Taiwan Ministry of National Defense has raised its combat alertness level since Tuesday as China protests a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Before Pelosi’s arrival yesterday, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

Together with warships that have been sailing in the area since Monday, the planes “squeezed” the median line, they said, calling it a “very provocative” move.

The Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly “touching” the median line of the Taiwan Strait and circling back to China, the source said, adding that Taiwanese aircraft were standing by in the area.

Two Chinese warships — a missile destroyer and a frigate — were also spotted in international waters off the coast of Orchid Island early yesterday morning, a military source said.

The destroyer, escorted by the frigate, was seen 45 nautical miles (83km) southeast of Lanyu at about 4am, a military official told the Central News Agency (CNA) on condition of anonymity.

Over the past two days, PLA reconnaissance vessels, as well as missile destroyers and frigates, have been plying the waters southeast of Hualien County and Taitung County’s Lanyu.

In China’s Xiamen, which lies opposite Taiwan and is home to a large military presence, residents reported sightings of armored vehicles on the move yesterday and posted pictures online.

Meanwhile, four US warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on “routine” deployments.