The business community in Rwanda is mobilizing supplies to be donated to people who have been affected by CoronaVirus pandemic.

Donations are in form of supplies such as maize flour, means, rice, sanitary products, collcted by PSF and delivered at the Ministry of Agriculture Warehouse in Kicukiro.

“So far since yesterday up to this afternoon (Monday). We have collected pledges worth over Rwf109 million but more people are honouring,” said Eric Kabera, PSF’s Head of Communications and Marketing.

More blessings Murakoze cyane – Nine United company 5.5 tns of rice.

– Matare Ltd 1.5 tns Maize flour.

– Depot pharmaceutique le medical 2tns of beans.

More pledges still coming in thank u all ….. No one should sleep hungry because of #Covid19 . pic.twitter.com/k2J0lxMdWo — PSF Rwanda (@PSF_Rwanda) March 31, 2020

By Monday evening, the federation had recieved 17 tons of rice, 19 tons of maize flour and 5 tons of bean.

“More people are delivering their pledges,” Kabera said. “These are just two days ..We are expecting more because members are still delivering and pledging.”