Character and Nature of Technology
It’s probably best to have the president of one of the world’s largest tech companies write a book about the “promise and Peril of the digital age” (the subtitle of the book).
Tools and Weapons, published by CITIC Publishing House in February of this year, with Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith as lead author, seems to be such a book.
Smith discusses the development, possible pitfalls, and solutions for emerging digital technologies and AI in a comprehensive way from the perspective of a company leader.
Most of the chapters in the book start with real-life cases or vivid stories, and then offer in-depth analyses and solutions.
Smith talks about wiretapping related to the Snowden incident, technology and public safety issues, how governments protect individual privacy, how companies protect consumer privacy, cyberattacks, disinformation, the talent divide, social media, digital diplomacy, face recognition and unemployment issues arising from artificial intelligence.
He also talks positively about measures and ideas for how emerging technologies can protect democracy, advance data sharing, and help build internet broadband that will empower rural development.
The author talks about Microsoft’s early self-awareness, recognizing the need for ethical self-regulation in the application of technology, as well as some of the principles for self-regulation.
Moreover, the author is acutely aware that, because of the global nature of digital technology, it is not enough to rely on the moral self-discipline of a single tech company.
What is needed is the communication and collaboration of multiple transnational corporations, a proactive pursuit of government regulation, and international cooperation and oversight claims.
He is aware of the difficulty of enforcing agreements on international rules: there would always be countries that might be in violation, but he believes that if international norms and standards existed, it would be easier for other countries to respond effectively.
I quite appreciate the author’s efforts and negotiation principles for resolving issues primarily through legal means.
Smith agrees with McTaggart, an American who has struggled to establish a privacy law: “The law needs to keep up with technology or people will keep breaking the bottom line.”
Microsoft even sued the US government five times in an effort to push for legislation that would establish appropriate boundaries.
And in all legal disputes and negotiations, he adheres to the simple principle, “never let negotiations be limited to an issue that produces only one winner”, but rather, put more issues on the table, creating more opportunities for exchange and concessions, and make round after round of compromises, so that all parties have a winning side.
Compromise is not weakness, but rather the search for the middle path that can solve problems.
The author doesn’t advocate a complete one-off solution, like a complete ban on something, but rather seeks partial control first, and then a viable path utilizing the kind of in-depth detail that “requires a scalpel, not a meat cleaver”.
When dealing with all these issues, people need to be aware of the characteristics of technology. The author clearly articulates two properties of technology. It can be a powerful tool for humans to use and control, while on the one hand, it can also be a dangerous weapon.
While people mostly appreciate and enjoy technology as a tool of convenience, the author pays close attention to the other side of it as a weapon and sets about solving some tough issues.
When it comes to public safety and imminent danger to people’s lives, technology can often play a huge role.
For example, when two killers broke into the Paris headquarter of Charlie’s Weekly on January 7, 2015 and shot 12 people, Microsoft quickly provided the killers’ emails and account records to the French National Police through the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, including IP addresses that showed the location of a computer and phone when a user logged in. A day later, French police found and killed the suspects.
But should companies respond to all government requests for user information? In the past, a court warrant was needed to search a home, but now monitoring email or searching a cell phone generally requires no application.
Today, a person’s cell phone may contain more private information than his home. If power is abused, new technologies can become weapons that harm the fundamental rights of citizens.
Smith is aware of the need for clear regulations on this issue. He sued the US government once again on behalf of Microsoft on this issue, trying to find a delicate balance between public safety, national interest, and civil rights.
We’ve seen both sides of cyber technology during the COVID-19 outbreak. On one hand, it has brought us great convenience.
It is hard to imagine the days when hundreds of millions of people were confined to their homes without Internet, without all the information that connects the world, without the entire online shopping, etc.
There is also information tracking to discover the pathway of virus transmission, potential patients, etc.
But, on the other hand, we also see that the Internet brings with it all sorts of rumors and misinformation, and even all sorts of personal attacks, human searches, etc.
As the author says, some social media may constitute “the freedom that divides us”. It is also questionable whether some of the stringent electronic surveillance measures taken by government agencies in special times will become routine practice.
The issues addressed by the author are real issues, but the level of importance will still vary. On the question of whether super-intelligent machines are possible, or whether the “singularity” will come, the author tends to think it is still too far away.
He quotes Dave Hefner as saying that this issue takes up too much of people’s time and attention and distracts them from more important and pressing issues.
