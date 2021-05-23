Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart

The Union for National Progress is a nationalist political party in Burundi (UPRONA) founded by Louis Rwagasore in 1960, initially emerged as a nationalist united front in opposition to Belgian colonial rule but subsequently became an integral part of the one-party state established by Michel Micombero after 1966.

Today the party is living in its own shadow that the founders would never have expected it to lose power to such an extent.

The legal or illegal, legitimate or illegitimate heirs of Prince Louis Rwagasore, the historic leader of the Uprona, scattered throughout Burundi and the world, quarrel, tear each other apart, diverge on everything.

A few hiccups or even a few pecks within a political party are not excluded. It is even a sign of a certain vitality. From the clash of ideas light springs, they say … But sometimes sparks, even explosions. The Uprona has known it all. It’s in the DNA of this party. God only knows how many tribunes, some of them very brilliant, big mouths, rhetoricians, talkers and phrasers, that the Uprona has known.

Fangs, banana peels, betrayals, conspiracies, intrigues, coalitions, cabals and plots, this party has been through it all. And it is not for nothing that he has always reminded his activists that they must be “Badasigana”, “those who walk at the same pace.” An ideal often forgotten, betrayed according to interests.

But today the party has taken it to another level. The tenors of the party put on a spectacle, they no longer even manage to pretend to tune their violins, reconcile their irreconcilable interests, and silence their appetites.

Because this is not a struggle for the ideal of Prince Rwagasore … Yes, we must not lose sight of the fact that the old state party, which once tolerated no dissenting voices, remains among the richest parties. Land, real estate .

It creates greed. Underlying this conflict is the “sale of property belonging to the party” in particular. Officially, it is to “meet the growing legitimate needs” of the latter. Evil tongues say it’s more in the interest of a few apparatchiks… And the fight is fierce.

We are witnessing splits, ejections, the party sees itself growing wings, not to fly high, but to plunge into the mire, the schisms.

Freed, like free electrons, some Badasigana seek other connections.

In physics, this bursting of order has a name: entropy. This is the image the Uprona offers