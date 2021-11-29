Business
China Takes Entebbe Airport After Uganda Fails To Clear Loan
‘Welcome to China-Entebbe International Airport’ is the new name the Chinese have named Uganda’s Entebbe international airport after the east African nation failed to pay a US$200million loan it acquired from a Chinese bank.
In 2015, Uganda borrowed US$200 million from the Export-Import Bank of China to expand the Entebbe airport but has since failed to payback. This loan was budgeted for building a new passenger terminal, cargo centre and fuel centre to be completed in 2021.
Expansion project aimed to increase the passenger terminal’s capacity from the current 410 arriving and 320 departing passengers to 930 arriving and 820 departing passengers during peak hours.
Entebbe International Airport officially inaugurated in 1951 is located roughly 40km from Uganda’s capital city Kampala.
Entebbe International Airport is anticipated to handle 6.1 million passengers and 172,000t of cargo a year by 2033.
Meanwhile, following china’s takeover of Entebbe Airport, the government of Uganda has apologized for mishandling the loan.
Uganda is said to be negotiating with the Chinese to change some of the clauses in the 2015 agreement.
Among the clauses that the government wants to change is the need for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority to seek approval from the Chinese lender for its budget and strategic plans.
Another rule mandates that any dispute between the parties will have to be resolved by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission according to local media reports.
German, Rwanda Sign € 8.666m to Support Exporters
Rwandan exporters that had suspended their activities due to the grinding effects of covid-19 pandemic, now have reason to smile following a new financing opportunity that will revive their activities.
According to details German and Rwanda have today signed a financing deal worth €8.666million for the expansion of the long-term refinancing line for on-lending to export-oriented Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
The signing involved the Development Bank of Rwanda (BRD) represented by Chief Financial Officer Vincent Ngirikiringo and Minister Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Finance, Honorable Ambassador Dr. Thomas Kurz of the Federal Republic of Germany alongside Rwanda’s Minister of State, Richard Tusabe.
“The purpose of this financing is to support Rwandan Exporters who have postponed their planned exports investments due to the economic impact of COVID-19 by providing them with affordable long-term loans under the Export Growth Fund (EGF),” the presser reads in part.
This financing will empower exporting Small and Medium Enterprises to exploit the recent re-opening of foreign markets. Indeed, EGF replenishment will provide for BRD to provide affordable additional capital to a unique opportunity to enable local partner Financial Institutions (PFIs) to serve exporting SMEs’ thereby creating employment opportunities to more skilled workers.
Since the inception of the Export Growth Fund in 2016, BRD has operationalized the EGF by providing affordable loans directly to SMEs and through participating Commercial Banks.
With the support of the German Government through KFW, 34 projects have benefited from the fund through 5 partner Public Financial Institutions (PFIs), with total loans approved amounting to approximately EUR 12 million.
These approved loans are distributed in different sectors including textile, essential oils, horticulture, coffee, pharmaceuticals, tea, food products, and minerals.
Compared to 2020, loans extended to exporting SMEs as percentage of the total commercial loan portfolio increased by 8%; average revenue of these SMEs grew by 20% along with an average export revenue growth of 40%.
Uganda Airline Struggles To Fix Grasshopper Hawking Shame
Uganda national carrier is struggling to neutralize the shame caused by a leaked video showing a vendor selling grasshoppers aboard Uganda Airlines flight 446 destined for Dubai.
A male vendor identified as Paul Mubiru could be seen scooping grasshoppers and selling to excited passengers aboard the national carrier, en route to Dubai on November 26.
Uganda Airlines condemned the act saying it happened just as passengers were boarding the flight.
Gen Edward Katumba Transport Minister ordered the immediate suspension of Uganda Airlines crew who were on duty.
“I have spoken to the leadership of the airline to take action against the staff who were in charge when this happened,” Katumba tweeted.
However, to most Ugandans the decision to suspend the crew was unnecessary.
“This is our national airline and grasshoppers [nsenene] are a common delicacy which this season around was pretty scarce, let’s just learn from this. Good enough Uganda Airlines has made a very clear statement that grasshoppers will be included on the onboard menu,” one Ugandan tweeted.
