The US on Sunday sailed two Ticonderoga class of guided-missile cruisers through Taiwan Straits an action China viewed as an extended intimidation.

Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert observed that if the US Navy wants to deter the PLA, sailing through the Taiwan Straits is actually pointless and meaningless.

“During wartime, the US warships, whether cruisers, destroyers or even aircraft carriers, can’t survive in the Taiwan Straits if they interfere in the reunification process with force, because they are too close to the mainland and can’t survive the saturation attacks launched by the PLA’s land-based missiles,” said Song.

Chinese analyst argued that Ticonderoga-class cruiser is a very old warship, and the PLA’s Type 055 is much more advanced, Song noted, adding that even sending two cruisers this time, the US still can’t intimidate China, only makes its move look more like a show to comfort the secessionist Taiwan authorities who pin great hope on the US to provide protection.

US doesn’t want to see China reunified, so that the PLA will be more direct in training and preparing for potential conflict with the US in the future once China is forced to launch operation to solve the Taiwan question, experts said.

Lü Xiang, an expert on US studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said “to be honest, sending warships to sail through the Taiwan Straits following the rules of innocent passage is not even a provocation from military perspective, it’s just a pointless showcase with provocative attitude. The US is now very carefully calculating the risks and gains of making such showcase.”

When the PLA conducted a series of military drills that encircled Taiwan island earlier this month, the US side said it will keep the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to operate in the region.

But the carrier has kept its distance from Taiwan Straits and has been operating in the area close to Japan in previous weeks, which shows that it’s reluctant to put itself in danger for provoking China while also wants to convince US allies and the secessionist Taiwan authorities that the US won’t run away when the PLA conducts military drills, analysts said.