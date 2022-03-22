Chinese Envoy to Rwanda Winds up Tour of Duty

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Rao Hongwei on Monday met with President Paul Kagame who bid farewell to the envoy after successfully concluding his tour of duty.

China and Rwanda established diplomatic relations on November 12, 1971and since then the friendly cooperation saw a favourable development between the two countries.

In November 2018 Chinese head of state President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Rwanda the first by a sitting Chinese president to this landlocked East African country of 12,610,262 people.

During the trip, President Paul Kagame agreed to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Xi, for his part, pledged U$126 million worth of infrastructure and other investment – a spending that promises to give Chinese companies a firmer foothold.

It’s hard not to see China’s footprint wherever one goes in Rwanda. Chinese engineers have designed and built the country’s tallest building various hotels, schools, and hospitals; and 80% of the country’s roads.

In Kigali’s special economic zone, Chinese companies produce clothes, sanitary napkins, and wooden doors. A Chinese government-funded agricultural technology center to modernize Rwandan farmers is also focused on helping Chinese companies find new markets in the region.

“Chinese activity in Rwanda can illustrate more diverse types of Chinese involvement across African countries,” says Janet Eom, research manager of the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University, who has done field work in Rwanda.

China has invested U$400 billion in more than 60 projects and joint ventures in Rwanda over the past dozen years.