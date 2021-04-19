National
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
On Monday, April, 19th, President Paul Kagame chaired an extraordinary Cabinet meeting at village Urugwiro.
- The cabinet discussed the investigative report prepared and submitted by Levy Firestone Muse LLP, titled “A Foreseeable Genocide: The Role of the French Government in Connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda”, which was commissioned by the Government of Rwanda in 2017.
- The Cabinet commended the outstanding quality of the report, and noted the involvement of three Rwandan Law Firms in its preparation: Certa Law, MRB Attorneys, and Trust Law Chambers.
- The cabinet considers this report as well as the recent French Government commissioned Duclert Report, to be important contributions to establishing the truth of what happened in connection with the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda and the role of France.
- The cabinet commended the positive steps taken by the government of France under the leadership of Emmanuel Macron, and the prospect of a new chapter in the relations between France and Rwanda.
- The cabinet directed that the supporting documentation used in the preparation of the report become part of the national archives for Public use.
- The cabinet directed that the report be released to the public in full at the earliest opportunity.
Meanwhile, after the cabinet meeting, Foreign Affair Minister, Dr. Vincent Biruta and the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Remembers , Jean Damascene Bizimana addressed a post-cabinet press conference on the Muse Report at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Headquarters in the capital Kigali.
The 600-page report was earlier presented to the cabinet by Bob Muse of the Levy Firestone law firm.
In 2017, the government commissioned a Washington, DC-based law firm to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine the French government’s role in the 1 994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
According to the Preface of the Muse Report, the Rwandan government believes that bringing in Levy Firestone , a foreign law firm, “based neither in France nor Rwanda, best helps advance the public’s understanding of the facts.”
This report was, worked on by a team of 43 people, led by Bob Muse, a partner at Levy Firestone Muse LLP, serving as counsel on behalf of the Government of Rwanda in the investigation that includes interviews of over 250 witnesses from across the world.
National
World Bank Approves US$30M To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout In Rwanda
The World Bank has approved US$30 million in additional financing to Rwanda for the acquisition and deployment of safe and effective COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccines.
This is the second additional financing for the Rwanda COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, bringing a total of US$45.19 million in World Bank contributions to the country’s national COVID-19 health response and vaccination campaign.
World Bank Rwanda Country Manager, Rolande Pryce, said that since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rwanda has acted swiftly and decisively to save lives and mitigate the economic impact of the crisis with strong results on the ground.
“The World Bank is pleased to support the government, in collaboration with other development partners, to undertake one of the boldest public health campaigns of our times that aims to vaccinate 60 percent of the population by 2022,” she said.
“The vaccination program is a central piece of the government’s comprehensive plan to save lives and facilitate the full reopening of the economy, putting the country back on a path towards more inclusive and sustainable growth. We are privileged to partner in this effort.”
The financing will also enhance development effectiveness by addressing emerging needs, such as improving access to oxygen therapy, screening for underlying chronic conditions and protecting essential health services.
It will also bolster the capacity of the routine immunization system through investments in human resources, vaccine safety, and monitoring as well as outreach activities and communications to sustain vaccine acceptance and uptake.
“The project design is informed by readiness assessments conducted jointly with other partners. The operation builds and leverages on Rwanda’s strong childhood immunization program as well as pioneering work on the HPV and Ebola vaccines. With sustained political commitment, bold vision, and strong donor collaboration, Rwanda is off to a good start,” said Miriam Schneidman, Lead Health Specialist, who led the preparation process.
“Since the arrival of the first vaccines one month ago, it is encouraging to see that the country has vaccinated nearly 3 percent of the population with the first dose.”
The World Bank has also mobilized a US$15 million grant from the Global Financing Facility to support and protect essential health and nutrition services that remain vulnerable to shocks during the ongoing pandemic. Once approved, the grant will complement Rwanda’s ongoing COVID-19 response, and ensure that decades of progress in strengthening the health system will not be undermined by the pandemic.
“Early investments in cold chain equipment has permitted Rwanda to access to all vaccines on the market; use of digital technologies is facilitating monitoring of adverse effects and provision of vaccination certificates, and strong communications will sustain public trust and vaccine acceptance”, said Amparo Gordillo-Tobar, Senior Economist and Task Team Leader of the project.
National
Nine Arrested Over Forged Driver’s Licenses
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Friday, April 16, paraded nine people at Kigali Metropolitan Police headquarters in Remera, who were arrested in the operations against people forging and using fake driver’s licenses.
The suspects include six men, who were forging and selling driver’s licenses as well as three drivers and motorcyclists, who were using forged permits.
Some of those caught with forged driver’s license paid between Frw400,000 and Frw550,000 to acquire the fake permits.
By law, one has to pay only Frw50,000 for a definitive driver’s license.
Some of the paraded suspects who were masquerading as Police officers attached to the Traffic and Road Safety department within the Rwanda National Police.
Epimaque Bimenyayabo, a resident in Gicumbi District, is one of those arrested with a forged permit.
He argued that after failing practical tests several times, he was tricked to believe that he can buy one.
Epimaque Bimenyayabo arrested with a forged permit: “Someone told me to pay Frw550,000 after assuring me that I will get a valid driver’s license. I sold my cow, paid the money little did I know that I was paying for a forged permit. I was arrested when I went to Police to report the theft of my motorcycle,” Bimenyayabo said.