The “singularity” issue does not appear to be a pressing one, particularly as it is less likely to be on the agenda of pragmatic leaders, but whether it is less important is open to question.
The author does a fairly good job of presenting and dealing with the pressing problems that technology encounters, expressing the characteristics of technology: the twofold properties of both tools and weapons that technology has.
However, we can also pay attention to technology, especially the nature or essence of technology that has developed into modern technology. Indeed, this is a question that belongs to philosophy, and is one of fundamental importance.
Heidegger once argued that the essence of technology is that it is a “pedestal” in which man is situated and from which it is almost impossible, or impossible on his own, to free himself.
If one looks at the nature of modern technology, it has at least two characteristics in its essential manifestation: first, it has the power to involve almost everyone, even all human activity.
Second, it is a powerful force for one-way progress. It has an inherent urge to keep moving forward, not stopping on its own and growing faster and faster.
For example, it is easy to see that all technology products are constantly being demanded, replaced and renewed. It will die without renewal.
It not only adapts and meets people’s needs, but constantly creates new ones. And the sweep of technology is getting wider and wider, even for those who would otherwise avoid it.
For example, when cars were first invented and manufactured, people who were willing to walk could still walk their own way leisurely, but with the popularity of cars, it was almost impossible to go out without running into a swarm of cars.
The main roads were turned into car lanes. The distance between the workplace and home is now measured in time by car.
However, as the author is also keenly aware, the tremendous increase in technological capacity has not resulted in a corresponding increase in human self-control and organizational management capabilities.
He quoted Einstein as saying that “if the development of the human organizational capacity could keep pace with the advance of science and technology”, then scientific and technological progress “would have already made it possible for us to live happy and carefree lives”.
Instead, “these hard-won achievements of the Big Machine Age are in our hands, but are as dangerous as handing a razor to a three-year-old.”
So, the author also addresses the key of today’s challenge: “can the future technology be controlled by the world (humanity) as it continues to advance?”
The question to be asked using the author’s two-sided characterization of technology is: since technology has both tool and weapon properties, will the weapon’s properties slowly overtake those of the tool, to the point where it is completely beyond human control?
With technology so appealing, even nesting people, even that we have to use it as we eliminate its evils, will the day come when technology will be reversed to fully master humanity? What is the way out?
In the summer of 2018, I had a conversation with the author, Brad Smith, in Beijing. He also mentions this conversation in his book “Tools and Weapons“.
He introduces my view that Westerners believe more in progress as a straight line, that technology keeps moving forward, and are optimistic about continuous improvement.
In (traditional) China, on the other hand, it may be that a view of cyclical change in all things prevails. At some point in the future, everything will return to its original point.
I once detailed how the traditional notion of circular time was replaced by a unilinear progressive view of time in my book “Electoral Society”.
I am currently even considering that this may also be a possible form of the longevity of the human race. The West began as a linear conception of time, including chronology, that pointed to a path of salvation in the first place in Christianity. In recent times, this idea of linear time has been given a secular “progress” orientation, and one of the most important of these advances, and one that has indeed been achieved and realized, is that of technology. But is it in danger of “snapping” at some high point?
We can still go back to a traditional, even ancient, wisdom. I don’t think that the kind of eternal cycle of thought is unique to China, and similar thoughts can be found in the Upanishads, in the wisdom of the Buddha, and even in Greek philosophers like Heraclitus.
Among modern thinkers, Nietzsche says that the basic idea of his major work, Charlathustra As Such, the idea of eternal reincarnation, the highest affirmative formula we can get, was formed in August 1881.
He was on a lake in Switzerland at the time, and the thought came so suddenly that he wrote excitedly in a letter to a friend: “The thought has risen, and such a thought as has never been seen … I must indeed live some years!”
Heidegger, in his reading of Nietzsche’s work, argues that it is the strong will that is the essential characteristic of all beings, and that it is the eternal reincarnation that is the supreme rule of existence.
However, they have only addressed this idea at the metaphysical level, and even philosophically, they have not done much.
Heidegger talks about how the doctrine of eternal reincarnation at first seems so dull, desperate and intolerable that people immediately adopt a rejectionist attitude or ignore it.
“By its very nature, the doctrine has always been something of a surprise.” Modern people, who are particularly convinced of progress, can hardly stand this view.
But it may not only be philosophical, it may be what people experience on a daily basis through the history of nature and civilization.
