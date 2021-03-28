Christians Observe Palm Sunday As Easter Season Kicks Off

Christians in Rwanda have this morning joined their colleagues around the world to celebrate Palm Sunday- the entire day will be dotted with Christians waving palm leaves and wishing each other well.

Palm Sunday is an annual feast day in the Christian calendar and marks the first day of Holy Week, a period leading up to Easter.

Holy Week is the last week of lent, before the festival of Easter and the end of fasting. The Holy Week is seven days of religious significance, with masses often held on key days.

Palm Sunday marks Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, the week before his death on the cross and subsequent resurrection.

In ancient times, palm branches symbolised goodness and victory and as Jesus arrived into Jerusalem, it is said palms were placed in his path.

On Holy Thursday – also known as Maundy Thursday – Jesus was arrested, before being crucified on Good Friday.

According to the bible, Jesus then rose again on Easter Sunday.

Dates of significance in Holy Week this year are

Palm Sunday: March 28

Maundy Thursday: April 1

Good Friday: April 3

Holy Saturday: April 3

Easter Sunday: April 4

Palm Sunday Scripture Verses

Psalm 118:24 – “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.”

Corinthians 5:17- “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Philippians 2:8 – “And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death—even death on a cross!”

Luke 24:2-3 – “They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they entered, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus.”

John 3:16-17 – “For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.”

Colossians 3:13 – “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”

Galatians 6:9 – “We must not get tired of doing good, for we will reap at the proper time if we don’t give up.”

John 14:6 – Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.'”