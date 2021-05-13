Business
Cameroonian Businessman Sidelined By Mauritanian Firm Over Rwanda Hydro-power Deal
The Commercial Court in Kigali is expected to adjudicate in a highly contentious business dispute between shareholders of Refad Rwanda Ltd Company.
The shareholders in this Refad company include Jacques Ntogue with a 49% stake, while Omnicane a Mauritanian sugar-sector giant controls 51% of shares.
“I was the founder and Chairman of Refad Rwanda. With the majority shareholding. When Omnicane came in they got 51% and committed to invest U$3Million Equity in the project. We have never seen that,” Ntogue told Taarifa in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.
Refad company is currently managing construction of two hydroelectric dams in southwest Rwanda.
However, these shareholders have not been in good business relations as Ntogue accuses Omnicane of fraud, attempting to sideline him in the hydroelectric dam project. He has chosen to drag his partner to the Kigali commercial court accusing Omnicane of forgery to steal his shares in the Refad company.
In 2019, there was a sudden increase in the capital of Refad company and this happened without the knowledge of Ntogue but later learnt in 2020 that his shares in the company had been stolen or diluted or even chopped from 49% to a very shy figure of 1.52%.
For any Business person such an action would not just be left to pass. Ntogue quickly swung into action and filed a complaint in the commercial court but also appealed to Rwanda Development Board.
A dissatisfied Ntogue badly wanted the capital increase annulled.
In its argument, Omnicane argues that it took an equity stake in Refad in December 2014 and argues that Ntogue had never paid the equivalent of U$ 3million he should have done for his shares.
“This is not true. When Omnicane came, I had already secured; feasibility study, Environmental study, land acess and land rights- all this work took at least 5 years and was paid for from Jacques Ntogue pocket,” according to his lawyer Isaac Ndahiro.
Ndahiro further explains that Omnicane made 3 due deligence missions in Kigali, met 3 minister, EWSA directors and apointed a Swiss company Stuky that validated technical and financial studies. There was no mention that Refad Rwanda will inject an extra U$3million and give 51% share to Omnicane.
Meanwhile, in November 2019, Omnicane offered to Jacques Ntogue to buy 49% share for €uro600,000. Ntogue rejected that and instead offered to buy 51% of Omnicane for €uro 3million.
However, Ntogue previously told Africa Intelligence that this amount corresponds to the sum the firm spent on feasibility and environmental impact assessments before Omnicane came on board.
In a nutshell, Ntogue told Taarifa that Omnicane refused to follow RDB guidelines when RDB realised the Fraud.
“The capital increase not only was a fraud, but it never happened since with 49% of shares we were never informed about this capital increase,” Ntogue said.
In another submission, Ntogue says that Omnicane with a local accomplice has organised a tax evasion by a fabricated loan to the local company- a loan that has no evidence nor trace, “This is pure fraud.”
According to Ntogue, all these major operations should have requested a board meeting followed by a shareholders meeting, “None of these meetings took place.”
Since the matter is already in the courts of law, “we request that the court request an independent audit. To know what has happened since we have being asking for 5 years to get company financial data. And that the court follows RDB request to give us back our 49% shares.”
Below are details of a letter written by RDB’s Registrar General Richard Kayibanda and addressed to Dieudonne Nzafashwanayo of ENSAfrica, Ref: RDB/3/RG/1735/11/2020. Copied on this letter include; Shield Associates, Omnicane Ltd and Omnihydro.
Reference is made to your letter of 25 september 2020 where you requested the Registrar General to reconsider the decision to rescind the approval of the change filed by REFAD RWANDA LTD in the office of the Registrar General since June7, 2019 as detailed in the letter addressed to OMNIHYDRO Ltd (your client) on September 16, 2020.
As we informed your client in the letter of September 16, 2020, the rescission of the approval of the filed changes in REFAD was based on the provisions of the articles 191 and 194 of the law no17/2018 of 13/04/2018 governing companies.
