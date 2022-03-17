Connect with us

Cardinal Kambanda Travels To Burundi

Published

7 mins ago

on

Rwandan prelate of the Catholic Church Cardinal Antoine Kambanda has travelled to neighbouring Burundi where he has met with President Evariste Ndayishimiye at his office in the capital Gitega.

“The Head of State HE Evariste Ndayishimiye has just received at the Palace of Gitega His Eminence Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, Archbishop of Kigali, visiting Burundi as part of the meeting of the Association of Conferences of Ordinaries of Rwanda and Burundi,” Ntare Rushatsi House said on Thursday.

Pope Francis raised Kambanda to the rank of cardinal on 28 November 2020, making him the first cardinal from Rwanda.

Cardinal Kambanda’s visit comes at a time Rwanda and Burundi are trying to fix their relations that had frozen since 2015.

President Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi on Tuesday, March 15, received a message from President Paul Kagame.

The Burundian President received a high-level Rwandan delegation led by Minister of Defence Maj Gen Albert Murasira, in the capital, Gitega.

Murasira was carrying President Kagame’s message.

