Politics

Chadians Storm Streets Demanding For Civilian Rule

Published

24 mins ago

on

The Military Transitional Council currently ruling Chad has come under intense pressure from citizens that are demanding they hand over power to civilians and the military returns to barracks.

At least five people have been killed, and several dozens injured in Chad on Tuesday, in protests demanding the country’s transitional military government transfer power back to civilians.

Tensions have been mounting since the death of President Idriss Deby Itno on 19 April, while he was visiting troops fighting rebels north of the capital, N’Djamena. Deby had ruled the country for three decades.

Following Deby’s death, a military council headed by his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, took control of the country, drawing immediate criticism from political opponents and resistance from some Chadians.

The military council has said that it will oversee an 18-month transition to elections.

In a statement released on 22 April, the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU) expressed its deep concern “about the evolving situation in Chad and the potential threat to peace, security and stability.”

The AU also expressed “grave concern with respect to the establishment of the Military Transitional Council” and urged Chadian defense and security forces to “respect the constitutional mandate and order, and to expeditiously embark on a process of restoration of constitutional order and handing over of political power to the civilian authorities, in accordance with to the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Chad, and create conducive conditions for a swift, peaceful, constitutional and smooth transition.”

Mahamat Deby, in his first official address on Tuesday as the new military transitional leader said that the council was set up to face the absolute urgency of defending the nation and ensure the continuity of the state in order to guarantee national cohesion.

He also promised inclusive national dialogue and assured the nation’s allies that Chad will maintain its responsibilities in the fight against extremism and respect all of its international commitments.

Politics

Tanzania’s Ruling Party Confirms President Samia As National Chairperson

Published

1 min ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

Reliable information reaching Taarifa’s Political Desk confirms that Tanzania’s ruling CCM party has held an extraordinary National Congress and installed President Samia Suluhu Hassan as its national chairperson this Friday.

President Samia’s name was endorsed on Thursday by the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) that convened after a meeting of the party’s Central Committee (CC) earlier on Wednesday.

This has been the standard procedure observed for decades within the country’s largest political party.

It is therefore important for the president to also serve as the CCM national Chairman for the effective control of government and party.

“This tradition within CCM was introduced for the President to have full confidence, control and influence on whatever has to be done,” says Dr. Richard Mbunda a lecturer at University of Dar es Salaam.

He argues that if the president didn’t have control of the party,  there would result sabotage and delay in implementation of development projects.

“The President leads others to implement the party’s election manifesto, and she has her own style, so it is crucial for her to serve in both positions as it has been done in the past,” says Dr Paul Loisulie a lecturer at University of Dodoma.

Continue Reading

Politics

ECOWAS Court Orders Senegal To Abolish Discriminatory Electoral Law

Published

38 mins ago

on

April 30, 2021

By

Senegal has only six months to remove a discriminative electoral that violates the right to free participation in elections.

In a 32-page judgment delivered on April 28, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice ruled the sponsorship system adopted for the 2019 presidential election “violates the right to free participation in elections”.

“The Court decides that the political formations and the citizens of Senegal who cannot stand for election due to the modification of the electoral law [in 2018] must be restored in their rights by the abolition of the sponsorship system, which constitutes a real obstacle to freedom and secrecy of the exercise of the right to vote, on the one hand, and a serious infringement of the right to participate in elections as a candidate, on the other hand. “

In its judgment, the Court of Justice of the (ECOWAS) dealt a severe blow to the Senegalese electoral code, which, in February 2019, had consecrated the re-election of President Macky Sall in the first round, in the middle of a desert of competing candidates.

However, Senegalese lawyers, for their part, said the ECOWAS Court was incompetence to rule on the subject, as well as the inadmissibility of the request, which “aims only to challenge the laws passed by the National Assembly and the decisions of the Constitutional Council, on the one hand, and to induce this court to want to police the presidential elections, on the other hand ”.

Meanwhile, it is a different matter on whether the Senegalese authorities will execute the court’s ruling on  six months of abolishing the discriminative law.

It remains to be seen whether the latter will comply with this judgment (which cannot be appealed) which, while it does not invalidate the 2019 presidential election, requires Senegal to review its sponsorship system for the next election.

“The concern of the Court is the problem of the execution of its judgments,” declared its president, Edward Amoako Asante, last June. Although the judgments of this Court are binding on member states, institutions and natural and legal persons, the level of compliance or enforcement of judgments of the Court is worrying. “

Continue Reading

Politics

Chad’s New Military Ruler Appoints Cousin As Chief of Staff

Published

3 days ago

on

April 27, 2021

By

The President of the Transitional Military Council (Cmt) in Chad has appointed his cousin brother to a very sensitive post seen as a strategic move to consolidate the family influence in the management of the state.

Mahamat Idriss Déby President of the Transitional Military Council signed a decree on Monday appointing Colonel Idriss Youssouf Boy to a position of private secretary to the President of the Transitional Military Council.

Youssouf Boy previously served as Chadian consul in Douala, Cameroon. “Under the terms of decree n ° 0003 / CMT / PCMT / 2021, the president of the national transition commission appointed Mr. Idriss Youssouf Boy as private secretary.”

In May 2014, he was elevated to the rank of brigadier general. He was appointed on November 19, 2019 to head the Chadian National and Nomadic Guard (GNNT).

He is a family member of President Déby, son of General Youssouf Boy, who died in February 2008, who was the former commander of the Presidential Guard and brother-in-law of Idriss Déby (husband of his younger sister).

In 2020, he was Deputy Director General of the National Security Agency (ANS) and then, on September 29, 2020, was appointed Consul General of the Republic of Chad in Douala.

Continue Reading
Kinyarwanda

