Tech
China’s Latest Hypersonic Missile System Shocks Military Experts
The United States is worried about China’s latest hypersonic weapon capable of attacking enemy bases in an unprecedented form.
China Military technological leap forward revealed Monday allowed the nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), a maneuverable craft launched on a rocket, to fire a separate projectile midflight in the atmosphere over the South China Sea.
The purpose of the projectile, which was fired with no obvious target of its own before it plunged into the sea, was also unclear, the newspaper said.
Military experts were also divided over what exactly was fired, with some saying it was an air-to-air missile and others claiming it was likely a decoy designed to confound missile defenses.
U.S. officials had expressed concern that the advanced weapons platforms could be used to “target American ports or installations in the Indo-Pacific region.”
the Chinese appear to have demonstrated a new type of delivery system based on the so-called Fractional Orbital Bombardment System (FOBS) approach – developed and subsequently dropped by the Soviets in the 1960s – that also employs the new hypersonic glide vehicles.
“If the Chinese were to operationally deploy this system, it would be likely that they’d produce a significant number of them, and deploy them on a military missile, rather than a space-launch vehicle,” said Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
“That would give China a new way of striking at the US and its allies: rather than going over the North Pole, where US ground-based radars and defenses are orientated, they could deliver these HGVs via the South Pole, against the US or its allies. ”
Experts say that while this capability would undoubtedly complicate US missile defense plans, the more significant issue could be how the tests align with China’s breakout from its minimum nuclear deterrent posture – and concerns that it may be edging away from its stated “no-first use ”Nuclear policy.
Beijing is bolstering its strategic nuclear arsenal, and could have as many as 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027 and 1,000 three years later.
According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, China currently has about 350 nuclear warheads.
This shift, coupled with its advances in delivery systems, could be intended “to support a new strategy of limited nuclear first use” and be used by Chinese leaders to attempt to prevent US and Japanese intervention in a conflict over Taiwan.
Business
KCB To Buy Out Minority Shareholders In Rwanda Unit
Minority shareholders in Rwanda’s KCB unit are scheduled to be bought out by its parent bank.
According to details, KCB plans to acquire the 24% stake owned by minority investors in its Rwandan subsidiary Banque Populaire du Rwanda Plc (BPR) next year.
The Kenyan banking multinational recently bought a 62% stake from London-based Atlas Mara Limited and another 14% from private equity firm Arise, bringing its ownership in BPR to 76%.
“Our ambition is to acquire the remaining 24% in the next year. We are still keen to acquire 100% of BPR,” KCB’s chief executive Joshua Oigara told Business Daily.
“The offer is still running. We gave them the offer after Atlas Mara. We are still waiting.”
A full buyout of BPR will cost KCB an estimated Sh6.4 billion, if the minority investors are offered the same terms as Atlas Mara which was paid $33 million for its 62% stake.
Atlas Mara will get an additional $2.8 million which has been deferred.
KCB is also waiting to buy BancABC Tanzania from Atlas Mara.
“In Tanzania we are waiting for final feedback. It has delayed a lot,” Mr Oigara said.
“It has taken us a year since we announced in November last year. We should be able to have a view on Tanzania by the end of this year.”
Atlas Mara is selling its African banks to KCB and other lenders to raise funds to pay its creditors, some of whom had launched liquidation proceedings against the multinational that was the brainchild of former Barclays Plc’s chief executive Bob Diamond.
Besides the acquisitions in Rwanda and Tanzania, KCB is also interested in acquiring a bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where foreign exchange trades are a major source of revenue for lenders.
KCB says the acquisitions reflect its strategy of expanding its operations in the regional market.
Big banks led by Equity, KCB, I&M and DTB have been deepening and expanding their presence in the region in pursuit of growth and diversification.
Uptake of financial services in the neighbouring countries are lower than Kenya, signalling future growth opportunities.
The ability to offer seamless services to clients across multiple markets is also seen as advantage in attracting and retaining multinationals.
The international subsidiaries contributed 10.8% of KCB’s Sh25.1 billion net income in the nine months ended September.
KCB plans to merge BPR and BancABC Tanzania with the subsidiaries it has been running in those markets, building scale and enhancing efficiencies.
Businessdailyafrica
Tech
Cybersecurity Expert Explains How to Foil Attacks
When you receive an email and your instinct tells you that there is something wrong or suspicious in the email, the stop and investigate, says Rick Wash, an Associate Professor of Information Science and Cybersecurity, Michigan State University.
