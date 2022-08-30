Imbonerakure Burundi’s vehicle of mass terror and violence are celebrating their 6 edition of the national day dedicated to them under the theme “African Youth, innovative initiatives for an integral development of the continent”.

Imbonerakure are the youth wing of the ruling party National Council for the Defense of Democracy – Forces for the Defense of Democracy (CNDD-FDD).

The Gitega regime is considering financing these youth to engage in developmental projects as part of cleaning up their very bad reputation.

According to the Secretary General of the CNDD-FDD Réverien Ndikuriyo on August 27, we must put an end to bad behavior and keep humility, respect and courage in development work.

More than 7 thousand young Imbonerakure have received for 4 months training related to patriotism, ideology of the Party, entrepreneurship.

Burundi one of the highly indebted poor countries in the world beleives that by engaging these youths, participate in cooperatives, collaborate with other young people they will revive the national economy.

In his speech, the Representative of the Youth League of the CNDD-FDD Party Éric Nshimirimana, welcomed the commitment of the government of Burundi in the creation of banks and other institutions to lend a hand to the development work of young people.

The Imbonerakure has some 50,000 members across the country.

Human rights acvitists have repeatedly raised concerns that the youth wing does the ruling party’s dirty work and has become virtually a law unto itself.

Many in and even outside Burundi describe the Imbonerakure as a state sanctioned massive gang of youth Armed, murderous, militarised, partisan, powerful, unaccountable, uneducated but Imbonerakure dismisses such accusations as opposition propaganda.

Imbonerakure group arose in 2010 out of disarmed fighters from the ruling party’s previous incarnation as a rebel group who never fully demobilised.

The imbonerakure and their leaders dictate the attitude to take when it comes to security, they have the last word.

Rwanda which carefully wacthes any moves of this Imbonerakure militia is concerned about its close cooperation with Interahamwe militia grouped under FDLR whose members perpetrated the Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.

UN reports say that Burundi’s ruling CNDD-FDD has regularily sent its Imbonerakure youth militia for military training in the Ruzizi plains in Sud-Kivu.

Likewise, there have already been reports of FDLR rebel group operating out of the DRC, notably the Interahamwe, coming into Burundi in support of government-aligned Imbonerakure militias.