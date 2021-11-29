China Takes Entebbe Airport After Uganda Fails To Clear Loan

‘Welcome to China-Entebbe International Airport’ is the new name the Chinese have named Uganda’s Entebbe international airport after the east African nation failed to pay a US$200million loan it acquired from a Chinese bank.

In 2015, Uganda borrowed US$200 million from the Export-Import Bank of China to expand the Entebbe airport but has since failed to payback. This loan was budgeted for building a new passenger terminal, cargo centre and fuel centre to be completed in 2021.

Expansion project aimed to increase the passenger terminal’s capacity from the current 410 arriving and 320 departing passengers to 930 arriving and 820 departing passengers during peak hours.

Entebbe International Airport officially inaugurated in 1951 is located roughly 40km from Uganda’s capital city Kampala.

Entebbe International Airport is anticipated to handle 6.1 million passengers and 172,000t of cargo a year by 2033.

Meanwhile, following china’s takeover of Entebbe Airport, the government of Uganda has apologized for mishandling the loan.

Uganda is said to be negotiating with the Chinese to change some of the clauses in the 2015 agreement.

Among the clauses that the government wants to change is the need for the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority to seek approval from the Chinese lender for its budget and strategic plans.

Another rule mandates that any dispute between the parties will have to be resolved by the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission according to local media reports.