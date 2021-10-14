Politics
Burundi’s Prince Louis Rwagasore Assassinated 60 Years Ago
In 1961, precisely on October 13, the then prime minister, Louis Rwagasore, was assassinated at the sidewalk restaurant of the local Hotel Tanganyika. One shot proved to be enough to kill him on the spot.
Burundi was to become independent but at the time of the murder the date had not been set yet.
Eventually, Burundi became independent eight and a half months later, on July 1, 1962.
September 18, 1961, parliamentary elections had been held and Rwagasore’s party, Uprona, had won a landslide victory, his party taking 58 of the 64 seats.
September 28, Rwagasore was installed by Parliament as the prime minister, 16 days before he was murdered.
Rwagasore’s victory was a surprise for the Belgian administration. Considering him a nuisance they had done everything in their power to prevent him from engaging in political life.
Rwagasore, the son of the local mwami, king Mwambutsa, who was to become head of state once Burundi became independent, was put under house arrest at a certain point and told to refrain from political activities.
Belgium clearly opted for the local Christian Democrats as the rulers of the country, considering them to be more lenient politicians, while Rwagasore was thought to be inﬂuenced by radical political ideas such as those adopted by Congo’s ﬁrst prime minister, Patrice Lumumba.
This Wednesday October 13, 2021, several celebration events were held across the country in memory of this important cultural and political figure.
In the town hall of Bujumbura, the ceremonies began with a mass in his memory at the Regina Mundi Cathedral and were enhanced by the presence of President Evariste Ndayishimiye in the company of his wife and other government officials.
According to Father Félix Fupi the Priest of the Parish Cathedral Regina Mundi, there are no longer courageous and free-spirited men capable of doing good, of speaking the truth and of assuming it.
He took this opportunity to urge the country’s authorities to show humility, to have the courage to speak out against evil, to recognize and accept the good achievements of others even if they do not share their ideas. He called on the Burundians to perpetuate the legacy of Prince Louis Rwagasore to build a peaceful country.
Father Félix Fupi reminded the Christians present that the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the hero of the independence of Burundi is an opportunity offered to them to examine their conscience in order to see if their actions turn out to be honest and are according to God’s will instead of shutting himself in and accusing others of wickedness or doing wrong.
“We are called to live with honesty in the image of Prince Louis Rwagasore, denounce evil and praise the merits of others,” he said.
He pointed out that there are some people in Burundi who cannot positively appreciate the achievements of others.
He asked them to have the spirit and the courage to characterise it as it is, saying this is an important step towards fair justice.
“Avoid bad advisers who only clap even though they are convinced they are endangering you. People like this are to be feared because they can endanger the life of an entire nation,” he said.
President Ndayishimiye and his wife first laid a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore at Mount Vugizo in the town hall of Bujumbura.
After the presidential couple, it was the turn of the diplomatic corps which laid a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the hero of independence, Prince Louis Rwagasore.
The biological members of the family of Prince Louis Rwagasore were then invited to lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of Prince Louis Rwagasore, followed lastly by the laying of wreaths by representatives of the political parties approved in Burundi.
President Salva Kiir Sacks Two Ministers
South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked two ministers and an adviser in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state.
Kiir, in a decree issued on Saturday, gave no reasons for his decision which comes less than a year since these appointments were made.
Some officials, however, attributed the changes to recommendations made by governor Tong Akeen Ngor in which he allegedly asked Kiir to remove the two state ministers and an adviser.
They cited lack of loyalty and connection with political competitors as having influenced the president’s decision to sack these officials.
According to the presidential decree, Kiir removed Information minister, Abraham Wol Kom, replacing him with William Anyuon Kuol.
The South Sudanese leader, in the decree, also sacked Education minister, Valentino Achak Deng and replaced him with Bol Akok.
Akok was serving as state minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries.
Meanwhile, Kiir also removed Arkanjelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the liberation struggle from an advisory position without replacement and no new assignment.
Similary, two former ministers and an adviser in South Sudan’s Northern Bahr El Ghazal state have welcomed their recent removal, drawing positive comments from ruling party (SPLM) members on social media platforms.
Valentino Achak Deng, a former minister of Education who was sacked last week through a presidential directive, welcomed his removal with gratitude.
“I am relieved and grateful”, wrote Deng on his Facebook page hours after removal without additional comments. His supporters and admirers, some of whom wished him good luck, commended his decision to clear the air, consoling that “bright future lies ahead”. “Who knows, you could be the next governor to sit in that same office which Tong Akeen Ngor occupies”, wrote one commentator.
Abraham Wol Kom, former information minister also welcomed his sacking from the office, pledging loyalty to the ruling SPLM which he joined at an young age.