Perhaps there are various cycles, universal cycles, cycles of life, cycles of civilization, cycles of dynasties, cycles of ideas.
Even these loops, layered on top of each other, may contain multiple loops. While we are at a certain high point in terms of technology, we may be at a certain low point spiritually.
The opposite is also possible. Perhaps technology can still return to a certain high point, even if it hovers low, but human civilization will not be interrupted.
The author is a professor in the Philosophy Department of Peking University.
Nortal Becomes First Estonian Company To Join Digital Cooperation Organisation
After Rwanda in mid December 2021, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced the expansion of its membership to include Nortal, a leading digital transformation company, to work collaboratively globally on digital inclusion and the empowerment of youth, entrepreneurs, and women in the digital economy.
The DCO is a global multilateral organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, with a focus on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, entrepreneurs, and women.
The DCO has member state countries with a combined population of half a billion people.
In announcing Rwanda’s accession to the DCO as the eighth founding member last month, Secretary-General Ms. Deemah Al Yahya said that the Digital Cooperation Organization is now enabling more than half a billion people across member states to connect with and prosper in the digital economy, particularly underrepresented groups such as women and young people.
“All of our member states should be proud of the impact we have achieved in the year since the DCO’s establishment,” she said.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Republic of Rwanda as a member state of the DCO and commend Rwanda’s leadership in this area. Rwanda will further strengthen our organization’s impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy. We are committed to supporting leaders and communities across Rwanda, whether large or small, public or private, in our efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.”
Meanwhile, Nortal joining as an official observer.
Nortal is a leading global technology company with a footprint in 18 countries across Europe, the United States and the Middle East. Nortal’s membership in the DCO builds on the company’s position as a global digital economy leader, and adds to the DCO’s growing international membership base.
AlYahya said that, “We are very pleased to welcome Nortal to the DCO family and look forward to building a constructive partnership together. Nortal’s expertise in e-government, cybersecurity, digital commerce, digital healthcare, and artificial intelligence will be of huge benefit to all DCO member states.
“Nortal and the DCO share the same global vision of building a seamless digital society where every person has a fair opportunity to prosper. Today’s announcement reaffirms the DCO’s commitment to multilateral collaboration with governments and private sector organizations across the world to facilitate build an inclusive global digital economy.”
Priit Alamäe, Nortal Founder and CEO, commented saying “Over the past 20 years, Nortal has accumulated a unique experience by playing an essential part in Estonian digitalization story. It has continued with helping governments, healthcare institutions, and leading businesses in the GCC region, Germany, Finland, and the US with their digitalization efforts. Thus, we are honored to partner with a global multilateral like the DCO to jointly accelerate the growth of the digital economy and increase social prosperity across the world. We see a lot of overlap in our aspirations to support digital transformation, empower entrepreneurs and start-ups, and promote digital inclusion across different social groups.”
The announcement continues the DCO’s ambitious global membership expansion goals to partner with governments, leading technology companies, and non-profits to create global digital prosperity. The DCO agenda includes high-impact initiatives to enhance cross-border data flows, support for market expansion for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the empowerment of entrepreneurs, women, and youth.
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
Over the past two years, the pandemic has had a severe impact on the economy. All sectors have been affected, many businesses either closed shop or shrank significantly. Of course, there are some companies that played a critical role during the pandemic and tried to mitigate whatever challenges came along with COVID-19.
Telecom companies like MTN Rwandacell PLC, as essential service providers, have served as enablers by facilitating businesses, government as well individuals to continue operating.
Taarifa caught up with MTN Rwanda CEO, Mitwa Ng’ambi. She describes what it took to keep the top tech company in the country running during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Excerpts
Globally, the pandemic hit hard, but you stood out. MTN has facilitated other sectors to survive as a service provider for both the public and private sectors. How did you manage to deal with it and make sure that the company doesn’t close and terminate staff?
CEO Mitwa: Today, we have 300 staff who work for MTN Rwanda and beyond that, we have 44,500 agents across the entire country who are managed by six distribution partners.
At the onset of the pandemic, our first priority was our people. We had to make sure that our staff, who serve our six million customers every day, are prioritized, protected and facilitated to continue serving.
At the same time, we had to think about our customers who were also affected by the pandemic. At the time we had to consider the change in priorities and needs of our individual consumers, corporates, as well as our own priorities as a business. We had to quickly understand the implications and act accordingly.