With a failed Public relations effort to neutralize the shame, Uganda’s national carrier, said they would consider adding grasshoppers to its menu for local and international flights, upon request, adding it will boost the East African nation’s culture.
“We have picked lessons from this incident. Some of our customers enjoy Nsenene. The addition of the delicacy to our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world,” the airline said.
Vendor Apologises
The trader Paul Mubiru has written a letter to the management of Uganda Airlines apologizing for the act caught on camera aboard Airbus 330-800Neo. Mubiru is a frequent traveler to Dubai.
Mubiru was seen selling grasshoppers for 10,000 shillings in a transparent polythene bag.
However, Thaddeus Musoke the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) says that even though Mubiru has apologized, he will have to be punished. “We must punish Mubiru to instill discipline among traders.”
“He cannot go unpunished because he even refused to listen to fellow traders and airline crew who told him not to sell nsenene.” He says Mubiru, a frequent flier, is expected to return on Sunday November 28, and that traders will decide on his fate next week during a meeting.
Rwanda Launches Campaign To Reactivate Tourism After COVID-19 Shocks
Rwanda has launched a campaign to reactivate tourism after the sector suffered devastating effects as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A tourism exhibition was lunched on Thursday evening in Kigali as part of a tourism week.
The tourism Week 2021 is an initiative that seeks to campaign for recoveries after the shocks incurred by the tourism sector.
Dubbed ‘Rwanda Tourism Week 2021 is the first tourism exhibition event organized by the tourism sector since 2020. The event has attracted participants from Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Somalia, Kenya, DRC, South Africa and Botswana.
The sector managed to earn US$ 498 million in tourism revenues in 2019 but because of COVID-19 but because of COVID-19, the activities were affected according to Rwanda Development Board.
Zephanie Niyonkuru, the Deputy CEO of RDB, speaking at the event, said, Rwanda continues to provide the required support to the tourism industry to ensure that it continues to recover and attain pre-COVID-19 levels growth levels.
“The tourism sector has significantly suffered from the adverse effects of COVID-19 but the government has also made several interventions entailing to support the sector with dedications of 50% of the economic recovery fund to the hotels that helped them to restructure their loans,” he said.
Citing statistics, he said the tourism sector is a country’s primary contributor to Rwanda’s GDP adding that the sector’s contribution to the economy grew from 4.7% to 15% in the last 19 years (2000-2019), however, that pandemic affected the sector contribution with an economic contraction by 3.4%.
He further said intra-Africa travel is undoubtedly a key booster for tourism recovery on the Africa’s continent but only through tourism leader’s efforts
“The AfCTA, the outcome, the outcome of the African Union Heads of State Summit held in Kigali in 2016 and signed by African countries in 2018, is a valuable instrument to make intra-Africa tourism a reality.” he adds.
When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Revenues from foreign visitors dropped 35% in the final first quarter compared to 2019. One of the reasons for this decrease in revenues is the international visitors who had stopped coming due to cancellation of meeting and tourists travels.
@zniyonkuru: Tourism remains a top priority for African governments. The #AfCFTA, the outcome of the African Union Heads of State Summit held in Kigali in 2016 and signed by African countries in 2018, is a valuable instrument to make intra-Africa tourism a reality. pic.twitter.com/0ME628AgRz
— Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) November 25, 2021
For instance, in 2020, RDB slashed gorilla permits from US$1,500 uniform price to US$200 for Rwandans and East African Community nationals residing in Rwanda and US$500 for foreign residents as part of promotional efforts to encourage domestic tourists after the decline of international travelers.
Regardless of local initiatives aimed to recover the sector, the region is also launching strategies to recover through events and marketing campaigns. On the same note, the East African Community (EAC) launched a new regional tourism media campaign in Arusha Tanzania as part of the plans to implement the six member’s blocs tourism plan.
The EAC’s branding campaign dubbed Tembea Nyumbai will start on December 1.
The East African Business Council indicates that the tourism sector contributes to the 10% GDP and accounts for 17% of export earnings and about 7 in terms of jobs.
Nonetheless, during COVID-19, 4.2 million foreign tourists were not able to travel to their preferred East African Community destinations.
Read RDB’s Report HERE
