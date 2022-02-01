Business
Camel Racing, Rwanda Heroes Day Featured at Dubai EXPO
As Rwandans on Tuesday celebrated the country’s heroes, far away in the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda was incredibly featured at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rwanda has a distinct pavilion at this prestigious expo and is showcasing its Tourism and investment potential worth tapping into.
Over 192 countries are boasting their best bits for six months, every country is desperate to stand out, which is why every country is also given one day – and one day only – to be the star of the show.
Yves Iradukunda, Rwanda’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai, a national day is dedicated to each participating country with an event themed to celebrate that particular country.
Rwanda has also planned a two-day business forum [February 2 and 3], to showcase business opportunities in the country and foster partnerships between local and international investors.
The Rwanda Pavilion takes visitors through the nation’s full, unvarnished story, from colonial times to the 1994 genocide to the present day, in which the process of reconciliation has turned the country into a beacon of hope.
Attractions include immersive exhibits on Rwandan history, a virtual-reality installation showcasing the nation’s technological advancements and a café in which to reflect on the experience.
Camel Racing
Quite interesting this Expo that has had more than 11 million visitors since it opened. Unlike in previous editions, this one has propped up the ancient camel racing traced as far back as the seventh century.
Camel racing played only an informal role in Emirati society; infrequent events that marked celebrated social gatherings like weddings and birthdays. Nowadays there is a formalized camel racing season and breeding winners is big business.
In recent times, camel racing has become a traditional sport in the UAE and preparing a camel to race takes effort and time.
Camels are able to start racing at the age of three – their racing careers last in between 2-3 years for males and females normally race for a few years longer.
It takes about three months to train a camel for an important race and they are either trained by their owners or professional trainers.
During training, camels are required to exercise as well as eat a special diet which consists of oats, bran, dates and cow’s milk. These camels are treated like athletes in preparation for races.
Oil: Uganda-Tanzania Sign Final Investment Decision
Uganda and Tanzania have entered a very busy stage as both countries look towards finalising all necessary paperwork for the oil sector.
Tanzania’s Vice President HE. Philip Isdor Mpango, flew to Kampala early today ahead of the signing of the Final Investment Decision by the Joint Venture Partners.
Final investment Decision [ FID] is the point in the planning process for Capital Investment projects when the decision to make major financial commitments is taken and major contracts are signed and equipment orders are placed.
The oil production project is expected to employ over 60,000 people and is expected to unlock U$15 billion into Uganda’s Economy and accelerate the socioeconomic transformation of Uganda.
“This is a day we are committing to invest $10 billion in the Uganda oil project, mainly the East African Crude Oil Pipeline Tilenga Project and Kingfisher Projects before the first oil in 2025,” said TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne.
According to the government of Uganda, “When the Final Investment Decision is signed, our Oil and Gas sector is expected to increase employment of Ugandans. Companies will directly employ about 14,000 people, Indirectly, about 45,000 people will get employed by the contractors.”
Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of oil per day (at peak). 57% of the jobs will go to Ugandans. The direct employment of over 14,000 individuals is expected to create a total of USD. 48.5 million annually. First Oil drop out of the ground is expected in 2025.
It also said Uganda has made significant strides in promoting National Content. The main objective of the country for national content in the oil and gas sector is to achieve in-country value creation and retention whilst ensuring competitiveness, efficiency,& effectiveness.
The historic Final Investment Decision for Uganda’s oil and gas projects comes after 15 years since the country announced commercially viable resources.
Rwanda Fetches Over US$158M From Agricultural Exports
A total revenues of USD 158,538,598 was registered from exportation of agricultural products, representing an increase of 39% compared to the same period in 2020/2021 fiscal year, where revenues generated were USD 114,054,060.
Export revenues from traditional commodities (coffee, tea and pyrethrum) increased by 36% to USD 63,756,967 from USD46,851,502 in 2020/2021 fiscal year. The non-traditional commodities export revenues increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 in 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Export revenues from tea sales increased by 25.5%, to USD 23,671,779 from USD 18,853,622 generated in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.
The increase of earnings is a result of 6.9% increment of tea export volumes to 7,634 MT from 7,140.9 MT registered in the same quarter of 2020/2021.
The average price at international market also increased to USD 3.10/Kg from USD 2.65 in the same period of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
Coffee export revenues increased to USD 38,427,853 from USD 26,111,829 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
It is an increase of 47%, attributed to the good price at the international market, where the average price rose to USD 4.9/Kg from USD 3.7/Kg in 2020/2021 fiscal year’s second quarter.
The increase is also justified by 15.5% increment of coffee export volumes, comparing the two quarters of 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 fiscal years.
Among other commodities, vegetable export revenues increased by 3.3%, fruits by 34.6% and flowers by 48.8%.
The total of non-traditional exports value increased by 41% to USD 94,781,631 from USD 67,202,558 registered in the second quarter of 2020/2021 fiscal year.
The revamping of agricultural export sector developments is a result of efforts by the Government of Rwanda to contain the effects of Covid-19 pandemic which had hit businesses, export sector included, the resumption of movements of people and a continued recovery of external demand.
NAEB’s management will continue to monitor the situation closely and commit to continuously work with and support all value-chain actors in Rwandan agri-export sector to ensure meeting the quality standards required by international markets and making the sector even profitable.
Rwanda, France’s TotalEnergies Sign Historic Deal
TotalEnergies and Rwanda Development Board have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop collaboration on projects related to energies.
The signing was witnessed by President Paul Kagame.
The scope of the agreement covers energy products distribution (including LPG, and electric charging), supply of LPG as a substitute for burning biomass, renewable hydro-electricity generation, development of power storage solutions for the electrical network, development of Natural Based Solution for carbon storage, and implementation of education and training programs on new energies and the energy transition.
TotalEnergies also announced the incorporation of a local branch TotalEnergies Marketing Rwanda Ltd, and the opening of a permanent representation office in Kigali.
“This collaboration agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’ commitment to deploying its multi- energy strategy in Africa, particularly in Rwanda, a country with a booming economy”, said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO of TotalEnergies.
“We are pleased to seize this opportunity to work together with Rwanda and contribute to the development of its energy sector, in line with TotalEnergies’ ambition to become a global multi energy company.”
Clare Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Boardo said that the collaboration with TotalEnergies in the energy sector, particularly the investment they will make in clean energy storage, distribution, partnerships with our private sector companies in Rwanda and beyond, is timely for a country that puts the environment at the heart of its development strategies.
“Additionally, the skills transfer in critical areas such as renewable energies and energy transition will undoubtedly contribute to the development of local expertise in the energy sector,” she said.
