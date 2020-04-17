Chinese medical assistance is vital to Ethiopia’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, an Ethiopian official said on Thursday.

Lia Tadesse, Ethiopian Minister of Health, said the country highly values Chinese medical assistance in the anti-virus fight, ranging from the supply of medical supplies to experience sharing about the Asian country’s successful measures.

Tadesse was speaking at the sidelines of a ceremony held at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport to welcome a 12-person Chinese medical team.

The Chinese medical team includes experts in general surgery, epidemiology, respiratory, infectious diseases, critical care, clinical laboratory.

The team also carried urgently needed medical supplies including protective equipment, and traditional Chinese medicine which had been tested effective by clinical practice.

“The Chinese medical team will share their experiences on their country’s anti-COVID-19 response and areas of collaboration with Ethiopian medical professionals.”

They have brought commodities related to personal protective equipment which can prevent infections and are good for those who are giving critical medical services, Tadesse told Xinhua.

Tadesse also said the supply of medical testing kits from China are essential for Ethiopia to know the true magnitude of the COVID-19 outbreak in the east African country.

Ethiopia has so far confirmed 92 COVID-19 cases.

The Ethiopian Minister of Health further said the country’s medical partnership with China extends to the field of traditional medicine, which becomes all the more urgent in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is an ongoing discussion to learn about Chinese traditional medicine benefits. This collaboration is part of a comprehensive medical partnership between Ethiopia and China,” Tadesse told Xinhua.

Earlier this month, Ethiopian high-level officials held a video conference with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioners and researchers on ways of applying the TCM therapy towards controlling the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the east African country.