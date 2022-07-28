Washington has set August 9 and 10 as official visit dates for Secretary of State Antony Blinken expected in the DRC capital Kinshasa and is also scheduled to set foot in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

The head of American diplomacy’s visit remains dependent on the “international context”, it is specified in Washington, in reference to the war in Ukraine.

However, the Kinshasa government has been working round the clock behind closed doors with the help of a contracted Washington firm Scribe Strategies and Advisors to drag the US government into regional matters.

Kinshasa which maintains blame on Kigali claiming it facilitates the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) wants Washington to use its global dominance to strangle Rwanda. Kigali maintains it does not support the M23 rebels.

According to public documents and interviews with key players, Kinshasa is trying very hard to convince the US government to designate the Mouvement du 23 Mars (M23) as a terrorist group.

Rwanda accuses the Kinshasa regime for supporting and insulating the Forces Démocratiques de Libération du Rwanda (FDLR) which Washington designated as a terrorist group in December 2001.

The FDLR is largely composed of perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda which claimed more than a million lives. This terror organisation is also responsible for war crimes and deaths of Congolese civilians.

The Kinshasa regime with support of Monusco have remained reluctant to disarm the FDLR but recently the three chose to work together to fight M23 rebels and firing missiles into Rwanda killing innocent civilians and destroying property. Rwanda did not retaliate but requested the intervention of the expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (JVM), a regional body that monitors and investigates security incidents.

“There is a need to address this problem of kinyarwanda speaking Congolese including the so called M23. That is the problem of DRC to solve, not mine,” President Paul Kagame recently said in an address to the nation.

According to President Kagame, the international community has disregarded the issue of Kinyarwanda speaking Congolese and the existence of FDLR, which has led to wrong decisions being made and then Rwanda used as a scapegoat.

President Kagame said that he has himself talked to the President Tshisekedi on the matter and both agreed to do so but nothing was done, until recently when the conflict flared up again and Rwanda was drawn in again, disregarding what was agreed upon before.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have to first carefully understand why M23 was born and how it came to be. He will also have to openly speak to Tshisekedi about the mistake of love affair with FDLR.