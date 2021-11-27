East-Africa
Change of Guard at Burundi Army Training Department
A handover and resumption between the outgoing Head of the la Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi ( FDNB) training department Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V and the incoming Head of service Brig.Gen. Niyungeko L.
Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V said on Friday that he is very proud of his achievements during the time he spent in this position.
Kenya Cuts Funds For Universities With Jobless Graduates
Graduates from Kenya’s public universities that fail to secure jobs in their first year after graduation are on the verge of losing a sizeable amount of funding from government.
According to details, the Kenya government said it will allocate funds to public universities based on their performance.
A proposed funding formula based on performance recommended by the Universities Fund —which guides the allocation of State funds to public universities – is based on five performance indicators, including absorption of an institution’s graduates in the job market, research and training on financial management for top officials.
The present formula is based on the number of students and the cost of courses at the universities.
The new funding structure comes in a period when Kenya has witnessed a jump in the number of universities and campuses as well as degree courses, most liberal arts, that offer little opportunities in the competitive jobs market.
“Performance-based funding is funding aimed at allocating a portion of universities education budget according to specific performance measures. It makes funding allocating more transparent and more competitive,” UF’s board says in the draft.
“The key performance indicators to be considered will be four-year graduation rate, graduate employability rate (one year after graduation) and research inputs.”
Kenya is currently grappling with a large number of jobless graduates in an economy that is struggling to create new jobs.
Kenya has 102 public universities and campuses — which posted a deficit of Sh6.2 billion in the year to June and received nearly Sh70 billion from the Treasury to run their operations.
The State has come under pressure from the World Bank to close and merge some of the cash-strapped public universities, citing duplication of courses and the need to cut spending.
The rise in university enrolment puts pressure on the government to create jobs for the graduates whose number stood at 62,000 in 2002 amid a slowdown in the creation of new jobs.
Before the onset of Covid-19, which shed thousands of jobs last year, the economy had been generating less than 100,000 private sector positions.
The economy added 69,600 formal private sector jobs in 2019, coming at a time when the government sought to tame its bloated wage bill through a freeze in hiring.
East Africans Focus On Improving Grain Quality
East African grain farmers have for long failed to penetrate the European and US markets due to poor quality grain coupled with issues of aflatoxins.
The East African Grain Council has embarked on a campaign to find solutions to majority of grain producer’s challenges such as, difficulty to meet sanitary and phytosanitary standards required to export goods to Europe and the US.
Meanwhile, the region’s increasingly unpredictable weather patterns have contributed to low quantities of major grains produced in East Africa, leading to growth in grain trading, especially among Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, that is at times constrained by the inadequate or lack of good road and rail networks to link farmers to markets.
Although the East Africa countries produce varied quantities of the major grains, production of wheat and rice has been below national targets and the two commodities remain atop the grain imports list for Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.
Trade improvement efforts
To ease the challenges of transportation and support availability of quality grains for milling, governments in East Africa have launched interventions to facilitate trade in grains and grain byproducts by constructing storage, drying and processing facilities along with improving transport networks to access them.
In Rwanda, the government recently unveiled a program to construct modern post-harvest facilities and strategic grain reserves across the country alongside investing $24 million in feeder roads that farmers rely on to reach grain delivery points.
A similar initiative was announced in Uganda in June 2019 with the government approving development of storage facilities and linking farmers to agro-processing facilities to support agro-industrialization.
Museveni Tells Terrorists to Surrender Or All Will Die
Kampala streets are deserted as most dwellers have chosen to keep away following the recent twin bombing that injured dozens and killing some.
“A total of 106 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent bomb attacks in Kampala and other areas. We are still hunting for others. My advice to all of them is to surrender and save themselves, if not, they will all die,” President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda was quoted by local press.
Museveni was on Saturday addressing the nation on the current security situation in the capital Kampala.
“The important thing is to uproot anybody who has the idea of terrorism. That is why we are not going to listen to anybody who is talking of bail,” Museveni said.
On Tuesday Kampala was up in flames and plumes of smoke after suicide bombers detonated bombs at the entrance of the Central Police Station (CPS) and near Parliament.
According to Museveni, Unfortunately, 3 people died in the incident apart from the 3 suicide bombers. The injured were 36.
“The bomber of CPS was by the names of Mansoor Uthman and the one of the IGG office is by the names of Wanjusi Abdallah. All these are part of the ADF group that attacked Gen. Katumba Wamala in June,” Museveni said.
Meanwhile days after the Kampala twin bombing, Security forces in Uganda shot dead a Muslim cleric Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu accused of working with an armed group linked to suicide bombings in the capital Kampala.
Sheikh Muhammad Abas Kirevu is said to have been recruited by the Islamist militant ADF formed in Uganda in the 1990s but is now based in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since pledging allegiance to IS in 2019, ADF has increasingly carried out attacks in the group’s name.
Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said 13 suspects, including several children, were intercepted while trying to cross the border into DR Congo just days after the bombing in Kampala.
