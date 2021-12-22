World
Chopper Crashes, Madagascar Minister Of Police Swims 12hrs To Safety
Serge Gelle the Malagasy secretary of state for police has survived horrible death after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed off the island’s northeastern coast.
The Malagasy secretary of state for police was traveling to the site of a shipwreck along with three police officers. The cause of the crash is not yet clear, said police.
Serge Gelle, the country’s secretary of state for police, and a fellow police officer reached land separately on Tuesday morning. They apparently ejected themselves from the aircraft before swimming to shore, port authority chief Jean-Edmond Randrianantenaina said.
The two missing passengers were also members of Madagascar’s police force. In a video shared the Malagasy defense ministry on Twitter, Gelle appears lying on a deck chair, seemingly resting and still in a camouflage jumpsuit.
“My time to die hasn’t come yet,” said Gelle in the video.
Police chief Zafisambatra Ravoavy said that Gelle had used one of the helicopter’s seats as a flotation device.
In a Tuesday tweet President Rajoelina praised Gelle for his “dedication” and added Madagascar was fully mobilized to provide any necessary aid to the victims of the helicopter crash and an earlier shipwreck.
The helicopter was flying its passengers to inspect the site of a shipwreck off the northeastern coast of Madagascar.
Rescue workers had recovered 18 more bodies from the wreck, Ravoavy said Tuesday. This brought the death toll up to 39. The boat had 130 passengers on board, of which 45 have been saved.
World
Russian Blows Himself In Revenge for Being Bullied by Nuns’
Russians have woken up to a sorrowful incidence after an 18-year old student blew himself up in revenge of being bullied by nuns.
According local media reports Vladislav Struzhenkov entered the premises of the Orthodox gymnasium of the Vvedenskiy Vladychniy convent and blew himself up’, Russia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.
The attack, which saw Struzhenkov also carrying a machete, took place at 8.24am local time at the Orthodox school linked to a nunnery in the city of Serpukhov, south of Moscow.
Struzhenkov is believed to have planned to carry out the attack during the Orthodox school’s morning prayers, but he set off the explosives outside the prayer hall after he was unable to gain entry.
Reports said that Struzhenkov had previously complained of being ‘bullied by the nuns’ who ran the school while one source said the attack had been ‘aimed at pupils’.
The attacker’s leg was blown off in the blast and police did not immediately permit paramedics to go close to Struzhenkov due to fears of another explosive device.
The teenager died of ‘blood loss’, Russian police sources said.
A-15 year-old student was among at least seven reported as wounded with cuts and shrapnel injuries.
The suspect was reportedly ‘motivated by his hatred of the school teachers and nuns’.
His father Andrey Struzhenkov, 41, said he had believed his son was buying fireworks for New Year.
Asia
UAE Reduces Working Week To 4 Days
United Arab Emirates has slashed the official working week to only 4.5days and has also moved its weekend to Saturday and Sunday.
According to government officials, the new changes are aimed at improving competitiveness and “better align the UAE with global markets.”
The “national working week” is mandatory for government bodies from January 1 and bucks the regional norm of a full day off on Friday for Muslim prayers.
Under the new timetable, the public-sector weekend starts at noon on Fridays and ends on Sunday. Friday prayers at mosques will be held after 1.15 pm all year round.
It will ensure smooth financial, trade and economic transactions with countries that follow a Saturday/Sunday weekend, facilitating stronger international business links and opportunities for thousands of UAE-based and multinational companies.
Asia
Chinese Ambassador Shares Seven Buzzwords To Showcase Fast-changing China
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Wednesday shared with Americans seven buzzwords that are currently popular in China to illustrate what is going on in his country.
“The buzzwords I shared with you today reflect the changing and unchanging elements in our values when China experiences rapid economic growth and profound social transformation,” said Qin in his keynote speech at the online Forum on Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Exchange co-hosted by the U.S.-Asia Institute and Las Vegas Sands Corp.
The first buzzword Qin mentioned was “People First, Life First,” which was widespread during China’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and reflects a deep concern for humanity.
Likewise, “Heroes in Harm’s Way” has also gone viral in China, which refers to the everyday heroes who put their mission before their lives and made fearless sacrifices to fight the pandemic, Qin said.
To “Lie Flat” is a term to describe the youngsters who give up ambitions and do the bare minimum to get by, Qin said, adding “lie-flatters” are either people from well-off families or those who believe in whatever comes their way.
“Versailles,” originally from the “Palace of Versailles” in French, was borrowed to describe the self-claimed aristocratic spirit. On social media, it is used to label humble-braggers, he said.
“Involution,” one of the latest buzzwords in China, indicates irrational or involuntary competitions, while “Double Reduction” is a recent policy formulated by the government to address involution in education, which aims to restore the original purpose of education by restricting capital in the sector, Qin said.
The last buzzword, “Celebrity Fan Clubs,” refers to the phenomenon that some celebrities use internet to hype up themselves and cause their fans to admire them in an irrational manner, while such abnormalities stem from a chain of interests dominated by online platforms and the capital that supports them, he said.
In his speech, Qin said that socialism with Chinese characteristics requires material progress and cultural-ethical advancement, adding, “We need to keep fine traditional values, uphold fairness and justice, and not get lost in a market economy.”
“(Being) rooted in traditional Chinese values is a concern for the common good of humanity,” he added.
Chopper Crashes, Madagascar Minister Of Police Swims 12hrs To Safety
Uganda’s Tooro King Invites Rihanna
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Former Presidential Hopeful Fred Barafinda Returned To Psychiatric Centre
Rwandans Taking Giant Leap Into Tech World
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
Reviewing Burundi’s Fahd 300 Armored Personnel Carriers
Dubai Princess To Get £554 M in Royal Divorce Case
How Long Will DRC’s Kivu, Ituri Remain Under Military Rule?
UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
-
Tech3 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
National5 days ago
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
-
Business4 days ago
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
-
Tech3 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business3 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
-
Special Report3 days ago
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
-
Politics4 days ago
President Kagame Promotes Senior, Non-Commissioned Officers