In earlier research, I found that when cybersecurity experts received a phishing email message, they, like most people, assumed the email was real.
They initially took everything in the email at face value. They tried to figure out what the email was asking them to do, and how it related to things in their life.
As they read, they noticed small things that seemed off, or different from what would typically be in similar email messages.
They noticed things like typos in a professional email, or the lack of typos from a busy executive. They noticed things like a bank providing account information in an email message instead of the standard notification that the recipient had a message waiting for them in the bank’s secure messaging system. They also noticed things like someone uncharacteristically emailing them without mentioning it in person first.
But noticing these signs isn’t enough to figure out the email is a fraud. Instead, the experts just became uncomfortable with the email message.
It wasn’t until they saw something in the message that reminded them of phishing that they became suspicious. They would see an anomaly like a link that the email was trying to get them to click. In their minds, these are commonly associated with phishing emails.
Combined with the uncomfortable feeling about the email message, this reminder prompted the experts to recognize that phishing might explain the weird things they noticed. They became suspicious of the message and investigated to figure out if it was a fraud.
Good instincts
If that’s how experts do it, then what do regular people do? When I interviewed people without computer security experience, I found a similar process. Most people noticed things that seemed off, became uncomfortable with the email, remembered about phishing and investigated.
My research found that people are good at the first two steps: noticing things in the email that seem weird, and becoming uncomfortable. Almost everyone I talked to noticed multiple problems when they saw a fake email, and told me about feeling uncomfortable with the message.
And if people thought about phishing, they were also good at investigating. Instead of looking at technical details, though, most people either contacted the sender or asked others for help. But they were still able to correctly figure out whether an email message was a phishing attack.
Phishing stories
Most phishing training teaches people to look for problems in email. But for most people, the hard part about phishing isn’t noticing the weird things in an email message. People often deal with weird but real emails.
Many messages feel a little bit off. Sometimes your boss is having a bad day, or the bank changes its polices. No email message is perfect, and people are often attuned to that.
The challenge for most people was remembering that phishing exists, and recognizing that phishing might explain those weird things. Without that awareness of phishing, the weirdness in phishing messages can be lost in everyday email weirdness.
Most people I interviewed know about phishing in general. But the people who were good at noticing phishing messages reported stories about specific phishing incidents they had heard about. They told me about a time when someone at their organization fell for a phishing email, or about a news story of an incident like the one at MacEwan University.
Familiarity with specific phishing incidents helps people remember phishing generally and recognize that it might explain the weird things they notice in an email. These stories are key to people going from “something’s fishy” to “is this phishing?”
Tech
Iranian Hackers Attack Israeli Homosexuality Dating Site
Israeli homosexuals are extremely worried following a hacking incident that has exposed their data.
According to details, the hacker group “Black Shadow” wants to publish user data if it does not receive a million dollars. The site operator suspects Iranian hackers behind the attack.
These hackers have threatened to publish data from the Israeli LGBTQ dating site Atraf.
“We are dealing with an Iranian cyber terrorist incident,” reads in part a statement by the site operator.
A message from the hacker group Black Shadow via the Telegram messenger service, one million users are affected.
“If we have a million dollars in our pockets in the next 48 hours, we will not divulge this information and we will not sell it to anyone,” it said.
Cyber expert Keren Elazari from Tel Aviv University told media that she assumed an Iranian background to the cyber attack. Most of the hacks are not about blackmail: “It’s about exposing Israeli companies and Israeli citizens.”
In addition to Atraf, other Israeli companies were also affected by the hacking attack, including two public transport companies, according to media reports.
The hackers have already published sensitive data. Homosexual users of Atraf expressed concern that they could be unintentionally outed. Several people in the network also reported about their HIV infection.
On Sunday, Iran blamed Israel and the United States for a cyber attack on the nationwide gas station network.
“The investigations are still ongoing, but we believe that the Americans and the Israelis are definitely behind it,” said the Iranian head of the cyber security department, according to media reports.
The cyber attack on the payment system of the petrol stations caused long lines and chaos in the capital Tehran and other cities on Tuesday.
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
China’s Latest Hypersonic Missile System Shocks Military Experts
Sexual Violence Survivors From 12 Countries Gather in DRC
Police Warns Against Vandalism of Public Infrastructure
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
Legal Marriage Only Costs Rwf10,000, Why Pay For Dowry?
Don’t Despise ‘Sumbiligi’, They Are Edible And Cure Malnutrition
Rwanda Fisheries Sector Much Ignored
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Understanding Museveni Through The Byanyimas
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