Typically, in telco, we invest in such a manner that at any one time we must maintain a minimum of 25% headroom. However, with the abrupt shift in work patterns, we saw traffic grow up to 100% in some areas, dramatically overshooting our growth projections. We had planned investments throughout 2020 that we had to fast track to meet our customers immediate needs by deploying multiple teams.
The balance between wanting to accelerate project execution to serve our customers but also considering the safety of our teams was one of the biggest dilemmas I faced as a leader. Recognizing that we are an essential service provider and therefore we must continue serving but also acknowledging that people who are being asked to serve are human beings too.
In the community space, we took a step back to consider what we can do to help health care professionals at the frontline of the pandemic.
At MTN, we have a foundation that is guaranteed 1% of our profits every year for community projects.
Typically, MTN foundation invests in projects around Youth and Women empowerment, Education, and any government priorities of the time. Given that protective gear was the most pressing needs, we donated masks and PPEs.
We then went on to look at how we can use our core strengths as a telco to contribute, to that end we were able to allow health care workers on the Covid-19 taskforce to communicate with each other free of charge, provide free data during mass testing drives as well as zero rate e-commerce sites to encourage people to stay safe and shop online from their homes.
You find yourself as leader in the middle of a global pandemic and failure is not an option. What lessons did learn about yourself?
CEO Mitwa: I don’t think as a leader during the pandemic, you had the luxury to think you cannot. Irrespective of how I felt, I had to show up, give that sense of confidence and calm to the team and be open to the fact that I may not have all the answers.
A lot of leaders, myself included, realized that we are capable of so much more than we ever believed was possible before these last two years.
Did the pandemic put a strain on your organizational structure? What did you learn about your MTN’s leadership, skills set, culture and values?
CEO Mitwa: The strengths that we had as an organization were reinforced but our vulnerabilities were also exposed.
By nature, MTN is not a hierarchical environment, we try to be as flat as possible with an open-door policy. In a crisis, like a pandemic, where information needs to move very quickly, that kind of environment is a strength.
Also, we are an ICT company and had already started experimenting with digital solutions and remote working making it easy to pivot.
On the other hand, in areas where we were planning to improve in the short to medium term became an emergency.
What did you learn about the skills required to succeed today compared to traditional ways of training and recruitment programs?
CEO Mitwa: Today, the biggest skill required by organizations is the ability to transition from physical to digital platforms. As an ICT company, a lot of our programs were structured in that fashion even before the pandemic.
In this regard, it validated the emphasis and investments we had made in our people. We also had areas like cybersecurity and information security that were of value before the pandemic, but their importance was magnified with the shift to remote work.
Let talk about this interesting shift to digital payments that were accelerated by the pandemic.
CEO Mitwa: Rwanda, compared to other countries, is blessed to have an entire system that is driving cashless.
When COVID-19 hit, we discussed how can we use cashless transactions as a vehicle to limit the level of the transmission of the disease.
Prior to this, cashless was a medium for productivity and efficiency and now we were looking at it as a safety measure.
In March 2020, Person-to Person fees were zero rated across the financial industry. During that period, we saw Mobile money transactions grow eight times, which shows you that the appetite for digital financial transactions is there.
I think this would be an opportunity for you to clarify some misconceptions out there that MTN Mobile Money was carved out into a subsidiary to minimize the shareholding value in MTN Rwanda listed in the Rwanda stock exchange.
CEO Mitwa: This is not something that should worry our shareholders because when we listed directly on the Rwanda Stock Exchange in May 2021, all shareholders had a stake of the full company, including the Mobile Money subsidiary.
The incorporation of Mobile Money Rwanda as a subsidiary of MTN Rwanda doesn’t mean that shareholders in MTN Rwanda are at a disadvantage nor does it minimize the shareholding value.
If at all the story evolved into separating Mobile Money completely, the commitment from MTN Group across all the operations is that shareholders will never be worse off.
In Africa, we face serious problems, global platforms locked have us out. Some platforms can only receive money from Rwanda which is a form of financial exclusion. From an investment perspective, do you see mobile money developing into a platform where nobody is excluded geographically?
CEO Mitwa: Remittance is one of the business areas that remains quite underdeveloped. Mobile Money Rwanda Ltd, has matured in person-to-person transactions locally, withdrawals, payments for utilities, merchant payments but we see increasing the number of corridors that we have with countries outside Rwanda as a huge opportunity.
