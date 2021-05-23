Politics
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
The Union for National Progress is a nationalist political party in Burundi (UPRONA) founded by Louis Rwagasore in 1960, initially emerged as a nationalist united front in opposition to Belgian colonial rule but subsequently became an integral part of the one-party state established by Michel Micombero after 1966.
Today the party is living in its own shadow that the founders would never have expected it to lose power to such an extent.
The legal or illegal, legitimate or illegitimate heirs of Prince Louis Rwagasore, the historic leader of the Uprona, scattered throughout Burundi and the world, quarrel, tear each other apart, diverge on everything.
A few hiccups or even a few pecks within a political party are not excluded. It is even a sign of a certain vitality. From the clash of ideas light springs, they say … But sometimes sparks, even explosions. The Uprona has known it all. It’s in the DNA of this party. God only knows how many tribunes, some of them very brilliant, big mouths, rhetoricians, talkers and phrasers, that the Uprona has known.
Fangs, banana peels, betrayals, conspiracies, intrigues, coalitions, cabals and plots, this party has been through it all. And it is not for nothing that he has always reminded his activists that they must be “Badasigana”, “those who walk at the same pace.” An ideal often forgotten, betrayed according to interests.
But today the party has taken it to another level. The tenors of the party put on a spectacle, they no longer even manage to pretend to tune their violins, reconcile their irreconcilable interests, and silence their appetites.
Because this is not a struggle for the ideal of Prince Rwagasore … Yes, we must not lose sight of the fact that the old state party, which once tolerated no dissenting voices, remains among the richest parties. Land, real estate .
It creates greed. Underlying this conflict is the “sale of property belonging to the party” in particular. Officially, it is to “meet the growing legitimate needs” of the latter. Evil tongues say it’s more in the interest of a few apparatchiks… And the fight is fierce.
We are witnessing splits, ejections, the party sees itself growing wings, not to fly high, but to plunge into the mire, the schisms.
Freed, like free electrons, some Badasigana seek other connections.
In physics, this bursting of order has a name: entropy. This is the image the Uprona offers
Politics
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
The ruthless and powerful jihadists of Al-Shabab, the group affiliated with the Islamic State could be destined for a long-term reorientation of affairs of Mozambique.
Last April, the jihadist rebellion in the greater Cabo Delgado region caused the country to lose an important contract with Total, further undermining the governance of the head of state.
This was to be the promise of a financial windfall of U$ 2 billion a year for the Mozambican state coffers. The opportunity to “prove that energy resources can be a blessing, not a curse”, declared President Filipe Nyusi during his inauguration speech for a second term on January 15, 2020.
It is now only a mirage . On April 26, the Total group once again suspended its gas site project at Afungi in northern Mozambique. In question, the growing threat of the jihadist rebellion in this region of Cabo Delgado since 2017.
The capture of the strategic port of Palma by jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State marks an unprecedented turning point in southern Africa.
Despite the support of Russian and South African mercenaries, the Mozambican army seems powerless and unable to contain the advance of the jihadists of Al-Shabab, the group affiliated with the Islamic State which took the very strategic port on March 24. de Palma, located in north-eastern Mozambique, in the province of Cabo Delgado, near Tanzania.
Al-Shabab – “young people” in Arabic – emerged around 2007 in Cabo Delgado, a predominantly Muslim province.
This network of young Salafist preachers and students, born out of a split within the government-recognized Islamic Council of Mozambique (Cislamo), opposes local Sufi Islam.
Inspired in particular by the rigorous theories of Kenyan Aboud Rogo, killed in 2012 in Mombasa, they created Koranic schools and built mosques.
They are gradually asserting their hold on the ground, building on the feeling of ethnic, economic and political exclusion that prevails in this underprivileged region.
The group intends to enforce Sharia law in areas it controls. Clashes with the Mozambican security services are increasing and the insurgents are becoming militarized.
On October 5, 2017, Al-Shabab launched its first offensive, attacking police stations in the coastal town of Mocímboa da Praia. It was the start of a cycle of violence that has continued to escalate since.
Cabo Delgado is one of the poorest regions in the country, its soil is rich. The discovery, in the 2000s, of gigantic hydrocarbon deposits attracted foreign capital, like the American Exxon Mobil, via Rovuma LNG, or the French Total, which invested 23 billion dollars in its liquefied gas project, in 2019.
In December 2020, the intensification of jihadist attacks, however, forced the French group to stop the work started on the Afungi peninsula, 10 km from Palma.
On March 24, Total obtained guarantees from Maputo regarding the security of the site, and decided to relaunch its activity. Chance of the calendar? A few hours later, Al-Shabab launches its assault on Palma.
