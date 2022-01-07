Business
Chez Lando Hotel, 15 Others Closed For Violating Covid-19 Rules
Hotel Chez Lando and a list of 15 other restaurants, clubs, and motels have been suspended and fined for violating anti covid-19 regulations instituted to curb further spread of the deadly pandemic.
In particular Hotel Chez Lando has been fined a total of Rwf 150,000 (U$150) and its operations suspended for a period of one week.
Meanwhile other outlets have been fined to a tune of Rwf 300,000 (U$300) including suspended operations for a period between one and three months.
“Rwanda Development Board (RDB) strongly reminds all tourism & hospitality establishments to adhere to the health and safety measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Violation of set measures will result in fines and sanctions to non-compliant businesses and clients,” RDB said in a statement on Thursday.
Business
Bitcoin To Compete With Gold as ‘Store of Value’ in 2022
As digital assets become more widely adopted, global economic analysts have expressed fears that Bitcoin will take market share away from gold in 2022.
Bitcoin will “most likely” become a bigger proportion over time, Goldman Sachs said, in a list of 2022 predictions.
Goldman Sachs analyst Zach Pandl said bitcoin’s $700 billion market capitalization, compared to the around $2.6 trillion worth of gold owned as an investment that the cryptocurrency currently has a 20% share of the “store of value” market.
In a hypothetical scenario in which bitcoin grabs a 50% share of this market, its price would reach just over $100,000, the note said.
Bitcoin was trading around $46,073 on Wednesday, having struggled to make gains after falling sharply in early December. In November, it had hit an all-time high of $69,000.
“Bitcoin may have applications beyond simply a “store of value” – and digital asset markets are much bigger than Bitcoin – but we think that comparing its market capitalization to gold can help put parameters on plausible outcomes for Bitcoin returns,” Pandl wrote.
The term “store of value” usually describes assets which can maintain their worth over time without depreciating, such as precious metals or some currencies. Goldman Sachs restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk in 2021.
Business
Digital Metal Trading, The New Normal In Mining Industry
In a complete walk away from traditional physical trading of minerals between producers, middlemen and buyers, the global mining industry is fully transiting into digital operations.
On Wednesday, global mining industry captains launched an online platform to connect miners with customers such as smelters and sign deals without the need of brokers.
The online marketplace, named Open Mineral, will let miners put up tenders for their concentrate directly to end-users.
According to details reaching Taarifa Business desk, this new digital platform will focus first on gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead, which represent a combined market worth about U$50 billion.
Other digitally traded minerals include; molybdenum, Zinc, Vanadium, Niobium, Nickel, Silicon, Titanium, Pig iron, copper, manganese, cobalt, chrome, carbon, Aluminum.
Smelters and miners could potentially boost returns by millions of dollars by dealing directly in the concentrate market, which is inefficient and opaque, chief executive Boris Eykher told journalists.
Open Mineral will also provide trade services such as transportation, surveying, assaying and insurance. The company is now accepting registrations and the marketplace will go live in August.
Since annual concentrate deals for the year are already set, the new online tool will target spot and 2018 contracts, which are due to be negotiated before the end of the year.
Business
Tanzania Exports To Kenya Increased 101.76% i
Kenyans are increasingly importing more goods and products from their southern neighbour according to available official data from last year’s performance.
Fresh official statistics show, Nairobi posted a goods trade deficit of Sh9.15 billion, or 29.97%, with Dar es Salaam — the first over the review period going by publicly available data— after traders doubled orders from the south-neighbouring country.
Imports from Tanzania jumped to Sh39.68 billion in January-September 2021 period from Sh19.67 billion a year earlier, provisional data from Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show.
Kenyan traders and factories largely source cereals, wood, edible vegetables, animal fodder, paper and paperboard from Tanzania.
The 101.76 percent surge in value of goods bought from Tanzania dwarfed 34.81 percent growth in exports to Sh30.53 billion, leading to the hitherto rare deficit in merchandise trade in the review period.
Kenya’s exports to its East African Community partner include pharmaceutical products, plastics, iron and steel.
“There are a lot of positive vibes within EAC that are developing and we want to ride on that as way of bringing back EAC that used to be. For example, relationship between Kenya and Tanzania is now significantly better,” Adan Mohamed, Cabinet secretary for EAC Affairs, told media last September.
“Ultimately, as government, we try and make sure that the environment is suitable for the private sector to do business.”
The bump in trade flows between the two countries happened on the back of a pledge between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterpart Samia Suluhu early May to end on-and-off trade tiffs between EAC’s two largest economies.
Ms Suluhu made Nairobi her first stop as she sought to strengthen trade ties with EAC partners.
During her visit she made it clear that it was her priority to put an end to unresolved strained trade relations between the two countries, which have hindered smooth flow of goods and services over the years.
The KNBS data shows the gap between imports and exports has been widening since the beginning of the year in favour of Tanzania.
The deficit in merchandise trade stood at Sh1.24 billion in first quarter, Sh1.84 billion in the second and nearly Sh6.07 billion between July and September.
Tanzania is the only country in the six-nation EAC trading bloc that ran a surplus with Kenya in the review period, according to the provisional data.
Kenya had a trade surplus of Sh35.81 billion and Sh16.57 billion with Uganda and Rwanda, respectively.
A persistently widening trade deficit will mean Nairobi will be exporting jobs to Dar es Salaam.
The meeting in Nairobi touched off a series of joint trade meetings aimed at flattening barriers to flow of goods.
Trade minister Betty Maina and her Tanzanian Counterpart Prof Kitila Mkumbo led delegations to a four-day meeting in Arusha — the headquarters of the EAC secretariat — weeks after the two presidents met in Nairobi to address unresolved trade disputes.
This was followed by a three-day investment forum of manufacturers from both countries in Dar es Salaam from July 7 where the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and Confederation of Tanzania Industries resolved to jointly lobby authorities to end crippling non-tariff barriers.
“Kenya and Tanzania have the capability and capacity to add value to the wide array of resources that both countries have for export markets,” KAM chairperson Mucai Kunyiha told the forum in Dar es Salaam.
“However, achieving this is hindered every time the business community encounters impediments to trade, consequently impacting on the benefits of trade to the entire [EAC] region.”
Kenyan manufacturers had in recent years protested “discriminative” duties and non-tariff barriers such double inspection of goods for standards by Dar es Salaam which had made supplies such as meat, milk and their products to Tanzania uncompetitive.
The protectionist fees on animal and animal products, among other trade barriers, Kenyan factories had argued, was against EAC Common Market Protocol which requires member states to open up borders to facilitate free movement of goods, labour, services as well as capital.
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Chez Lando Hotel, 15 Others Closed For Violating Covid-19 Rules
Burundi Soldiers Seen In South Kivu
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
-
Business4 days ago
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
-
Environment4 days ago
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
-
Business3 days ago
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
-
Environment24 hours ago
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
-
Religion4 days ago
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
-
Politics24 hours ago
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
-
National1 day ago
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year