CHOGM Taskforce Meets With First Group of Advance Teams

The Taskforce in charge of organising the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Wednesday morning meet with the first group of advance teams who are in Kigali for two days to assess preparations ahead of the CHOGM.

The 2022 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, also known as CHOGM 2022, will be the 26th Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Nations.

CHOGM 2022 will convene at Kigali Convention Centre in the week of 20 June 2022 under the theme “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.” Up to 10,000 delegates from all the 53 Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the event this year.

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla have announced that they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Rwanda.

“With this shared sense of common purpose, and in view of recent, enforced postponements, my wife and I are delighted to be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, in June,” Prince Charles said in a statement released on March 14.

The biennial summit was last held in East Africa in 2007 in Uganda’s capital Kampala when Queen Elizabeth II attended the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss ways to address the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Paul Kagame the host said in January, ” the last two years have made it clear to us that we are more connected than ever before and we must work together to achieve the tangible and sustainable results we want.”

“The long awaited meeting will be an important occasion to come together to address the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and to build on innovative technological and economic opportunities to solve other key problems facing our citizens,” Kagame added.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland said that this will be the first CHOGM to be held in Africa for over a decade and I would like to commend the Government and people of Rwanda for their outstanding commitment and dedication to delivering an exemplary CHOGM in Kigali.

“I thank all Rwandans for their grace and fortitude in undertaking such detailed preparations to ensure a safe, secure and productive CHOGM that drives the Commonwealth forward in these trying times,” Scotland said.