Politics
Kagame, Tshisekedi Agree to Strengthen Security
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and his Congolese counterpart Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo have agreed on jointly strengthening security in their countries.
The two leaders met in Paris, France on the sidelines of the International Conference on Sudan and the Summit on Financing African Economies.
According to the Congolese Presidency, this tête-à-tête is part of the exchanges initiated by President Tshisekedi with his counterparts to better prepare the African Union’s plea at the summit on the financing of African economies which is taking place today (Tuesday) at the Grand Palais Éphémère.
Asked about the state of siege decreed in one of the provinces bordering Rwanda, Paul Kagame said he supported all initiatives aimed at restoring peace in the DRC.
“We welcome this initiative taken by the DRC authorities and we will do what is in our power to make it successful,” President Kagame replied.
In the process, the President of Rwanda reassured that Rwanda will be alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo for initiatives aimed at strengthening security in the East.
“We will also be alongside the DRC for all the initiatives put in place to strengthen security in the east of its territory, which borders our country,” President Kagame added.
In addition, President Kagame stressed that he can only support any initiative likely to pacify the sub-region.
“We can only support anything that, in terms of security but also economically, helps stabilize and pacify the African Great Lakes sub-region. It is a necessity for everyone’s development, ” said President Kagame.
It should be recalled than on May 6, DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effectively came under rule by martial law.
The Congolese President called on the people of the two provinces “to cooperate closely with the military authorities deployed by denouncing enemies of the people and complicity at whatever level” with those perpetrating violence.
Eastern Congo with population of 20 million people, borders Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi. This region hosts at least 120 armed groups.
Politics
Tanzania Makes U-turn Recommends Covid-19 Vaccinations
After an entire year cruising on an opposite course, Tanzania has suddenly made a U-turn and now accepted to vaccinate its population against Corona virus.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently formed a special committee to evaluate and monitor Covid 19 pandemic. This 12-man committee has advised her government to procure covid-19 vaccines.
According to reliable details, this committee has made 19 recommendations to tackle the further spread of the novel coronavirus in Tanzania.
Prof Said Aboud the chairman of this special committee, said ” we recommended that Tanzania provide information on the presence of the disease as well as take steps to strengthen all preventive measures to curb the threat of the third wave of virus.”
Under these recommendations, priority is given to health workers, civil servants, religious leaders and pilgrims, the elderly, the chronically ill, security forces and those traveling abroad.
Prof Aboud said the committee advises the government continue monitoring the situation as it leads towards allowing Tanzanians to freely vaccinates against Covid 19 using WHO endorsed vaccines.
“The committee advises the government using its institutions continue and move to allow free vaccines using jabs listed by the WHO, because the vaccines are effective and safe since they are scientifically proven.”
‘Despite these proposals, the National Immunization Technical Advisory Groups (NITAG) and Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) should continue to be involved in providing advice and control of the vaccine,” he said.
He said since the outbreak of Covid 19 in March 2020, Tanzania has been hit by two major waves and now due to the trend of the pandemic in other countries, there is a threat of a third wave.
Pope Francis Leads Holy Mass For Pentecost
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
Kigali: Police Bursts Ring Of Thieves
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
US Firm Accuses Ghanaian Political Party Of Money Laundering
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- Abanye-Congo 8000 Bahungiye Mu Rwanda Iruka Rya Nyiragongo
- Abanyakigali Bongeye Kwitabira Car Free Day (Amafoto)
- Urubyiruko Rwa FPR Mu Muganda Wo Kuremera Umupfakazi Wa Jenoside
- Ikirunga Cyaraye Kiruka Ni Nyiragongo, Cyabihagaritse…
- Hari Ikirunga Gituriye U Rwanda ‘Kiri Kuruka’
- Umusaza Habyarimana Joseph Wiswe ‘Hakiyamungu’ Yaratiye Min Gatabazi Ibyo Bagezeho
- REG Ishinja Abakozi Bayo Kuyiba
- Bakangishije Abantu Imbunda Z’Ibipupe Babiba Amafaranga( Frw) Menshi
- Bakangishije Abantu Imbunda Z’Ibipupe Babiba Arenga Miliyoni Frw
- Amafoto: Minisitiri Gatabazi Mu Ruzinduko I Rusizi
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
-
Sports4 days ago
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
-
CORONA VIRUS2 days ago
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
-
Special Report1 day ago
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
-
National5 days ago
EU Provides Critical Funding For Burundian Refugees In Rwanda
-
National2 days ago
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -The Hot Cake
-
National1 day ago
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
-
Sports2 days ago
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season