Jean Baptiste Nsabimana: Also arrested in Muko Sector, Gicumbi District is one Jean Baptiste Nsabimana, who had paid Frw150, 000 for a forged provisional permit.
Normally, a provisional permit cost only Frw10,000.
Nsabimana said that he was supposed to pay Frw400, 000 for both provisional and definitive driver’s license.
He accused one Maniriho (also arrested) of knowingly selling him a forged permit.
“Maniriho was my friend, at least I thought I was paying for something genuine. I was supposed to pay Frw400000 in total but I first gave him Frw150000 as advance payment. Later on April 12, he came back with another man, who was guising as a Police officer and told me that my provisional permit was out and that I should pay the remaining balance to have both the provisional and definitive permits,” Nsabimana narrated.
Nsabimana was arrested as he came to pick his permit from the Police impersonator, whom, by that time, was already in the Police custody.
Meanwhile, Eric Kayiranga had been masquerading as a Police officer in the racket.
Kayiranga is an instructor at one of the driving schools in Kigali.
RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera advised people to seek lawful businesses and to go through legal channels instead of taking criminal shortcuts and ending up spending many years in prison.
“We have previously arrested many people in these criminal activities and warned against the same; here we are today with other people, who turned a deaf ear. Everyone engaged in these criminal acts, either selling forgeries or using forged permit will be arrested in one way or another,” CP Kabera warned.
“As usual, when Police gets information on any suspected criminal practice, we follow up and that is how this specific group was unearthed after it emerged that they were producing fake driver’s licenses and selling them to people, who thought they were dealing with Police officers and who were convinced that they would get the licenses through such criminal shortcuts,” CP Kabera said.
“The arrrested suspects will be handed over to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for further legal process.”
Reference to The Law
Under law No 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 determining offenses and penalties states that, any person who, by deception, obtains another person’s property, whole or part of his/her finance by use of false names or qualifications, or who offers positive promises or who threatens of future misfortunes, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years and not more than three years, and a fine of not less than Frw3 million but not more than Frw5 million.
Article 276 of the same law states that any person who, with fraudulent intention, produces a false written document, causes to write false statements or produces a conflicting declaration, is considered to commit the offence of forgery.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years but not more than seven years and a fine of not less than Frw3 million but not more than Frw5 million or only one of these penalties.
National
Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers
Burundian soldiers may lose rights to booze unless they strictly observe discipline and professional ethics.
Alain Tribert Mutabazi, Burundi Minister of National Defense and Veteran Affairs admitted on Thursday that there is gross indiscipline in the national army that needs to be quickly tamed.
The revelation comes at a time some members of the country’s army have been involved in summary execution of civilians while under the influence of alcohol.
Mutabazi described these crimes perpetrated in recent days by the military as despicable and barbaric acts. All of these murders have one common denominator: arguing after one too many drinks.
After three premeditated assassinations in less than a month, committed by soldiers including an officer, all under the influence of alcohol, the Burundian Minister of Defense calls on his men in uniform to be more disciplined
“In all these blunders, there is the effect of alcohol and all these guilty soldiers were arrested and judged in accordance with the law by authorized bodies,” Mutabazi said.
On the night of March 31 to April 1 at the Ku Mucamo bar an army officer in Kinanira II who insisted on having a beer, also shot a waiter at point blank range. It was getting late and this bar had already closed.
On the night of April 7, while at a bar located in the capital of the province of Muyinga, a soldier shot dead at close range the bar owner.
After being beaten up, this soldier from the Mukoni camp went to retrieve his weapon from the barracks. But when he returned, his attacker had already left and he lashed out at this authority who had come to inquire about the situation after hearing gunshots.
On April 13 at around 8:30 p.m., in Buringa, in Gihanga commune of Bubanza province, following a dispute over a memory card, a master corporal of the 212th Commando Battalion, with the easy trigger, took out his Kalashnikov and shot and killed an innkeeper.
There was disagreement regarding this mobile phone accessory sold by this soldier who chose the hard way to settle the issue once and for all. He almost got lynched by the mob.
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
Burundi Army Has To Fix its Asocial Behaviour – Mental Health Expert
Russia To Withdraw From International Space Station
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
Burundi Army Has To Fix its Asocial Behaviour – Mental Health Expert
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
Russia To Withdraw From International Space Station
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- MTN Rwanda Igiye Kwinjira Ku Isoko Ry’Imari n’Imigabane
- Incamake Ya Raporo Y’U Rwanda Ku Ruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- U Rwanda Ruri Gusohora Raporo Y’Uruhare Rw’U Bufaransa Muri Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- McKinstry Watozaga Ikipe Y’Igihugu Ya Uganda Yirukanywe
- Menya Byinshi Kuri ‘Super League’ Yatangijwe I Burayi, Igateza Impagarara
- Ubufatanye Mu Butabera Bw’URwanda N’Ubwa Singapore
- Pasiteri Yafatanywe N’Abantu 62 Barimo Gusengera Mu Buvumo
- Ububi Bwo ‘Kurya Kenshi’ Inyama Zitukura
- Umugore Wa Magufuli Ararembye
- Tchad Nayo ‘Ishobora Kuba’ Isibaniro Ry’Imirwano
Trending
-
National3 days ago
Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers
-
National4 days ago
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
-
National4 days ago
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
-
Crime3 days ago
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
-
Tech4 days ago
Africa Should Rethink Digital Sovereignty
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic
-
Politics2 days ago
Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report
-
Business3 days ago
Turn Your Farm Into Tourism Hotspot