712 priests and deacons indicating they intended to forsake the church to become Roman Catholics.
“This is a matter of great sadness,” said Margaret Brown, co-founder of Women Against the Ordination of Women. “We are not just a few cranks. Votes in various synods have shown at least one-third of the church opposes women’s ordination.”
The Rev. Malcolm Widdecombe of Bristol, a prominent dissenter, believed the church “was moving into error.”
“This is against the tradition of the church and the teaching of Scripture,” he said. “Our Lord gave an honored position to women, but he chose men for the major tasks.”
Suicide Bombers Blow up Church in Indonesia
Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off
US Dollar Now Costs Rwf988
This is Why Jews Will Always Spy For Israel
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
Russia Pledges Support To Myanmar Military Junta
Zimbabwe Confirms Oil in Muzarabani Region
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
Mercedes-Benz To Release 700km-range Electric Sedan in April
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Nkusi Arthur Yihanganishije Umukunzi We Ushinja Dr Kayumba Gushaka Kumufata Ku Ngufu
- Ninde Utakorera Ubutasi Igihugu Cye Akunda?
- Ubwoko Burindwi Bw’Ubuki Nibwo Bwemewe Mu Rwanda
- Iyaba Mwari Muzi Uko Abo Kayumba Yashatse Gufata Ku Ngufu Bangana!- Nathalie Munyampenda
- Abantu 180 Bamaze Hafi Icyumweru Barafashwe Bugwate
- Fiona Ukorera CNBC Niwe Wemeza Ko Dr Kayumba ‘Yashatse Kumufata’ Ku Ngufu
- Mapping Report, Jenoside Ebyiri, U Bufaransa N’U Rwanda…Ikiganiro n’Umwanditsi Saint-Exupéry
- Ingingo Zikomeye Zigize Raporo Nshya Ku Ruhare Rw’u Bufaransa Muri Jenoside
- Hari Abatanze Ruswa Muri Serivisi Z’Ubuzima Kubera COVID-19
- Kenya Yashyize Imijyi Itanu Mu Kato Kubera COVID-19
Trending
-
Environment4 days ago
Botswana Offers Hunters Rights To Shoot 287 Elephants
-
Business5 days ago
Covid-19 Pushed Kenya Airways Into U$333million Loss
-
National4 days ago
Former Spy Chief Under Mobutu Regime Dies In Morocco
-
Business2 days ago
Vivo Energy Rwanda Acquires ENES, GEMECA Petroleum Assets
-
National5 days ago
President Kagame Lobbying For African Medicines Agency
-
Politics4 days ago
President Ndayishimiye Hunting For Bilateral Opportunities in Egypt
-
Tech4 days ago
You Can Now Buy Tesla Car Using Bitcoin- Elon Musk
-
Tech4 days ago
Uganda Cabinet Approves Proposal Establishing Satellite Station