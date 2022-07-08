The President of CAF Dr.Patrice Motsepe (pictured above) announced early this week that each association member of Confederation of African Football (CAF) will receive substantial solidarity payments.

“A significant amount of the money from the CAF Super League will be invested back into African football and part of the process involves giving U$1 million every year to every one of CAF’s 54 Member Associations as a contribution to football and youth development,” said Dr.Motsepe.

This announcement was made during a recent CAF Executive Committee meeting which convened on Sunday also attended by Fifa President, Gianni Infantino.

Dr.Motsepe also revealed that the African Super League will kick off in August 2023 and will be launched in Tanzania on August 10, 2022.

The African Super League revamps the continent’s club competition and Winners and participants of the inaugural African Super League will receive significant prize monies.

“We have been inundated with investors and sponsors, who are anxious to partner with us on the CAF Super League. It has huge potential to significantly uplift African football and to make it even more powerful,” Dr.Motsepe noted.

He added, “We will be engaging with stakeholders over the next few weeks to discuss the mechanics of the tournament and will release further details shortly.”