Burundi’s EAC Affairs Minister in Rwanda

The Burundi government has sent a delegation to Rwanda’s capital Kigali on a special assignment to discuss with Rwandans on how to improve relations.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda received the Burundian delegation led by Burundi’s Minister in charge of EAC Affairs, Youth, Culture and Sports, Amb. Ezéchiel Nibigira with a message from President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

“Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations,” Rwanda Presidency said on Monday.

This continued contact between Kigali and Gitega has been welcomed by various people across the region.

“It is a joy to see countries rushing to Rwanda to forge bilateral relations. Congrats to the Rwandans for this accomplishment,” said Ramès Nkulu Mwenze a social commentator.

Meanwhile another commentator Bob Manara said, “It’s time for the countries of sub-region ( CEPGL) to work as brothers in order to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as to overcome the economic challenges that the sub region faces.”

Rwanda and Burundi in 2015 severed ties and have eyed each other with mistrust since.

The lengthy mistrust which started in 2015 was triggered by Burundian dissidents that tried to remove the president – the late Pierre Nkurunziza – from office.

The dissidents failed, and many fled the country. Nkurunziza then accused Rwanda of backing the failed coup and harbouring the dissidents.

Along with the dissidents, tens of thousands of other Burundians fled to neighbouring countries at that time to escape violence and unrest. Many fled to Rwanda, but some have now returned home.

Under a deal between Burundi and Rwanda brokered by the United Nations, over 7,000 Burundian refugees returned home from Rwanda by the end of 2020, and over 11,000 others registered for repatriation.

The new government under President Evariste Ndayishimiye could be destined to rekindle the relations with Rwanda although the common border remains closed on the Burundian side.

Rwanda also still maintains a closed border with its northern neighbour Uganda due to unsettled demands. Most Rwandans still suffer arbitrary arrests and torture under the hands of Uganda state security agents.

Rwanda-Burundi effort to restore ties is being treated as hope that things may return to normal between Kigali and Kampala with possibility of Kigali reopening the borders.

“This is Brilliant. Now let us get our brother, and grand dad, Museveni, to see this. Baba Yoweri, I beg, please reconcile. Please put ego aside and help the region build better, faster,” said Joseph Stanley a social commentator.