Our analysis shows us that MTN’s share of the international remittance business is about 20% while approximately 50% of customer base are active Mobile money users, this tells us that our customers are using alternative remittance avenues. Next year, one of the main focus areas to widen our reach as much as possible.
ConnectRwanda is an incredible project that MTN championed. No brand that I know that produces a service or a product ever did this. How did you come up with such an idea?
CEO Mitwa: Smartphone penetration is at 20% in Rwanda, which is very low. Over the last 5 years, as an industry, we have trialed various different things, from bringing in smartphones, to low cost smartphones, but none of these initiatives had really made a mark.
Initially, the thinking was that if our 1.2 million smartphone users could just buy 1 smartphone overnight we would move from 1.2m to 2.4m.
In discussions with the Ministry of ICT, the idea became much bigger and broader to include corporates as well as private and public institutions.
We modeled the campaign on the 2014 Ice bucket challenge to raise ALS awareness and ultimately raised about US$250 million. We calculated that if we could raise even 10% of that, it would make a significant difference in line with Rwanda’s national priorities as well as MTN’s.
Thank you to my family for accepting my challenge to play your part to #ConnectRwanda & donating @MaraPhones: Jeannette donated: 27 & my children: Ivan:23, @AngeKagame&Bertrand:15,Ian:15, Brian(with money saved from his internship):5, Jeannette’s niece,Nana(still in university):3
— Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) December 23, 2019
Was it a success?
CEO Mitwa: I would say it was 100% successful. Today there are more than 20,000 people who have received smartphones and are actively using them. In Rwanda we have more than 1.5 million who actively use smartphones now.
Apart from the impact that I see in these 20,000 lives, it is also proof to all of us in the private and public sector as well as individuals that the power of unifying behind a common can yield real results.
Are you thinking about artificial intelligence as MTN Rwanda?
CEO Mitwa: Yes! It is an area that we are thinking about in the context of big data and the wealth of data that we have built over the last 23 years. We think about our data in the context of how is that it can make us more intelligent in the way we serve customers, predict their needs or put the power to self-serve in customers hands.
Watch the video below for some more bits of the interview.
Rwanda Joins Global Digital Organisation
The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has today announced the further expansion of its membership by welcoming the Republic of Rwanda as a member state.
The announcement means that the DCO, a multilateral organization dedicated to enabling a globally inclusive digital economy, now represents more than half a billion people globally following its establishment in November 2020.
In announcing the Republic of Rwanda’s accession to the DCO as the eighth founding member, Secretary-General Ms. Deemah Al Yahya said that the Digital Cooperation Organization is now enabling more than half a billion people across member states to connect with and prosper in the digital economy, particularly underrepresented groups such as women and young people.
“All of our member states should be proud of the impact we have achieved in the year since the DCO’s establishment,” she said.
“I am thrilled to welcome the Republic of Rwanda as a member state of the DCO and commend Rwanda’s leadership in this area. Rwanda will further strengthen our organization’s impact in creating a more inclusive global digital economy. We are committed to supporting leaders and communities across Rwanda, whether large or small, public or private, in our efforts to enable digital prosperity for all.”
The Rwandan Minister of Information Communication Technology and Innovation, the Hon. Paula Ingabire, welcomed the announcement, stating that “Rwanda is happy to join the DCO whose mission aligns with our digital transformation agenda, reaffirming our commitment to enabling digital access and opportunities for the people of Rwanda.”
Joining the DCO is an opportunity to be part of platform and broader network through which we will build global partnerships, in the public and private sector including startups, that will deliver an inclusive digital economy for Rwanda, she said.
Rwanda has prioritised digital economy policies through the Rwanda’s Smart Rwanda Master Plan and National Information and Communication Infrastructure strategies.
The Government has this month announced the Kigali Innovation City, which is planned to serve as a tech and innovation hub for the African continent.
In November Rwanda also announced a US$100 million project to increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and to strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem.
These projects will also serve to support the development of Rwanda’s digital talent base particularly for youth, in line with the Government’s national Digital Talent Policy.
The announcement builds on the DCO’s significant progress achieved since its foundational year. DCO has built its membership to eight member states representing more than half a billion people, and confirmed five global initiatives to support policy makers, youth, women, and entrepreneurs.
The DCO’s current membership includes: The Kingdom of Bahrain, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and today the Republic of Rwanda.
