As CHOGM events continue in the City of Kigali, some roads will again be reserved for delegates this Monday, June 20.

The restricted road axis reserved for CHOGM delegates is Serena Hotel – Payaje – Sopetrad – Kimicanga – Kimihurura – Gishushu – Gisimenti – Giporoso – Nyandungu – At 15 – Mulindi – Inyange Industries – Intare Arena.

Motorists from the Eastern Province or Kabuga area can use other alternative routes.

These include Musambi – road behind Intare Arena parking lot – Mulindi – Gasogi – Musave – Special Economic Zone – Nayinzira – Kimironko – Controle technique – Nyabisindu – Gishushu – Kabuga ka Nyarutarama – Utexrwa – Kinamba.

Alternatively, you can use Mulindi – Kanombe through Kajagali – Nyarugunga Health Center – Busanza – Itunda or Rubirizi – Kabeza – Alpha Palace – Sonatubes – Rwandex – Kanogo – Kinamba.

The road Kinamba – Yamaha – Gereza – Onatracom will also be open for traffic.

Road users are urged to bear with the continuous changes and to respect traffic rules and regulations.

Police officers have been deployed on roads to direct road users and to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The public can follow the daily traffic advisories on the RNP website, twitter (@Rwandapolice) and Facebook.

For further clarification, call 9003 and 0788311155.