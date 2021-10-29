Can Rwandans Have Christmas in Bujumbura This Year?

The cold expressions on faces of members of the Rwandan delegation and their Burundian counterparts is enough to conclude that Rwandans may not have Christmas on the shores of lake Tanganyika. The restoration of relations may take longer.

Burundi and Rwanda have recently exchanged insurgents linked to armed groups that have been responsible for cross border skirmishes on either sides, but there seems to be more suspicion and careful handling of the process to restore relations.

The border between the two countries remains closed on the Burundi side. Burundi still demands that Rwanda handover General Godefroid Niyombare and others accused of plotting a coup on May 13, 2015.

“Rwanda cannot hand them back. We would be breaching international law,” Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, Rwanda’s State Minister for EAC Affairs told the East African in 2020.

Prof. Nshuti added that they (Burundi) also have our refugees but we are not asking them back. “No government should be able to do that unless the person is not a refugee but is a criminal.”

However, on August 19, the Burundian Prime Minister, Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni said in a Press statement, “As soon as this request is honored, relations will return to normal.”

President Paul Kagame and President Evariste Ndayishimiye have made public statements that indicate good intentions to revive relations.

“Nothing equals living on good terms with your neighbours,” said President Kagame on September 5 during a conversation with Press.

By the look of things, Rwanda may have to send Gen. Godefroid Niyombare and his lieutenants to a third country so that Burundi can fully trust Kigali and thus open the gate. The question is how soon can this be?

In a recent attempt aimed at unlocking the gates between the two countries the governors of the provinces of eastern and southern Rwanda and their counterparts from Kirundo and Muyinga in northern Burundi organized a meeting at the border of Gasenyi-Nemba, in the province of Kirundo.

The meeting, held on Monday, October 25, took place as part of the latest efforts to restore good neighborliness between the two countries.

The two delegations agreed to work closely together to resolve any issues that may arise every day between the two countries. The aim is to strengthen security on the common border and improve communication.

These governors pledged to organize meetings to sensitize the population on both sides on the importance of the border and the laws relating to it. This, they say, will limit certain offenses.

They also agreed to meet once every three months. These leaders noted the need to maintain daily consultations for efficiency.

The governor of Cibitoke of Burundi and that of western Rwanda met on the common border of Ruhwa on October 15.

These authorities from the two border provinces have affirmed their commitment to peace and social cohesion. The reopening of the border was among the wishes expressed by these authorities of the two countries.