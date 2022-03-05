Connect with us

Lifestyle

Burundi's Batwa Children Can't Access Private Education

Lifestyle

Congolese Man Marries Triplets On Same Day

Lifestyle

Peep Into Ellen Degeneres Campus

Lifestyle

Remembering Dr .Étienne Tshisekedi Wa Mulumba

Lifestyle

President Suluhu Hassan Clocks 62

Lifestyle World

Prince Harry Wants Protection From Scotland Yard

Lifestyle

Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’

Lifestyle

Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda's Religious Tourism

Lifestyle

Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021

Lifestyle

You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022

Lifestyle

Burundi’s Batwa Children Can’t Access Private Education

Published

1 hour ago

on

In Burundi, Young Batwa who have finished their secondary education are stuck at home because they cannot afford private higher education.

According to Estella Niyogushima, a Mutwa student who has just finished her humanities at Bururi Communal High School, it is above all young Batwa who have not passed the state exams who are faced with this problem because their families are destitute while private higher education is expensive.

They are appealling to local and international NGOs that campaign for the promotion of inclusive, equitable and quality education to do everything so that they [Batwa] students can continue their university course.

According to Patrick Congera, representative of the association Unite us for the promotion of the Batwa “Uniproba”,

The problem of access to school is not a concern today, but their retention in school. But there are still some cases of abandonment of Batwa pupils, mainly due to poverty.

He appeals to the WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Education, to set up school canteens in certain schools where there are a few cases of abandonment to allow these students to have access to food at noon.

Some Batwa parents are asking the government to have their land properties in order to find a lasting solution to this problem which is causing some Batwa students to drop out of school.

He gives the example of some Batwa in the commune of Songa who have land and cows who no longer have to worry about the schooling of their children.

Sources close to the provincial directorate of education confirm the drop in the Batwa drop-out rate because of awareness-raising meetings held with the Batwa community.

It should be noted that today young Batwa enlist in the army and the police and pass recruitment tests in several fields like other young people.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?