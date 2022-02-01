Camel Racing, Rwanda Heroes Day Featured at Dubai EXPO

As Rwandans on Tuesday celebrated the country’s heroes, far away in the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda was incredibly featured at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 is a World Expo, currently hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. Originally scheduled for 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rwanda has a distinct pavilion at this prestigious expo and is showcasing its Tourism and investment potential worth tapping into.

Over 192 countries are boasting their best bits for six months, every country is desperate to stand out, which is why every country is also given one day – and one day only – to be the star of the show.

Yves Iradukunda, Rwanda’s Commissioner-General for Expo 2020 Dubai, a national day is dedicated to each participating country with an event themed to celebrate that particular country.

Rwanda has also planned a two-day business forum [February 2 and 3], to showcase business opportunities in the country and foster partnerships between local and international investors.

The Rwanda Pavilion takes visitors through the nation’s full, unvarnished story, from colonial times to the 1994 genocide to the present day, in which the process of reconciliation has turned the country into a beacon of hope.

Attractions include immersive exhibits on Rwandan history, a virtual-reality installation showcasing the nation’s technological advancements and a café in which to reflect on the experience.

Camel Racing

Quite interesting this Expo that has had more than 11 million visitors since it opened. Unlike in previous editions, this one has propped up the ancient camel racing traced as far back as the seventh century.

Camel racing played only an informal role in Emirati society; infrequent events that marked celebrated social gatherings like weddings and birthdays. Nowadays there is a formalized camel racing season and breeding winners is big business.

In recent times, camel racing has become a traditional sport in the UAE and preparing a camel to race takes effort and time.

Camels are able to start racing at the age of three – their racing careers last in between 2-3 years for males and females normally race for a few years longer.

It takes about three months to train a camel for an important race and they are either trained by their owners or professional trainers.

During training, camels are required to exercise as well as eat a special diet which consists of oats, bran, dates and cow’s milk. These camels are treated like athletes in preparation for races.