Burundi’s Justice Minister Visits EAC Court Of Justice

The East African Community’s Court of Justice received the Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Republic of Burundi Hon Domine Banyankimbona together with the President of the Supreme Court Hon Emmanuel Gatereste and the Prosecutor General Sylvestre Nyandwi to learn about the Court’s procedures.

His Lordship the President of the Court, Justice Nestor Kayobera, commended the delegation for showing commitment to promote justice in the region in particular Burundi.

“As Litigants who are sued on behalf of the government in this regional Court, it is very critical to have deeper understanding on the mandate, role and procedures of the Court to be able to protect the violations of the EAC Treaty” said President

The Secretary General Hon. Dr Peter Mathuki applauded the Minister and her delegation for showing interest in gaining more knowledge on the Court, which will greatly support the government agencies and judicial institutions in the Partner States to ensure respect of the Community Law.

The SG further called on the Minister’s support as Burundi will be the next Chair this year. “We count on your support as the senior government officials where need arises” said Hon. Dr Mathuki

He also commended the Court for introducing its sittings in the Partner States as a key milestone in taking justice to the people of East Africa and promoting the integration.

The Minister, on her part, appreciated the Judge, President, Judges and Staff of the Court for the privilege to interact with the Judicial authorities of Burundi which will ultimately benefit the citizens through the government protecting their rights and ensuring their freedom of access to Justice.

She urged the court to develop capacity of the judges of the national courts, so that they are able to utilize the Jurisdiction on interpretation of the treaty.

She also noted that the practices and procedures of the court are based on common law systems which creates a big challenge to the private lawyers to refer cases in this Court because of the civil law system.

Hon. Banyankimbona appealed to the court to integrate the two systems to enable lawyers from Burundi to easily practice before EACJ.

The President of the Court Justice Kayobera noted the request and assured assured the Minister that the Court is already in progress with the trainings of the Judges and lawyers and will ensure all Partner States are covered.

Various presentations were made on the Court such as on access, jurisprudence, case management and recording systems as well as transcribing services of the Court , all that amplified the knowledge of the visiting delegation especially on the key issues like no exhaustion of local remedies to file a case, human rights Jurisdiction among others.