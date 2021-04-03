Crime
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
Burundi Military has remained tight lipped about violent actions of a drunk officer that pulled out his gun and randomly shot at bartenders.
According to local press reports, a lieutenant colonel named Blaise Ndayegamiye was so drunk on the night of March 31 when he staggered from home and back to the bar, and knocked the door seeking to be served more alcohol.
“It was late and we had already closed and we were already in bed. And it was afterwards that we heard Colonel Blaise come back with his gun and he started shooting at us, ” one of the waiters recounted the ordeal.
This past midnight incidence happened at the “Ku Mucamo” bar located in the Kinanira II district of the urban area of Musaga.
According to one of the waiters at this bar, this murder was committed around half past one in the morning when this officer came to knock by force on the doors of the waiters of this bar, asking them for beer.
The vicitim has been identified as Lionel aged 24. “I managed to hide in the bathroom, and another colleague was only saved by hiding in the fridge,” one of the waiters adds.
The body of this young waiter from Muramvya province lies in the mortuary of Kamenge military hospital.
Éric Uwitonze, a local leader of Kinanira II deplores the crime committed in his neighborhood said, “Even his wife has already come to file a complaint against him.”
According to Uwitonze, the perpetrator is currently being interrogated by the military prosecutor. “We plan to organize a meeting to comfort the population and educate them to respect the closing hours of the bars.”
Crime
Police Hands Over 32 Recovered Tower Batteries To IHS Rwanda
Rwanda National Police (RNP), on March 30, handed over 32 batteries to IHS Rwanda Limited, which are some of those that were stolen from the latter’s towers in Kigali.
The telecommunication tower batteries were recovered from seven people, all members of the same racket arrested in Gasabo District in separate operations conducted in the past one week.
According to Nathan Kabanguka, a security officer at IHS Rwanda, a telecommunication infrastructure provider, said that more than 60 batteries have been stolen from towers in Kigali City.
“The vandalism and theft started back in 2017 targeting batteries, lubricants and electric cables. Since then, more than 600 batteries have been stolen. The 32 batteries recovered by the Police and handed over to us are part of l the 60 stolen from the towers in Kigali,” Kabanguka said.
“We thank Rwanda National Police for these successful operations; we hope more batteries will be recovered in the due course and more vandalizers and thieves will be brought to justice,” he added.
Kabanguka said the vandalism and theft affect the telecom infrastructures, which also impacts on the network performance especially to users thus disrupting communication as well as incurred loses in refurbishing the destroyed towers.
The suspects arrested with the batteries include those who were stealing them from towers and the buyers.
According to one of the suspects, they targeted IHS towers because “there are no security guards protecting their towers.”
Kabanguka noted that the company has stepped up measures to secure their towers.
RNP spokesperson, CP John Bosco Kabera said operations are still underway to identify and arrest all those behind the vandalism and theft of varied items from towers and recovery of those stolen, especially batteries.
According to article 182 of the law relating to offences and penalties in general in Rwanda, “any person, who maliciously demolishes or damages in any way, in whole or in part of construction, building, bridge, dams, water pipes and their routes, railway rails or any other means of communication or electric power infrastructure, wells or any other constructions, which do not belong to him/her, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three years and not more than five years with a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million.
Crime
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
Investigators from Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) have visited Dr. Christopher Kayumba’s house to reconstruct a crime scene following allegations of sexual assault and rape, Taarifa reports.
According to details, the exercise was conducted on Monday, March 29, and preceded by Dr. Kayumba’s interrogation for hours over alleged attempted rape supposedly committed to different victims in different years.
Through his platform, the Rwandese Platform for Democracy (RPD), Dr. Kayumba said that in the search, photographs of everything inside and outside the house were taken.
He added that, his security guard and gardener were taken for interrogation but later released.
“We have also learnt that individuals who worked at Dr Kayumba’s house eight (8) years and left have been interrogated.
Taarifa has interviewed some of the persons that worked at Dr. Kayumba’s house and the revelations of their experience with Dr. Kayumba is very heartbreaking.
For example some of them are former maids who are currently married and have not told their spouses about how they were sexually abused by their former employer. They fear their marriages would collapse.
Taarifa will bring you detailed testimonies of some of these former workers at Dr. Kayumba’s house.
Dr. Kayumba will again appear before RIB today for another round of interrogation”, Kayumba wrote in a press release.
Asia
Suicide Bombers Blow up Church in Indonesia
An explosion shook a Roman Catholic cathedral compound in the eastern Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday morning, shattering the calm of Palm Sunday, a holy day for Christians.
The blast took place around 10:20 a.m. at the gate to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral compound, said Inspector General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, the Indonesian National Police spokesman.
No churchgoers were killed, but at least 14 people were being treated for injuries at Makassar hospitals, Mr. Argo said.
Local police had previously said the bomber had acted alone.
Authorities were looking into which radical networks the bombers came from and whether the attack was linked to recent arrests of suspected militants, national police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.
In January, a counter-terrorism unit raided a militant hideout in Makassar and killed two men suspected by police of involvement in twin bombings at a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.
Father Wilhemus Tulak, a priest at the church, told Indonesian media that a suspected bomber tried to enter the church grounds on a motorbike, but had been stopped by a security guard.
Police did not say who might be responsible for the attack and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Police blamed the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah group for suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people.
Boy Rafli Amar, the head of the country’s National Counterterrorism Agency, described Sunday’s attack as an act of terrorism.
Makassar Mayor Danny Pomanto said the blast could have caused far more casualties if it had taken place at the church’s main gate instead of a side entrance.
Makassar, Sulawesi’s biggest city, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country with a substantial Christian minority and followers of other religions.
“Whatever the motive is, this act isn’t justified by any religion because it harms not just one person but others, too,” Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Indonesia’s religious affairs minister, said in a statement.
Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities.
Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.
In subsequent years, security forces in Indonesia scored some major successes in tackling militancy, but more recently there has been a resurgence of militant violence.
Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
Man-United Women Challenged to Reach Chelsea’s Standard
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
Man-United Women Challenged to Reach Chelsea’s Standard
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abashinwa Bubaka Mu Buryo Budasanzwe, Iwabo Bikaba Akataraboneka!
- Mu Rwanda Hagiye Gushingwa Uruganda Rwa Tingatinga na Torotoro
- Guverinoma Y’U Rwanda Hari Icyo Yatangaje Ku Cyemezo Cyafatiwe Bagosora
- Min Biruta Na Perezida Wa Sena Y’U Rwanda Bagiye Muri Niger
- I Bujumbura Bishimiye Icyemezo U Rwanda Ruherutse Gufata
- Ikifuzo Cya Théoneste Bagosora Cyatewe Utwatsi
- Mu Mibare: Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside Yari Yifashe Ite Mu Myaka 3 Ishize
- Inyamaswa ‘Zizi ‘Kwigira Ku Zindi Imyitwarire, Nibyo Bita ‘Umuco’
- Kuba Minisitiri W’Intebe Ni Ukugorwa…Ubuhamya Bwa Tony Blair
- Imibare Y’Afurika Niyo Izatuma Yigobotora Ingaruka Za COVID-19
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
-
Business4 days ago
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
-
Business2 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Business4 days ago
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
-
Health4 days ago
Prof Happi Proposes Covid-19 Vaccine Made in Africa For Africa
-
Sports4 days ago
Results of AFCON Final Matches in Groups B, D, G, H
-
National4 days ago
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today