Arkangelo Athian Teng Angok, a former deputy governor and a veteran of the war liberation struggle followed suit. He welcomed his sacking, describing it as “a normal practice in public life”.
He wondered what prompted his sacking by the South Sudanese leader.
Supporters speculate that his credentials and seniority in the party structure could have caused a suspicion in governor Ngor to see him as one of the silence competitors on whose behalf politicians in Juba are campaigning to make him a successor. Angok neither deny nor confirm the speculation. Some depict him as a potential candidate and one of those who could be a right choice, given his political background in the liberation struggle as well as years of service in various capacities.
Others, however, see it differently, arguing removal without assignment puts his political future in uncertainty, with few observers willing to predict he could be one of those who will emerge as the immediate replacement after the usual haggling between competitors.
“Political is the unfair game in life and given the way president Salva Kiir does his things, Arkenjelo Athian could be the next replacement”, said a commentator. He gave an example of Paul Malong Awan, former governor of the state and his political competitor, Gen Dau Aturjong Nyuol with whom he had always contested leadership and command assignments, including the 2010 gubernatorial elections.
“Looked at what he did to Paul Malong? Malong never wanted Dau Aturjong to serve at home in any capacity, whether in the military or in politics, especially after he contested with him the 2010 elections. But what happened? Kiir appointed him as the division commander and took him to Wunyiik immediately after Paul Malong was removed. So, do not be too confident”, he cautioned.
Others overlooked his perspectives, preferring a candidate from ethnic Luo, sparking additional comments.
“You guys are drinking from one cup. Widen your perspectives”, said another in a WhatsApp chat group. “There is a notable trend before and after these changes. The removal could just be another trigger of this campaign like discourse in this social media platform”.
“From what I read, there is a likelihood of president Kiir deciding to appoint a new governor from the Luo this time. And I support this because they are part of us in the state and they have never had the opportunity to ascend to the position of governor since creation of the state in 1994”, he commented.
A highly placed presidential source said the president wants at least three names from which he would make a choice, but the decision has been stalled because of the overwhelming submissions of names, some of whom lack work experience.
RPF SG Calls On Its Caucus In Parliament To Deliver The Party’s Manifesto
The Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi (RPF), Hon. François Ngarambe, on Saturday morning opened a one-day training session by members of the RPF Caucus in Parliament. The training brought together 52 legislators representing RPF in the Lower Chamber.
The training aimed at among others, reminding the legislators of their role in delivering the party’s manifesto of 2017 and generally the country’s development agenda.
“Training is a continuous process to help you deliver on your legislative mandate,” Ngarambe said. “You must discharge your duties with humility. Humility does not mean being weak. It’s a virtue that is espoused by RPF Inkotanyi leaders across board.”
He also reminded the members to put public interests above themselves. “You must strive to avoid conflict of interest because that is not who we are,” the SG said. “You must also take the leading role in promoting national unity and reconciliation. The fact that you represent all Rwandans should give you the impetus to take the lead in promoting Ndi Umunyarwanda programme.”
The party’s leadership also reminded the members that they must be characterised by the right values such as leading by example and setting the pace for others to follow. “Those are the values espoused by RPF Inkotanyi,” Ngarambe insisted, and encouraged them to dialogue. “You must always Caucus so that you speak with one voice. The work you do should also reflect the Manifesto on which we were elected.”
The party encourages its members to consistently educate themselves and research extensively on the laws that they vote on so that they can understand what they are voting.
The SG thanked the members for the good job they have done in Parliament in the last two and half years of your term and encouraged them to continue doing their work diligently and in the interest of the electorate.
Pandora Papers Leak Reshapes Presidential Campaigns In Kenya
Kenyan politicians chasing for votes across the country are struggling to prove to citizens that they are not crooks with hidden wealth outside Kenya.
The Pandora Papers is a leak of almost 12 million documents and files exposing the secret wealth and dealings of world leaders, politicians. This investigation is the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration, involving more than 600 journalists from 150 media.
Raila Odinga, Kenya’s former Prime Minister, has denied that he has offshore accounts. However, he said there was no problem with Kenyans opening offshore accounts as long as they are not used to siphon state resources or execute corruption schemes.
“I have no offshore accounts. All my wealth is within the country. I am playing locally,” Odinga said.
Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been exposed by this Pandora Papers Investigation. Kenyatta and six members of his family have been linked to ownership of 13 offshore companies for decades.
The reports said the Kenyattas, including the President’s mother, sisters and brother, have been “shielding” wealth from public scrutiny through foundations and companies in tax havens, including Panama.
President Uhuru is currently backing Odinga for the forthcoming Presidential elections in 2022.
