Can Burundi Torch Of Peace Bring Peace?
On many occasions Burundi appears in media for mostly negative stories ranging from human rights abuses, state sponsored brutality and rebel attacks while the positive attributes are overshadowed.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye this Wednesday officially launched the 15th edition of Flambeau de la Paix. The torch of peace rotates around the country for almost 10 days.
It was an opportunity to launch the Project for the construction of the Presidential Office in Gitega the new Political capital.
In an effort to give the political capital of Gitega its due consideration, President Ndayishimiye officially laid the foundation stone for the presidential office within the walls of Gitega Palace. According to President Ndayishimiye It will have the same model as the Bujumbura office.
The town of Gitega, for its part, is evolving like a political capital, as evidenced by the new infrastructure coming up.
President Ndayishimiye also inaugurated the pediatric building of the Kibuye hospital, in the Bukirasazi commune of the Gitega province where Burundian doctors and American specialists work together to save human lives.
This building includes neonatology, general pediatrics and the Therapeutic Stabilization Service (SST), and has a capacity of more than 200 children.
Under Methodist convention, the Kibuye hospital was the work of the Christian Doctor of Indian origin Donald David Cheesman, who settled in this locality since 1977.
Burundian doctors and American specialists operate well in the departments of Pediatrics, surgery , gyneco-obstetrics, internal medicine and ophthalmology.
According to him, the torch of peace brings tranquility to the Burundian family, love and unity between brothers and sisters.
He invited all Burundians to welcome this light into social cohabitation and work so that it encourages them in their development work and that they succeed in defeating the common enemy which is none other than poverty.
“We are rising to go and rebuild Burundi, to rebuild all those who have been destroyed, to concrete all the walls of the country, to treat the disabled and work together to build a famous Burundi that enlightens others”, he underscored.
Nairobi On High Alert After Kampala Twin Bombing
Kenya security said Wednesday that it had reactivated all its known and unknown intelligence agencies to mitigate any threats following the deadly terror attack in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
“We are alert at the border in case those behind the incident try to flee here. Locally, we are also on alert in case of any planned incident,” said National police spokesman Bruno Shioso.
Shioso said they had activated security at installations across the country and heightened security within urban areas and along borders.
The warning is based on past incidents where attacks in Uganda were followed by attacks in Nairobi.
“While we remain on high alert to safeguard residents and their properties, we encourage the public to be watchful of any suspicious persons and activities within their neighbourhoods and report the same,” Shioso said.
Kenya deployed heavily armed police officers around key installations on Tuesday in response to twin suicide bomb blasts that rocked Kampala.
Uganda police said preliminary findings had shown the Allied Democratic Forces could be behind the attack. They are Ugandan rebels working with IS in DR Congo.
According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the operations in Kenya have been heightened in parts of Nairobi, Isiolo, Kwale, Mombasa, Lamu and the northern part of the country where terror cells are said to be active.
Kenya government says that most of these terror cells are run by returnees from Somalia. Most of those who plan attacks have been to Somalia where they joined al Shabaab militants. Some were radicalised in Kenya.
When they come back, some pretend to have reformed, only to receive orders from their masters to launch attacks. Security agencies following returnees and cells usually preempt the attacks.
Meanwhile, Security analyst Eric Gand has chipped in to assess the current security situation in the region saying that the Kampala bombing is an eye-opener that all is not well in the region and Kenya must enhance its vigilance.
Sleeper cells are in Kenya and the terrorists are just looking for the right opportunity to attack.
Eric Gand, however, has reservations about the Kenyan leadership. “The biggest challenge is in the leadership, which doesn’t want to listen to experts trying to proffer solutions to the security threats posed by terror groups.”
“I myself have identified vulnerable areas that the security agencies need to to invest in to tackle the threats. However, it is sad that those in positions of leadership do not want to listen,” he adds.
According to Eric Gand “my approach is to start by depriving these terrorists of safe havens. Once we get rid of these cells, then we are able to start to address the real problem posed by terror groups.”
Another Bomb Explodes In Kampala
Sniffer dogs and heavily armed counter terrorism commandoes have sealed off a bomb explosion scene at a busy street in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
According to emerging details, the heavy explosion occurred at Jubilee Insurance House at Parliamentary Avenue.
Another explosion went off at the Central Police Station (CPS), in Kampala, just at the entrance of the police station. The CPS offices had windows shattered due to the explosion.
Over ten ambulances are at the scene of the crime, trying to evacuate the victims.
“I can confirm that a friend of mine called Katongole has died in this explosion,” said Salim Uhuru, Mayor Kampala Central.
“We don’t know how many people have died in this explosion. But, we can see pieces of flesh scattered all over the road and some people injured,” Byaruhanga Sudir a local journalist at the scene said.
Kenya’s Human Capital Threatened By Low Education Levels
The Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) has revealed that the country’s youth are increasingly disinterested in education and this has a negative impact on the quality of future human capital.
According to the study the education level among younger people in Kenya is lower than that of the older generation and this means human capital in the country is deteriorating.
Human capital refers to the productive capacities of an individual, both inherited and acquired through education and training.
This means that the younger age group ranks lowest in basic literacy.
Globally, the study notes that in basic literacy and numeracy Kenyans who are aged between 15-24 rank position 109, while those between 25-54 rank 78.
Further, those between 55- 64 ranked 72, with those above 65 ranked 74.
For secondary school attainment, Kenyans who are aged between 15-24 rank position 101, while those between 25-54 rank 97.
Further, those between 55- 64 ranked 86, this above 65 ranked 75.
In the primary school attainment level, however, all age groups maintained at all most the same score with those aged (15-24) ranked at 85, (25-54) ranked 80, (55-64) ranked 86, those above 65 ranked 87.
“Human capital development in Africa is lagging in many respects, high school dropouts are high leading to low school attainments,” said Abebe Shimeles African Economic Research Consortium (AERC) Director Research.
According to recent research by Unicef and Unesco, an estimated 1.8 million children who are supposed to be in school have either dropped out or never been in school at all in Kenya.
Eldah Onsomu, Principal Policy Analyst, KIPPRA noted that countries with high human capital have long-established national education systems that have been successful at equipping older generations with formal education.
The findings of this study come hot on the heels of the World Bank’s Change of Wealth 2021 report which notes that countries that are depleting their resources in favour of short-term gains are putting their economies on an unsustainable development path.
The World bank report argues that while indicators such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are traditionally used to measure economic growth, it is important to consider natural, human, and produced capital to understand whether growth is sustainable.
The report shows that human capital, measured as the population’s expected lifetime earnings, is the largest source of worldwide wealth, comprising 64 per cent of total global wealth in 2018.
Kenya’s wealth in terms of capital, according to the report is natural capital 16.1 per cent, human capital 68 per cent and produced capital 15.9 per cent.
