The new Chinese ambassador to Rwanda, H.E Wang Xuekun on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to the Secretary General of RPf Inkotanyi Hon François Ngarambe at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo where the two exchanged on matters of mutual interest.

The Chinese envoy appreciated the existing bilateral ties between both countries both at government and ruling party levels, which has among others seen reciprocal visits by both heads of state.

He promised to strive to improve these ties.

Hon. Ngarambe thanked the envoy for the visit and the cooperation between Rwanda and China which he said has had a direct impact on peoples of both countries.

He saluted China for supporting Rwandans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Secretary General, at the party level, there has been exchange of knowledge through reciprocal visits between cadres of both CPC and RPF Inkotanyi, which he said has greatly benefited citizens of the two brotherly countries.