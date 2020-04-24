China has closed its border with Myanmar after an armed conflict occurred in Mu Si, a border town in northern Myanmar, spilling over into Chinese territory.

Some Chinese buildings were damaged according to reports.

The Chinese People’s Daily said on twitter on Friday morning that, “A gas station was attacked, and artillery fire spread to the Chinese border town.”

It is reported that witnesses saw three shells and several bullets that fell into the Chinese town of Jiegao. Buildings and vehicles were hit by bullets, but there was no news of casualties.

State broadcaster CCTV said vehicles, a school and other buildings in Yunnan province were damaged by bullets, artillery fire and flames from an exploding gas station in Myanmar.

The Chinese government has thus temporarily closed the border due to this incident.