The reading of the two articles makes it clear that notwithstanding anything a company’s incorporation documents (in this case the clause 12 (I) of the articles of Association of REFAD RWANDA Ltd adopted on May 8, 2020), no action may be taken by a company which affects, “the rights, privileges, limitations and conditions attached to the share by this law of the incorporation documents, including any voting rights and rights to distributions attached to the share” unless that action has been authorised by a special resolution of each class.
This indicates that the provisions of the articles of association of Refad affecting Refad Group AG right to vote cannot be exercised if not taken by a shareholders’ special resolution in which at least 75% of shares (as registered by then in the registry of companies) are represented.
Please note that when the decision which affected Refad Group AG voting right was taken, the latter had 75 ordinary shares representing 49% of the total shares. This means that in this situation it was not possible to take a special resolution in its absence.
From the above we would like to inform you that the decision rescinding the approval of the filed changes in Refad Rwanda ltd/ Omnihydro Ltd as communicated to the latter on September 16, 2020 remains unchanged.
we also take this opportunity to remind Omnihydro ltd to restore the company records in the registry in their status as initially requested in our letter of September 16, 2020 immediately upon receipt of this letter, failure of which, it shall be effected by our office.
This is a developing story, Taarifa will bring you extra details in a series
Business
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
Entrepreneurs from seven African countries will benefit from the Foundry Fellowship, the Legatum Center for Development & Entrepreneurship at MIT, first-of-its-kind leadership program for accomplished entrepreneurs who are considering their role in shaping the future of the African innovation ecosystems in which they work and live.
At an inflection point in their entrepreneurial journeys, Fellows will learn from MIT faculty, connect with investors, and expand their network of peer innovators. The Fellowship is open to entrepreneurs working and living in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda.
Building on the MIT ethos of Mens et Manus (Mind and Hand), the Foundry is a place where entrepreneurs come together to reflect on their achievements and shape their futures as leaders in business, investing, and governance.
The program includes an interactive online curriculum followed by a three-week immersive session that brings the cohort together to explore innovation-driven ecosystems.
The Foundry Fellowship presents a unique opportunity to bring MIT resources and knowledge to these critical innovation ecosystems and, importantly, also offers MIT an opportunity to learn from successful leaders and their innovative solutions.
Professor Fiona Murray, Faculty Director of the Legatum Center, described this opportunity to expand MIT’s innovation network “[as] a moment for the Fellows to reflect on [their entrepreneurial] journey that also allows us to learn from them. They can use this experience as a stepping-off point as they move to the next stage of ecosystem-wide leadership.”
“As a school dedicated to the development of principled, innovative leaders who improve the world, MIT Sloan looks forward to welcoming the Legatum Foundry Fellows to Cambridge and to the MIT community,” said David Schmittlein, John C Head III Dean of the MIT Sloan School of Management.
A Collaboration between the Legatum Center and The Mastercard Foundation
Through this collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, the Foundry Fellowship will deepen the impact of leaders who are solving complex problems, creating jobs, and bringing essential services to millions through innovation-driven business models.
With the world’s fastest growing youth population, Africa is home to 4 of the world’s top 5 fastest-growing economies, has the fastest urbanization rate in the world, and has a rapidly expanding middle class predicted to increase business and consumer spending. Innovation and entrepreneurial solutions are a critical component to continued growth and prosperous people and societies across the continent. Africa’s entrepreneurs are building businesses that offer lessons in inclusion, sustainability, and value creation that extend far beyond the continent. As a global network of entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders, the Legatum Center’s Foundry offers a platform for leaders to share their stories and consider new ways to extend their impact in their local ecosystems and around the world.
Dina Sherif, Executive Director of the Legatum Center says, “To propel Africa forward and remain competitive globally, we need innovation-led entrepreneurship and robust African entrepreneurial ecosystems. The Foundry Fellowship supports African entrepreneurs to transition to entrepreneurial leaders who work with various stakeholders to strengthen and improve their ecosystems.”
