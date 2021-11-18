East-Africa
Burundi’s Trade Minister Capitoline Niyonizigiye Sacked
Just five months after her appointment Capitoline Niyonizigiye has been sacked from her job as Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism.
Capitoline Niyonizigiye had been appointed to this lucrative position in May after a sudden axing of her predecessor Immaculée Ndabaneze.
“Madam Capitoline Niyonizigiye is dismissed from her functions as Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism, by Presidential Decree No 100/260 of November 18, 2021,” reads part of a statement.
According to impeccable details, Madam Capitoline Niyonizigiye’s dismissal hinges partly of results of an investigation into Muzinda Dam hijacking.
East-Africa
Can Burundi Torch Of Peace Bring Peace?
On many occasions Burundi appears in media for mostly negative stories ranging from human rights abuses, state sponsored brutality and rebel attacks while the positive attributes are overshadowed.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye this Wednesday officially launched the 15th edition of Flambeau de la Paix. The torch of peace rotates around the country for almost 10 days.
It was an opportunity to launch the Project for the construction of the Presidential Office in Gitega the new Political capital.
In an effort to give the political capital of Gitega its due consideration, President Ndayishimiye officially laid the foundation stone for the presidential office within the walls of Gitega Palace. According to President Ndayishimiye It will have the same model as the Bujumbura office.
The town of Gitega, for its part, is evolving like a political capital, as evidenced by the new infrastructure coming up.
President Ndayishimiye also inaugurated the pediatric building of the Kibuye hospital, in the Bukirasazi commune of the Gitega province where Burundian doctors and American specialists work together to save human lives.
This building includes neonatology, general pediatrics and the Therapeutic Stabilization Service (SST), and has a capacity of more than 200 children.
Under Methodist convention, the Kibuye hospital was the work of the Christian Doctor of Indian origin Donald David Cheesman, who settled in this locality since 1977.
Burundian doctors and American specialists operate well in the departments of Pediatrics, surgery , gyneco-obstetrics, internal medicine and ophthalmology.
According to him, the torch of peace brings tranquility to the Burundian family, love and unity between brothers and sisters.
He invited all Burundians to welcome this light into social cohabitation and work so that it encourages them in their development work and that they succeed in defeating the common enemy which is none other than poverty.
“We are rising to go and rebuild Burundi, to rebuild all those who have been destroyed, to concrete all the walls of the country, to treat the disabled and work together to build a famous Burundi that enlightens others”, he underscored.
East-Africa
Nairobi On High Alert After Kampala Twin Bombing
Kenya security said Wednesday that it had reactivated all its known and unknown intelligence agencies to mitigate any threats following the deadly terror attack in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
“We are alert at the border in case those behind the incident try to flee here. Locally, we are also on alert in case of any planned incident,” said National police spokesman Bruno Shioso.
Shioso said they had activated security at installations across the country and heightened security within urban areas and along borders.
The warning is based on past incidents where attacks in Uganda were followed by attacks in Nairobi.
“While we remain on high alert to safeguard residents and their properties, we encourage the public to be watchful of any suspicious persons and activities within their neighbourhoods and report the same,” Shioso said.
Kenya deployed heavily armed police officers around key installations on Tuesday in response to twin suicide bomb blasts that rocked Kampala.
Uganda police said preliminary findings had shown the Allied Democratic Forces could be behind the attack. They are Ugandan rebels working with IS in DR Congo.
According to details reaching Taarifa Investigative desk, the operations in Kenya have been heightened in parts of Nairobi, Isiolo, Kwale, Mombasa, Lamu and the northern part of the country where terror cells are said to be active.
Kenya government says that most of these terror cells are run by returnees from Somalia. Most of those who plan attacks have been to Somalia where they joined al Shabaab militants. Some were radicalised in Kenya.
When they come back, some pretend to have reformed, only to receive orders from their masters to launch attacks. Security agencies following returnees and cells usually preempt the attacks.
Meanwhile, Security analyst Eric Gand has chipped in to assess the current security situation in the region saying that the Kampala bombing is an eye-opener that all is not well in the region and Kenya must enhance its vigilance.
Sleeper cells are in Kenya and the terrorists are just looking for the right opportunity to attack.
Eric Gand, however, has reservations about the Kenyan leadership. “The biggest challenge is in the leadership, which doesn’t want to listen to experts trying to proffer solutions to the security threats posed by terror groups.”
“I myself have identified vulnerable areas that the security agencies need to to invest in to tackle the threats. However, it is sad that those in positions of leadership do not want to listen,” he adds.
According to Eric Gand “my approach is to start by depriving these terrorists of safe havens. Once we get rid of these cells, then we are able to start to address the real problem posed by terror groups.”
East-Africa
Another Bomb Explodes In Kampala
Sniffer dogs and heavily armed counter terrorism commandoes have sealed off a bomb explosion scene at a busy street in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
According to emerging details, the heavy explosion occurred at Jubilee Insurance House at Parliamentary Avenue.
Another explosion went off at the Central Police Station (CPS), in Kampala, just at the entrance of the police station. The CPS offices had windows shattered due to the explosion.
Over ten ambulances are at the scene of the crime, trying to evacuate the victims.
“I can confirm that a friend of mine called Katongole has died in this explosion,” said Salim Uhuru, Mayor Kampala Central.
“We don’t know how many people have died in this explosion. But, we can see pieces of flesh scattered all over the road and some people injured,” Byaruhanga Sudir a local journalist at the scene said.
Burundi’s Trade Minister Capitoline Niyonizigiye Sacked
African Women To Hold Governments Accountable On Gender Rights
Rwanda, DRC, Monusco Discuss Repatriation of Members of Armed Groups
Rwanda Takes Covid Vaccination To Bus Terminals, Schools
Pfizer Accused Of Bullying Governments Worldwide In COVID-19 Vaccine Contracts
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
20 Kenyan Firms Blacklisted By AfDB, World Bank
-
Entertainment5 days ago
UGHE Hamwe Fest2021: Extraordinary Performances Depict Hard Times During Pandemic
-
CORONA VIRUS1 day ago
Pfizer Covid Pill To Be Available in Poor Countries
-
Cabo Delgado1 day ago
Moçambique Creates Special Force To Replace Foreign Troops
-
Business7 hours ago
Tanzania Attracts Most FDI’s Compared To EAC Member States
-
East-Africa2 days ago
Another Bomb Explodes In Kampala
-
Environment7 hours ago
Rwanda Launches Fight Against Water Weeds
-
CORONA VIRUS4 hours ago
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 Antibody Cocktail 80% Effective