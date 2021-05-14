Deputy Police Chief Briefs Troops Deployed In Central Africa

Rwanda and Zimbabwe have taken their new found love to a whole advanced level and seemingly keeping in the 2019 lane they described as ‘Together we Prosper’.

Zimbabwe is now seeking Rwanda’s intervention is negotiating for the lifting of sanctions imposed on the southern Africa nation.

There is consensus among Western states that the fundamental objective of sanctions slapped on Zimbabwe aim at restoring democracy and normalcy as according to the Western modern standards of democracy.

However, the Zimbabweans perceive the use of economic sanctions as an illegal tool meant to destabilize their internal political affairs (particularly the land reform exercise) and a serious contravention of the principle of non-interference in political internal matters as they have caused a challenge on the Zimbabwe’s sovereignty.

Between 2000 and 2003, Zimbabwe received a set of sanctions mainly from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and the European Union. These issues include widespread reports of political and election violence, alleged human rights abuses, violation of property ownership rights and disrespect for rule of law.

Such a bond of sanctions, require that Zimbabwe embarks on an aggressive lobby through countries or organisations and persons of global influence to give weight to the Zimbabwean case.

President Paul Kagame and the Rwanda Patriotic Front political organisation definitely have a gigantic international appeal and or influence that if well taped into by the Zimbabweans could yield positively.

Zimbabwe’s ruling party African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and Rwanda Patriotic Front party (RPF) have been lubricating their cooperation as evidenced from the back and forth interactions both publicly or behind closed doors. Political analysts suspect this cooperation is cooking something big.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda shares a light moment with President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe

On Wednesday, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Rwanda Prof. Charity Manyeruke met François Ngarambe the Secretary General of RPF at the party headquarters in Rusororo. Their discussions focused on state-to-state cooperation and ties between the two ruling parties.

“I have been asked to convey thanks on behalf of my party leaders to President Paul Kagame, the RPF Chairman for his continued advocacy for the international sanctions against Zimbabwe to be lifted. It speaks to African solidarity espoused by the RPF Chairman,” Prof. Manyeruke said.

The two countries and their ruling parties have intensified their contact, and according Prof. Manyeruke, “So far, we have signed six bilateral agreements in different areas of cooperation with more to follow. I promise to do my best during my tenure to advance these ties.”

In his submission, Ngarambe said, “It is also important that our two countries continue to deepen the south-to-south ties in the general spirit of the liberation struggle of the African people.”

On October 5, 2018, a high profile delegation of Zimbabwe’s ruling party ZANU-PF flew to Rwanda’s capital Kigali to court a new found friend in Rwanda Patriotic Front party (RPF).

The Zimbabweans wanted to know how the RPF-led government works and possibly pick on the best practices that have propelled Rwanda to its envious status especially on the eased doing business, gender parity, security and efficiency.

Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) has been the ruling party in Zimbabwe since independence in 1980.

The climax of this was when President Emmerson Mnangagwa flew to Kigali to attend the Rwanda Liberation Day celebrations in 2019.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by his foreign affairs Minister, International Trade Minister and other senior government officials… this showed how important Rwanda is in the lenses of a new Zimbabwe.

The growing love affair between the two countries is a stark contrast of their past relations which were almost unfixable.

Rwandan genocide fugitives have been hiding in Zimbabwe for decades including Protais Mpiranya, the former commander of the presidential guard of the Rwandan army. Mpiranya with a U$5million bounty on his head had been second on the wanted list before the arrest of Félicien Kabuga.

Rwanda and Zimbabwe have since signed an agreement on legal cooperation on criminal matters.