The Foundry Fellowship is a competitive program for outstanding entrepreneurial leaders working in Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Uganda. The Legatum Center will accept nominations from May 3 – May 20, 2021. A nomination is not required to apply; entrepreneurs are invited to submit an application directly. All nominees and applicants must submit a completed application by 11:59 PM EDT on June 10, 2021 to be considered for the program.
Nomination and application information is available at legatum.mit.edu/foundry-fellowship/. An initial cohort of 15 Fellows will be selected for this fully-funded program.
Business
I&M Bank Acquires 90% Stake In Uganda’s Orient Bank
I&M Holdings, a Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm has stormed into the Ugandan financial market in style by acquiring a 90% stake in Orient Bank Limited, Taarifa reliably reports.
“This acquisition is expected to give the group greater capacity to grow profitably, through extending our network to our regional customers,” I&M’s executive director Sarit Raja Shah said in a statement.
Since 2014, I&M had been eyeing the Ugandan market in pursuit of growth and regional diversification strategy that is also seen among rivals like KCB Group, Equity Group and DTB Group.
The Kenyan banking multinational bought shares from Orient Bank’s shareholders Hemlata Karia, Jay Karia, Morka Holdings Limited, Zhong Shuang Quan, Cornerstone M8 Limited and the bank’s founder Ketan Morjaria.
This deal adds to I&M’s regional banking operations comprising Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Mauritius.
Morjaria, who held a 7.91% stake before the transaction, sold part of his shares and retains a 5.5% equity in the subsidiary.
Alemayehu Fisseha did not sell his holdings and also retains a 4.5% interest in the bank. “This acquisition marks a great milestone in the history of Orient Bank,” Dr. Morjaria said in a statement.
“We are proud to be integrating into a regional group like I&M Holdings Plc and this synergy will allow our customers to benefit from more seamless and superior banking products whilst continuing our tradition of trust.”
I&M had said that the U$33.5million purchase price would be subject to further adjustments on account of several factors including exchange rate fluctuations and the amounts raised from the sale of the Ugandan bank’s property in Kampala (Orient Plaza).
I&M said of the Orient Bank buyout in a circular to shareholders, “The combined group will be better able to serve the needs of regional and global customers, and in turn promote regional trade flows.”
Business
Mining Delivers US$385M To Ivorian, Ghanaian Economy In 2020
Perseus Mining Limited (TSX & ASX: PRU) (www.PerseusMining.com) has released its CY20 Sustainable Development Report. The report details the company’s progress over the past 12 months in delivering on its commitment to responsible mining operations in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, including an overall economic benefit to host countries totalling about USD$385M.
As part of its longstanding commitment to the communities in which it operates, Perseus reported increasing community investment by 71% to around US$1.9M in CY20, funding critical health and education infrastructure projects for local communities. Additionally, Perseus announced it had increased its proportion of local procurement from 66% in CY19 to 78% in CY20, totalling US$287M, and further expanded its employment of local populations, with 96% of its current workforce local to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director & CEO of Perseus said:
“Sustainability is deeply rooted in Perseus’s culture and operations and has had a large part to play in our resilience during this challenging year. We believe that responsible gold mining can play a key role in sustainable development, and that investing in our employees and our communities to create enduring social value will remain a guiding force in our growth path and future business operations. I am proud of my team’s effective response to the pandemic which successfully safeguarded our operations as well as our people, enabling us to deliver our Yaouré mine in Côte d’Ivoire this year ahead of schedule. Our approach to sustainability has continued to mature as our business has grown, and in the coming years we look forward to expanding our ESG offering and delivering greater impact across Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.”
Jessica Volich, Group Sustainability Manager at Perseus said:
“Despite the challenges the past year has brought, Perseus’s sustainability agenda has continued to strengthen and evolve alongside its expanding operations. Our wide-ranging efforts and engagement with our local communities and host governments has enabled us to create shared sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to strengthening these relationships in the coming years as we endeavour to generate socio-economic value for our people, communities and host countries.”
