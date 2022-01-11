National
Burundi’s EAC Affairs Minister in Rwanda
The Burundi government has sent a delegation to Rwanda’s capital Kigali on a special assignment to discuss with Rwandans on how to improve relations.
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda received the Burundian delegation led by Burundi’s Minister in charge of EAC Affairs, Youth, Culture and Sports, Amb. Ezéchiel Nibigira with a message from President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
“Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations,” Rwanda Presidency said on Monday.
This continued contact between Kigali and Gitega has been welcomed by various people across the region.
“It is a joy to see countries rushing to Rwanda to forge bilateral relations. Congrats to the Rwandans for this accomplishment,” said Ramès Nkulu Mwenze a social commentator.
Meanwhile another commentator Bob Manara said, “It’s time for the countries of sub-region ( CEPGL) to work as brothers in order to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral cooperation as well as to overcome the economic challenges that the sub region faces.”
Rwanda and Burundi in 2015 severed ties and have eyed each other with mistrust since.
The lengthy mistrust which started in 2015 was triggered by Burundian dissidents that tried to remove the president – the late Pierre Nkurunziza – from office.
The dissidents failed, and many fled the country. Nkurunziza then accused Rwanda of backing the failed coup and harbouring the dissidents.
Along with the dissidents, tens of thousands of other Burundians fled to neighbouring countries at that time to escape violence and unrest. Many fled to Rwanda, but some have now returned home.
Under a deal between Burundi and Rwanda brokered by the United Nations, over 7,000 Burundian refugees returned home from Rwanda by the end of 2020, and over 11,000 others registered for repatriation.
The new government under President Evariste Ndayishimiye could be destined to rekindle the relations with Rwanda although the common border remains closed on the Burundian side.
Rwanda also still maintains a closed border with its northern neighbour Uganda due to unsettled demands. Most Rwandans still suffer arbitrary arrests and torture under the hands of Uganda state security agents.
Rwanda-Burundi effort to restore ties is being treated as hope that things may return to normal between Kigali and Kampala with possibility of Kigali reopening the borders.
“This is Brilliant. Now let us get our brother, and grand dad, Museveni, to see this. Baba Yoweri, I beg, please reconcile. Please put ego aside and help the region build better, faster,” said Joseph Stanley a social commentator.
Rwanda, Mozambique Police Institutions Discuss Bilateral Ties
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Mozambique Republic Police held a meeting in Kigali on Monday, January 10, to deepen their cooperation in various matters of policing.
The meeting held at the RNP General Headquarters in Kacyiru, was co-chaired by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza and his visiting counterpart of Mozambique, General Commander, Bernardino Rafael.
Present was also the Deputy IGPs; Felix Namuhoranye of Operations and Jeanne Chantal Ujeneza of Administration and Personnel.
The Mozambican top defence and security officials are in Rwanda since Saturday, January 8, for a three-day official visit to strengthen cooperation especially in counterterrorism operations and stabilisation activities in Cabo Delgado province.
Commander General Bernardino said that the visit to Rwanda aims to build on the existing friendship and cooperation.
He added that there is a lot to benefit and learn from Rwanda National Police especially in areas of capacity building.
“We are building a pathway to further cooperation between our two police institutions. We have seen a lot of progress made by the Rwanda National Police, especially in the protecting the public, road safety and counter-terrorism. Through enhanced cooperation, Mozambique Republic Police can benefit from these advanced skills and knowledge,” Commander General Bernardino said.
He expressed his gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for sending troops to recover Cabo Delgado from terrorists and to give hope to the people of the province.
“We are here to deliver a message from the people of Mozambique, to Rwandan security forces and Rwandan people. You have supported us in many ways. Today, we have three major roads, which have been opened and gave way for the affected people to return home safely.”
RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that discussions during the meeting rested much on strengthening cooperation and building the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police particularly in counterterrorism.
“The Mozambican police chief and his Rwandan counterpart held talks on various issues that include; fighting terrorism, restoring security in the province of Cabo Delgado, and building capacity to security organs in Mozambique. Rwanda National Police will be involved in developing the capacity of Mozambique Republic Police,” said CP Kabera.
After Two Years Of Covid Break, Uganda Children Return To School
About 15 million Ugandan children are resuming school today after enduring the world’s longest school closure.
On Monday, Uganda schools reopened after learning was suspended for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Education Minister John Muyingo said all students would automatically resume classes a year above where they left off.
“All schools have implemented guidelines and standard operating procedures to ensure the safe return of children to schools, and measures have been put in place to ensure those who don’t comply do so,” Muyingo said.
Muyingo said any private schools demanding fees above pre-pandemic rates would be sanctioned.
Child rights groups had criticised Uganda’s decision to keep schools fully or partially shuttered for 83 weeks, longer than anywhere else in the world.
“We can’t let this happen again. We must keep schools open for every child, everywhere,” the UN child rights group UNICEF said on Twitter.
Uganda has recorded 153,762 cases of Covid-19 and 3,339 deaths, according to the latest government figures issued on January 7.
Rwanda, Mozambique Security Chiefs Hold Meeting In Kigali On Cabo Delgado Situation
On Sunday, January 9, top defence and security chiefs from Rwanda and Mozambique held a security meeting at the Rwanda National Police (RNP) General Headquarters in Kigali to forge a way forward against the ongoing counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique.
The meeting was attended by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Jean Bosco Kazura, Chief of General Staff (CGS) for Mozambique Armed Defense Forces (FADM), Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse, Inspector General of RNP, Dan Munyuza, his visiting counterpart, General Commander Bernardino Rafael and the Secretary General of Rwanda’s NISS, Maj. Gen. Joseph Nzabamwita.
The Mozambican defence and security officials are in Rwanda for a three-day official visit.
During the meeting, Defence and security chiefs reviewed the security situation in Cabo Delgado province and devised measures to succeed in ongoing operations in the troubled province.
Exactly six months ago, on July 9,
Rwandan troops were deployed to support the Mozambican security organs in counterterrorism operations in Cabo Delgado province.
The operations have so far been able to restore state authority in the province, flush out the Ansar Al Sunna terrorists, and forces are now engaged in stabilisation and security reforms including repatriating the affected civilians from internally displaced camps to their respective homes.
The complete recovery of Cabo Delgado has also seen the resumption of economic activities in the region as Rwanda and Mozambique remain committed to reform the security sector through training and capacity development of Mozambican security forces.
While speaking during the meeting, Gen.
Admiral Joacquim Rivas Mangrasse said that the visit is aimed at thanking the Government of Rwanda in general and its security organs in particular, for helping to fight Islamic State linked terrorits and restoring security in Cabo Delgado Province.
He recognized the impact of the RDF and RNP in supporting Mozambican security forces.
“We came here to thank the Government of Rwanda but also to discuss further security arrangements to support Mozambican forces in their journey to improve their capacity through training, on one hand and fighting the insurgents wherever they may be,” Admiral said.
The insurgents, he added, were significantly weakened and that these joint efforts will continue to build from these results.
During the meeting, the two sides agreed to establish joint security teams to design new strategies to improve the stabilisation and security sector reform process, a critical stage in realizing sustainable peace and progress in the Cabo Delgado province and beyond.
