Burundi’s Prince Louis Rwagasore Assassinated 60 Years Ago

In 1961, precisely on October 13, the then prime minister, Louis Rwagasore, was assassinated at the sidewalk restaurant of the local Hotel Tanganyika. One shot proved to be enough to kill him on the spot.

Burundi was to become independent but at the time of the murder the date had not been set yet.

Eventually, Burundi became independent eight and a half months later, on July 1, 1962.

September 18, 1961, parliamentary elections had been held and Rwagasore’s party, Uprona, had won a landslide victory, his party taking 58 of the 64 seats.

September 28, Rwagasore was installed by Parliament as the prime minister, 16 days before he was murdered.

Rwagasore’s victory was a surprise for the Belgian administration. Considering him a nuisance they had done everything in their power to prevent him from engaging in political life.

Rwagasore, the son of the local mwami, king Mwambutsa, who was to become head of state once Burundi became independent, was put under house arrest at a certain point and told to refrain from political activities.

Belgium clearly opted for the local Christian Democrats as the rulers of the country, considering them to be more lenient politicians, while Rwagasore was thought to be inﬂuenced by radical political ideas such as those adopted by Congo’s ﬁrst prime minister, Patrice Lumumba.

This Wednesday October 13, 2021, several celebration events were held across the country in memory of this important cultural and political figure.

In the town hall of Bujumbura, the ceremonies began with a mass in his memory at the Regina Mundi Cathedral and were enhanced by the presence of President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the company of his wife and other government officials.

According to Father Félix Fupi the Priest of the Parish Cathedral Regina Mundi, there are no longer courageous and free-spirited men capable of doing good, of speaking the truth and of assuming it.

He took this opportunity to urge the country’s authorities to show humility, to have the courage to speak out against evil, to recognize and accept the good achievements of others even if they do not share their ideas. He called on the Burundians to perpetuate the legacy of Prince Louis Rwagasore to build a peaceful country.

Father Félix Fupi reminded the Christians present that the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the hero of the independence of Burundi is an opportunity offered to them to examine their conscience in order to see if their actions turn out to be honest and are according to God’s will instead of shutting himself in and accusing others of wickedness or doing wrong.

“We are called to live with honesty in the image of Prince Louis Rwagasore, denounce evil and praise the merits of others,” he said.

He pointed out that there are some people in Burundi who cannot positively appreciate the achievements of others.

He asked them to have the spirit and the courage to characterise it as it is, saying this is an important step towards fair justice.

“Avoid bad advisers who only clap even though they are convinced they are endangering you. People like this are to be feared because they can endanger the life of an entire nation,” he said.

President Ndayishimiye and his wife first laid a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore at Mount Vugizo in the town hall of Bujumbura.

After the presidential couple, it was the turn of the diplomatic corps which laid a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the hero of independence, Prince Louis Rwagasore.

The biological members of the family of Prince Louis Rwagasore were then invited to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore, followed lastly by the laying of wreaths by representatives of the political parties approved in Burundi.