In CY20, Perseus has enhanced its disclosure on sustainability-related risks and opportunities by aligning with the key reporting frameworks used by our stakeholders. These include the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Highlights of the report include:
Economic and Social Contribution
- Total economic contribution of US$385M in CY20 to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire
- Increased community investment by 71% (from CY19) to around US$1.9M in CY20, funding critical health and education infrastructure projects for local communities and providing COVID-19 support
- Creation of new health clinics near Sissingué to improve health outcomes for the ~27,000 residents of the local communities
- Increased in-country employment, with over 96% of total employees from host countries
- Local procurement spend of $287M, an increase from 66% in CY19 to 78% in CY20
- Held 587 consultations with local communities
- Paid >US$69M in taxes, royalties, and duties to Government
Health & Safety performance:
- Maintained record of zero workplace fatalities and reduced injuries
- Implementation of comprehensive measures and protocols to prevent introduction and spread of COVID-19 and maintain business continuity
Environmental stewardship:
- Re-use of 12,495,163 KL of water
- Water intensity of 7.46M3/oz gold produced, benchmarked ahead of peers
- Enhanced tailings disclosures in line with the Investor Mining and Tailings Safety Initiative, and completed independent audits of all our Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs)
Governance
- Worked with independent sustainability risk experts, KPMG, to refresh sustainability materiality analysis and conduct deeper analysis of sustainability risks and opportunities, and start development of a 3-year sustainability roadmap
- Announced appointment of a new Director by the end of FY21 to enhance sustainability skills of the Board
- Release of the first Modern Slavery Statement to address potential human rights risks in Perseus’ global supply chain
Future ambitions
- Establish a 3-year sustainability roadmap, and enhance social value and sustainability risk management through updates to the Risk Management Framework and policy standards
- Establish the Yaouré Community Development Fund in FY21
- During FY21 and FY22, Perseus will complete and commence implementation of our biodiversity plan at Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire mine site in and establish our site nursery, to be staffed by local community members
- Explore strategic opportunities for community partnerships in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana
- Achieve full alignment with the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles by FY23
Museveni Takes On 7th Term At 77
Cameroonian Businessman Sidelined By Mauritanian Firm Over Rwanda Hydro-power Deal
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
Rwanda To Lobby For Lifting Sanctions Imposed on Zimbabwe
Cameroonian Businessman Sidelined By Mauritanian Firm Over Rwanda Hydro-power Deal
Museveni Takes On 7th Term At 77
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Indege Ya RwandAir Yahagaze I Lubumbashi Igitaraganya
- Kagame Yifurije Abayisilamu Ilayidi Nziza
- Gen Kazura Na IGP Munyuza Barangije Urugendo Bari Bamazemo Iminsi Muri Tanzania
- Inzu Ya Eliezer Niyitegeka Wamaze Abatutsi Bo Ku Kibuye Iri Hafi Guhirima
- Ibarura Ry’Abatuye U Rwanda Rigiye Gukorwa, Rifite Uwuhe Mwihariko?…Ikiganiro Kirambuye
- Burera-Musanze-Gicumbi: Abayobozi 10 Batawe Muri Yombi
- Amajyaruguru: Abayobozi 10 Batawe Muri Yombi
- Umugenzuzi Mukuru Yatahuye Ibibazo Bikomeye Mu Kohereza Abanyeshuri Kwiga Mu Mahanga
- Umuhanzi Mr Eazi Ari mu Rwanda
- Zimbabwe Yashimiye Kagame Ku Buvugizi Bwo Kuyivaniraho Ibihano
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
-
National4 days ago
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
-
Tech2 days ago
Nigerian Energy Firm Enters Into East Africa
-
National2 days ago
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
-
National4 days ago
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
-
Business2 days ago
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
-
National4 days ago
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden