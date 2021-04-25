Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison

Reliable sources have confirmed that Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye, a Former Defence Minister in neighbouring Burundi has died in Prison.

The General has been languishing at Gitega prison where he had been detained since May 2015.

According to this witness, moments before his death, “He was hanging out some laundry he had just washed himself when he got dizzy. But he didn’t fall, a fellow prisoner was able to support him. “

“One side of his body was paralyzed. He won’t get up. He died between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. He may have had “extreme anointing from a priest,” according to a reliable source.

Born in Kiganda on July 8, 1954 (Muramvya), Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye is from the 10th promotion of ISCAM, the Institute of Military Cadres. Commander of the Bururi military training centre from 1985 to 1986, he was also commander of the 4th military region.

Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was alternately Minister of Defense before being Military Attaché for the Burundi embassy in Belgium and Ethiopia. In Brussels, he trained in International Trade Management.

From 2000 to 2002, Ndayirukiye was appointed Minister of National Defense. After his two years in government, Maj. Gen.Ndayirukiye was appointed director of Easbricom, a coordination mechanism for the East Africa standby brigade, created in March 2007.

In April 2009, he was appointed Military attaché for the Embassy of Burundi in Tripoli.

Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was in 2013 commander of the East African Stand By Force (EASF) bringing together soldiers, police and civilians from countries in East Africa and the Indian Ocean including the Comoros Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Seychelles Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.

By ministerial order of June 4, 2014, Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye was appointed Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, in charge of diplomatic affairs.

In January 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and banned from holding public office for 10 years following the failed coup attempt of May 2015.